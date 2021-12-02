This Golden, Aromatic English Bitter Found In Richardson Is Damn Near Perfect And Sure To Satisfy Any Drinker With Its Balanced Flavor.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on What Are the Odds from Four Bullets Brewery.

Fast Facts about What Are the Odds

Style: English Bitter

ABV: 5.3%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 27

Color: Orange Gold

Proper Glassware: Nonic Pint or Pub Mug

Availability: Draught & Crowlers/Growlers to-go

Overview

Much of the current American craft beer scene is based on English beer traditions. Some of that has to do with our history as an English colony, but a lot of it has to do with it being cheaper to brew ales than it is to brew lagers. American pale ale, amber ale, porter, stout, and yes, even IPA, all have their roots in English versions that go back hundreds of years.

When the craft beer revolution got started in this country just over 40 years ago, American brewers looked at English styles and recipes for inspiration, and then brewed those beers with ingredients produced right here in the USA. Of course, being American, things quickly escalated because if a little is good, then a lot must be better — am I right? What soon came about was a beer scene uniquely American.

But what is an English beer loving person to do then? Hit up Four Bullets Brewery in Richardson, that’s what. This little brewery, along with a couple of others, is quietly keeping English beer styles alive in North Texas. Sure, they do American beer styles and even a couple German styles but if you are looking for subtly crafted English beer styles made with largely English ingredients, it may not get much better than Four Bullets.

Background on English Bitter

English Bitter is a broad style with three sub-categories in the Beer Judge Certification Program guidelines – Ordinary Bitter, Best Bitter, and Strong Bitter. These three styles are largely differentiated by strength of both bitterness and alcohol. Drinkability and balance are the hallmarks of all three styles. An English Bitter can range in color from pale amber to deep copper and comes with a white to off-white foam stand.

Hops aroma can range from moderately-low to moderately-high and is typically characterized by floral, earthy, and resiny smells. Malt flavors will be bready, nutty, biscuity, or even lightly toasty in nature. In short, these are refreshing and easy-drinking enough of beers that you can have several comfortably.

Appearance

What Are the Odds is gorgeous. It pours a brilliantly clear orange-gold color with a smooth white foam stand. The foam is made up of mostly fine bubbles with the occasional medium sized globe thrown in for variation. This head is fairly persistent too and, while drinking, leaves some of the most beautiful lacing on the glass I’ve ever seen. Honestly one of the best-looking beers I’ve come across.

Aroma

For the American beer drinker, What Are the Odds is going smell like getting hit in the face with a bouquet of flowers. Seriously. This beer is brewed with English hops grown in England and makes a huge difference. Here you will find flowers, some grass, and herbal hints. If I concentrate, I can find the bready malt underneath but I have to look for it or the floral fragrances run roughshod over it.

Flavor

The malted barley in What Are the Odds pops in my mouth almost as much as the hops did in my nose. The flavor here is reminiscent of a fresh herb bread. It is lightly sweet, mild, and bright. True to the name, there is some bitterness but this is a beer that is well balanced between bitter and sweet – sort of an “everything in moderation” approach. The finish is mostly clean and medium-short with just a hint more of malt sweetness than bitterness.

Mouthfeel

What Are the Odds is just short of medium bodied with medium carbonation. It is smooth and clean in my mouth while nipping lightly around the edges of my tongue. After I swallow, it feels like there is a thin sheen of beer left coating my mouth that dissipates quickly.

Pairing

I want to pair this with a plate of traditional English fish and chips and a Premier League football match (Come on You Spurs!!). More than that, I want to use it to make the batter I dip the fish in before frying. It also goes fantastically well with cool, breezy Monday afternoon on the Four Bullets patio.

Overall Impression

I’m in love with this beer and if it were easier to get it would be my house beer. As it is, I have to content myself enjoying What Are the Odds on my all to infrequent visits to Four Bullets and what I can bring home with me when I leave.

English Bitters are all about drinkability and What Are the Odds has that in spades. There isn’t enough bitterness to fatigue my palate, it isn’t so heavy or carbonated so as to make me feel full quickly, and it isn’t so sweet that it makes me feel queasy.

I honestly want to give this beer a 10 and if I were grading in a vacuum I would. However, from Day 1 I have graded against the BJCP guidelines and by those standards this beer is a bit of a mutt. At 5.3% ABV, it is too strong to be a Best Bitter while its 27 IBUs isn’t bitter enough to be a Strong Bitter. Yeah, I’m picking knits here for sure.

I’d also like to be able to get it off the shelf at my local retail package store but until then, this beer is totally worth a trip to Four Bullets.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Four Bullets’ What Are the Odds a 9.5.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

