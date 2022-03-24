Bright And Flavorful, This Citrus IPA Is One Of The Hit Recipes From The Brewery’s R&D Series — And We See Why In All Its Complexity And Sweetness.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on Texas Blood from Texas Ale Project.

Fast Facts about Texas Blood

Style: Fruit Beer – IPA

ABV: 6.5%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 40

Color: Orange

Proper Glassware: Shaker Pint

Availability: Draught & Cans

Overview

Most breweries have a product development method — a way to come up with new brews and determine if they will be successful. In some cases, it’s as simple as listening to what patrons say they want, throwing together a recipe, brewing it up, and tapping a keg. In many breweries it’s more formal, brewing small test batches on pilot systems not much larger than a serious homebrewer, and not releasing a new beer until it has seen numerous iterations and passed in-house testing.

Texas Ale Project has their R&D Series. Test brews are part of something like a market research project. Beer recipes get developed in house and then go into a major release. I reviewed the fourth beer in the series, SMASH Experiment, a while back. This week, I’m backing up a bit and drinking the second beer in the series, a fruited IPA brewed with blood oranges called Texas Blood. While SMASH Experiment doesn’t appear to be in production any longer, this one has lasted 4 years and become a staple of this particular line of Texas Ale Project beers.

Let’s see why.

Background on Fruit Beer

Fruit beer is an “overlay style” (my term, not the BJCP’s). To create a fruit beer, brewers start with a recognized base style like Blonde Ale or IPA, then brew it with fruit. In this case, the BJCP specifies the culinary definition of fruit — “fleshy, seed-associated structures of plants that are sweet or sour, and edible in the raw state”. This could be a lot of things like apples, peaches, cherries, strawberries, oranges, mangos, raisins…you get the picture.

The brewer should work to create something that is still obviously a beer and recognizable as the base style while incorporating the fruit in a way that produces a complementary relationship. In other words, while the fruit should be present and the beer reflect its character, it can’t take over.

For more information on Fruit Beer, see Central Track’s reviews of Armadillo Ale Works’ Wundermelon and Thirsty Bros’ Sweet Cherry Blonde.

Appearance

Texas Blood pours a mostly opaque orange with a low, bright white head of foam. The body of the beer has more than a bit of haze to it which is common in fruit beers but has a good bit of translucence and isn’t full on opaque like modern hazy IPAs. The low head shows poor persistence and I was left with only a thin film of bubbles on top shortly after pouring my beer.

Aroma

The aroma wafting from my glass of Texas Blood is pushing the strong and pungent side in an enjoyable way. As one might expect from a beer brewed with blood oranges it is heavy on scents like orange, nectarine, tangerine and the like. It has a bit of a dark edge to it, almost like a shadow. For me, it was wonderfully complex and yet felt focused in its direction and purpose.

Flavor

Texas Blood is crisp but a bit dark on the tongue. The use of blood oranges shines here becoming unmistakable with its darker citrus character. There is a greater perceived sweetness to this than I expected in an IPA. The sweetness comes largely from the fruit and it does a fair job of obscuring the bitterness.

Mouthfeel

Medium-bodied and smooth, Texas Blood sports medium low carbonation level that offers the mildest of refreshing edges. While certainly not thick, this beer does a good job of coating the inside of the mouth and clinging just a bit to the gums and cheeks. The finish is medium long and semi-sweet.

Overall Impression

As someone that likes both IPAs and blood oranges, I expected to like this beer and I did. It provides a great balance between beer and fruit while still obviously being a beer. In a blind tasting, I’m pretty sure I’d even identify it as an IPA although the sweetness might throw me off. It’s just more than I expect in an American IPA. Even a fruited version.

It’s also a pretty beer to look at. It would be better if it sported a bigger, longer lasting foam stand. Honestly, it’s what I think more hazy IPAs should aspire to look like.

If it has a real downfall for me, it’s that I’m not as happy with the second glass as I am the first. Two in a row turned out to be one too many for me and it was the sweetness that did it but then I’m not big on sweets either.

All in all, a very solid beer that I’d call an R&D success story and a beer I will be enjoying more of as the weather warms up and I start spending time in the pool.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Texas Ale Project Texas Blood a 6.5.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

