The Latest Spin On Lakewood’s Iconic Sweet Stout Is A ‘Dead Fucking Sexy’ Collaboration With A Local Chocolatier. It’s Basically Just Liquid Dessert.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week, I sipped on Double Chocolate Temptress from Lakewood Brewing Company.

Fast Facts about Double Chocolate Temptress

Style: Sweet Stout

ABV: 9.1 percent

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 56

Color: Dark Brown

Proper Glassware: Brandy Snifter

Availability: Draught and Bottles

Overview

This is the fifth time we’ve reviewed a version of Lakewood Brewing Company’s Temptress beer in this column. And, yes, we understand how, at first blush, that seems like a lot!

But, see, the thing about these beers is that they’re uniformly pretty great! The four efforts we’ve previously reviewed were awarded scores of 10, 9.5, 9.5 and 8.5 on our 10-point scale.

And Double Chocolate Temptress — the latest entry into the Garland brewery’s Seduction Series — is indeed a noteworthy release. It’s a collaboration with a local chocolatier Yeli Marshall of Yelibelly Chocolates and, while this isn’t the first time Lakewood and Yelibelly have teamed up to produce this rich concoction, they’ve tweaked the recipe this year by going even darker with the chocolate flavors.

Temptress, and all its variations, casts a deservedly long shadow in the North Texas beer community as a brew with a rich history of quality and satisfaction. Because of that, each time Lakewood spins up some new version of its base beer, they’re taking on a bit of a risk.

Will Double Chocolate Stout continue that tradition or be the first real stumble of the bunch? Let’s see, shall we?

Background on Sweet Stout

For an in-depth primer on what a Sweet Stout is all about, hit the way-back machine to 2013 and check out our initial review of The Temptress, Lakewood’s beer that started it all.

Appearance

Double Chocolate Temptress pours a deep, rich brown with a minimal tan head. Except around the edges, this beer is seriously opaque. You’ll get more light peeking through blackout curtains than you will through this beer. The only thing detracting from the appearance is the presence of some pale-colored floating particles that settle toward the bottom of a glass over time. I’m assuming these are from the cocoa nibs and perhaps the result of some sort of separation over time, but I can’t be sure. Regardless, I can feel the particles while drinking, and it’s just a bit of a visual downer.

Aroma

First things first: Let this beer warm up before drinking it. Right out of the fridge, this beer doesn’t smell like much of anything — and it won’t until it hits the mid-50s Fahrenheit, so the advice is to take it off of ice 20 minutes before you want to enjoy it.

With that caveat firmly in place, this beer smells like someone has unwrapped a dark chocolate bar and dunked it in my breakfast blend coffee. With minimal effort, one can find notes of coffee, toffee, espresso, vanilla and even a bit of cinnamon in this beer. But, over everything, there is that lovely dark, bitter chocolate.

Flavor

For this beer, the flavor and the aroma are completely tied together. Granted, this is nearly always how it works to a certain degree but here? Well, the two are wholly indistinguishable to me. Double Chocolate Temptress tastes exactly like I have described its aroma.

Mouthfeel

I don’t know how this beer manages it but, rather like that significant other you probably had in high school, it’s both silky and a kick in the teeth at the same time. Seriously! When it’s gone, it leaves behind a medium finish that is all chocolate on the cheeks and the tongue.

Pairing

Lakewood suggests paring this with espresso ice cream, hazelnut toffee and stilettos. I’m inclined to agree. I’d also like to try this beer out with some beef enchiladas smothered in a rich mole sauce that brings the heat. I think the chocolate notes in the sauce and beer would work really well together, and the maltiness of the beer would serve well in balancing the heat in the sauce.

Overall Impression

Seriously, this might be as close to liquid desert as you can get. And I’m not really a dessert guy! This beer is just dead fucking sexy. This is a drinking experience to be jealous of, and I mean that in all the dirtiest and best ways possible.

However, it’s not perfect. I just can’t get past the visual of the light-colored particulate matter floating around in my beer. It’s just visually unappealing in a strong way. Granted, it doesn’t change the taste at all. And I have no clue how to fix it. But, still, you have to dock Lakewood a point there.

But, damn, it’s tasty as hell. And, even better, it’s made me both aware and curious about Yelibelly Chocolates! While I’m not all about the sweets, this beer has me wanting to try the product of this local chocolatier. And that’s a win for all parties involved, I’d say.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Lakewood’s Double Chocolate Temptress a 9.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

