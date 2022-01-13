Light, Pleasant And Super Drinkable, This Traditional Czech Style Pilsner Is Simple Yet Effective — Not Much To Complain About.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on Czech Style Pilsner from 903 Brewers.

Fast Facts about Czech Style Pilsner

Style: Czech Premium Pale Lager

ABV: 4.7%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): NA

Color: Gold

Proper Glassware: Footed Pilsner

Availability: Draught & Cans

Overview

First, I have to thank Frances for filling in last week. I know she set out to do something tongue-in-cheek from a non-beer drinker, but her point of view about those brews (and beer in general) is just as valid as yours or mine. Of course, now I feel like I’ve been challenged a bit and will make finding a Frances-approved glass of suds my life’s goal. Well, I’ll add it to the list.

Anyway, with the end of the holidays, I find that I’m tired of the big, crazy, palate-wrecking beers I’ve been hitting since before Thanksgiving. Time for a return to basics. Some beer flavored beer, if you will. I’ve also decided to make a concerted effort to expand the list of my regular “house” beers to include a broader selection of local breweries.

Enter 903 Brewers. For the last several weeks I kept noticing its Czech Style Pilsner on my local shelves. The relatively plain can with it’s white label and black lettering stuck out amid the sea of outlandish package art in the craft beer world. Bass-akward right? Maybe they have hit on something here?

Now the question is, does the beer deserve the attention?

Background on Czech Premium Pale Lager

The BJCP calls this a Czech Premium Pale Lager but that is bullshit. This is not only a Pilsner; this is the first Pilsner. German versions came later. Czech Pilsner was created in 1842 in the Bohemian town of Plzeň which is in the modern-day Czech Republic.

Czech Pilsner should be gold to deep gold in color, have brilliant clarity, and exhibit a dense, creamy white head. Flavor wise it should be well balanced with a complex, bready maltiness and spicy floral hop character. It should be soft and round in mouth and while the bitterness should be forward, it should never be harsh. Beers of this style should be clean and easy to drink

Appearance

Czech Style Pilsner pours a lovely gold color with a frothy white head that, when I get the pour right, comes to just level with the top of my footed Pilsner glass. This beer is brilliantly clear and worth pouring in the correct glassware for the simple appreciation of how beautiful it is. The head disappears much too quickly for the style, though and it leaves no real lace on my glass.

Aroma

Light and bright are my first thoughts when sniffing Czech Style Pilsner. This is traditional beer! Floral and mildly spicy with a thread of citrus running through it, the aroma is assertive without being pushy.

Flavor

Czech Style Pilsner is a round and soft blend of malt and hops. The maltiness comes in somewhere between cracker and white bread for me and leaves a pleasant residual sweetness in the mouth after swallowing. The bitterness is bracing and entirely pleasant. The carbonation is enough to give this a brightness on the tongue without getting edgy like a German Pilsner.

Mouthfeel

Czech Style Pilsner is medium bodied with a medium carbonation.

Pairing

There is a lot of great food you could pair this with. Tonight, I had it roasted pork tenderloin prepared with a Montreal rub and a cranberry balsamic reduction (yeah, I’m a foodie – sue me). The reduction likely made this dish a touch heavy for the beer but honestly, I enjoyed it. Any kind of roasted white fish with citrus treatment should make this beer sing.

However, if you really want to understand this beer pair it with a good book. Or a football game. Or a great conversation on the front porch with a friend. You won’t be sorry.

Overall Impression

Czech Style Pilsner is wonderful and exactly what I expect from this style of beer. Honestly, that was a pleasant surprise. That isn’t to say I didn’t think 903 could do a subtle beer like this but rather to say that when I think of 903 I think of stouts like Sasquatch and The Land of Milk and Honey or Scot ales like Kilt Switch.

In my head, 903 is just a big beer brewery.

And I guess, in its own way, Czech Style Pilsner is a big beer. There is certain a rich and complex character to this that is amazing. It is also big in that it really shows off the skill of the brewers at 903. This is not a forgiving beer style to create and it demands an attention to detail that tends to separate the adults from the kids on the brewhouse real fast.

I’d like to see more persistence in the head on this beer as well as some lacing left in glass but those are aesthetic things. Aroma, taste, and drinkability are where beer wins or loses and this beer has those in abundance.

As long as 903 keep brewing this, I will keep buying it.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give 903 Czech Style Pilsner an 8.5.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

