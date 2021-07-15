The North Texas Craft Beer World Isn’t Lacking For New England IPAs, But Few Of Them Hit Nearly As Hard As This Carefully Put-Together Community Brew.

This week, I sipped on Medical Grade Haze from Community Beer Co.

Fast Facts about Medical Grade Haze

Style: New England IPA

ABV: 7.7 percent

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 40

Color: Dark Yellow

Proper Glassware: Nonic or Tulip Pint

Availability: Draught and package

Overview

It has been over three years since we last reviewed a beer from Community Beer Co., and over 18 months since I talked about a New England IPA (NEIPA for short) in this space.

This is not because there is a shortage of that style in the Metroplex, mind you. Right now, you can’t turn around in any brewery in town without bumping into one. In fact, most breweries are pouring multiple versions in their taprooms.

The real problem is getting the same NEIPA twice. And I don’t want to review something that will be gone before the ink is dry on my write-up.

However, after first releasing Medical Grade Haze as a small-batch beer two years ago, Community has settled on a consistent recipe for this juice bomb, and even taken the definitive step of adding the brew to its core, year-round lineup next to regional classics like its Mosaic IPA and Community Witbier. I’ve also have seen it at nearly every retail package establishment I’ve been in since April.

So all that has been enough to convince me that it’s time to finally see if Medical Grade Haze is exactly what the doctor ordered as a the cure all my beer ills — or, rather, just a malpractice suit in a pretty can.

Background on New England IPA

The Beer Judge Certification Program released provisional guidelines for New England IPAs back in 2018. This means the guidelines live in a draft form until the next official guideline update, but that they may still be used by competitions if they so choose.

A New England IPA, or Hazy IPA as the Brewer’s Association calls the style, is designed to be the ultimate showcase for the flavors and aromas found in hops from the U.S., Australia and New Zealand — but without all the crazy bitterness most folks think of first when contemplating an IPA. Beers in this style are most often smooth and silky in texture, with massive fruity aromas. It’s a combination that has caused much of the beer world to call these beers “juice” or “juicy”.

For a great description of how breweries actually create these beers check out our review of TUPPS DDH Series 16.

Appearance

Medical Grade Haze looks exactly as its name implies that from the start: It’s super hazy! This beer pours an opaque dark yellow with orange highlights, with a luxurious head of pure white foam. While a lot of hazy IPAs have a turbid, almost solid look about them, this one is beautifully translucent and has a fiery glow about it when held up to the light. While impossible to mistake that this is a NEIPA, it’s also impossible to think you’re holding a glass of orange juice.

Aroma

Like nearly all NEIPAs, Medical Grade Haze is complex. The amazing combination of Mosaic, Citra and Vic Secret hop varietals used in this brew bring the drinker a tropical fruit cocktail garnished with a well-placed pinecone. Weeding through the intense assault on my nose, I find traces of passionfruit, mango, pineapple, lime and peach. While it might sound like too much, it all blends together fantastically well.

Flavor

Medical Grade Haze tastes like some tropical island is having a party in my mouth. Sweet fruits dominate with lots of pineapple and mango, along with just a hint of bread underneath. It’s like someone spread preserves made with all the best tropical fruits on a very thing piece of whitebread.

Mouthfeel

Smooth and silky are the first two words that come to mind after a swallow of Medical Grade Haze. This beer is full-bodied with medium carbonation, and has a low bitterness with no hop astringency. It really allows the hop flavors to shine. There are hints of the alcohol levels in here, but nothing hot or distracting. The finish is clean and of medium length.

Overall Impression

Medical Grade Haze is a wonderful example of what happens when a serious brewery puts in the effort and takes the time to get things right before adding a beer to its core lineup. Alas, this style of beer has mostly given rise to a “churn and burn” business model wherein breweries are almost on a beer-of-the-week program. While I’m not saying a brewery can’t brew good beer like that, it absolutely makes things harder, and with the propensity to just throw hops at anything labeled IPA in order to service a check-in hungry consumer base, it is all to easy let quality slide.

But Community has done this one right. The hop schedule is complimentary and complex, and without being overwhelming to the drinker. The grain bill provides a solid base on which to show off the hops, while providing a sensual experience for the mouth. In short, Medical Grade Haze is fun and refreshing. Best of all, I know I will be able to get it over and over again.

I would also be remiss if I didn’t call out the great can art designed to mimic a pharmacy-issued prescription bottle. It even comes with a warning label informing the “patient” that this is not for medical use — and is, in fact, a satire that shouldn’t be taken seriously. Granted, some lawyer somewhere probably had a hand in that part, but it is all brilliantly themed to support the name.

If hazy beers are part of your illness, Medical Grade Haze is a great prescription to cure your hop addictions at least.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Community Beer Co.’s Medical Grade Haze a 9.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

