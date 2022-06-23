This Citrus IPA From Community Beer Co. Has A Bitter Bite And Is Just Light Enough To Be Able To Enjoy As The Temperature Climbs.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on Citra Slice IPA from Community Beer Co.

Fast Facts about Citra Slice

Style: American IPA

ABV: 7%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 50

Color: Orange

Proper Glassware: American Shaker

Availability: Draught & Cans

Overview

The craft beer world is, like many things in life, a place of trends and those trends often take a while to

run their course. In the late 90’s and early 00’s the big trend was the hefeweizen – remember those?

That gave way to the IPA which, due to changing sub-styles, has been the king of the craft beer world for

nearly 20 years.

Ingredients run the same way. Certain hop varieties tend to dominate for long stretches. Cascade is

probably the first and best-known hop of the early craft beer boom. More recently we’ve seen Citra

dominate things. Whether it is used as part of a multi-hop mix or all on its own, Citra is the darling of the

brewhouse and has been for a couple of years now.

Community Beer Co. has embraced both the IPA – there are 5 to choose from in their 8 core beers – and

Citra hops in the form of Citra Slice IPA.

Background on American IPA

Pretty sure everyone has an idea what American IPA is by this point but in case you don’t, check out our

style primers in either of these previous reviews – Lakewood IPA or White Rock IPA.

Appearance

Citra Slice is foggy orange color with a bright white foam stand. When I say foggy, you should think

something with the opacity of a mirror in a steamy bathroom. And it stays foggy to the last drop too.

The foamy head is made up of a mix of bubble sizes and is firm enough to build just past the lip of the

glass without running down the side. It shows medium persistence but peaks quickly after the pour

when it starts to slowly dissipate.

Aroma

Citra Slice is really all citrus on the nose to me. It is grapefruit, lime, lemon and orange. All of those

make sense because of the hop selection and because of the inclusion of lemon and orange peel.

Flavor

Here again, Citra Slice is bringing the citrus flavors. It is that same grapefruit, lime, lemon and orange,

wrapped with a bracing bitterness. There is a slight harshness to the bitterness that when combined with the carbonation level, gives this beer an almost rough edge. The slightly bitter finish is medium in

length.

Mouthfeel

Citra Slice sports a medium body and medium-high carbonation level. For a medium bodied beer, it is

still on the light or bright side for me and leaves my mouth feeling scrubbed.

Overall Impression

To use a British phrase I love, Citra Slice does exactly what it says on the tin. In other words, it is the

model of a citrusy American IPA, which can be backed up with hardware as this beer was a Silver Medal

winner in the Los Angeles International Beer Competition.

I love the use of lemon and orange peel to round out the grapefruit and lime that are a big part of the

Citra hop profile. It gives this beer depth and provides some fun. I think it also contributes to this being a

solid choice for summer beer which is a bit out of norm for me. It is rare that I really want an American

IPA when the temps drift into triple digits, but this beer has been enjoyable over the last few days, even

outside.

I’m not a huge fan of the slight harshness listed above and wish Citra Slice was a bit smoother. While I

don’t know for a fact that Citra is the hop used for bittering here, harshness can be a side effect of using

it exclusively. I’m thinking maybe the lemon and orange peel worked to offset much of that though,

leaving just a touch, however, even that is more than I really want.

In the end though, this will likely be my go-to poolside, “trendy” IPA for the rest of the summer. It has

just the right amounts of the things l need in an IPA without getting too heavy for the heat.

And we won’t be saying “remember that?” about Citra Slice anytime soon.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Community Beer Co Citra Slice a 7.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

