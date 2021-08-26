This Tasty Brew From The Downtown Dallas Brewery Is A Proper Nod To The Music Producer Who Recorded Blues Legend Robert Johnson Right Down The Street.

This week, I sipped on Don Law Brown Ale from Pegasus City Brewery.

Fast Facts About Don Law Brown Ale

Style: British Brown Ale

ABV: 6.4 percent

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): NA

Color: Deep Copper/Light Brown

Proper Glassware: Nonic Pint, Pub Mug, Tulip Pint

Availability: Draught and cans

Overview

As talked about in my recent review of Great Hall Hefe, Pegasus City has themed all of its beers after Dallas icons. Some are well-known. Others might need a bit of research.

Don Law, an English-born music producer, likely falls into that latter category for most North Texans. An inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Law worked with a host of talented musicians including Ray Price, Johnny Horton and Johnny Cash.

But his ties to Dallas go back much earlier than those legends. In 1937, he recorded the blues great Robert Johnson here in a make-shift studio at 508 Park Avenue. Those recordings, along with some done the previous year in San Antonio, are the only known recordings of Johnson. A year later, Law would then go on to record the Bob Wills classic “San Antonio Rose” in Dallas before he eventually moved to New York City.

With the recent sad news of the passing of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, this week just seemed to call for something English, business-like and related to the music industry.

Pegasus City’s Don Law Brown Ale fits that bill all the way around.

Background On Brown Ales

A true British brown ale is malty, and displays a caramel-forward profile without any of the roasted flavors associated with its more-popular big brothers, porter and stout. It is a lower-alcohol beverage with a range of 4.2 to 5.4 percent ABV. While it can have enough bitterness to evenly balance the malt, it is more often tilted to toward the grain side of things.

Appearance

Don Law pours deep copper to light brown with a mostly tight tan head. The clarity is great for a darker beer — so much so, in fact, that once the head clears, I can see from the top of the beer clear through the bottom of the glass. The tan foam stand is a low, as befitting a British brown, with some medium-sized bubbles interspersed among their mostly finer little siblings. Persistence is also low, with the head completely clearing away in just a couple minutes.

Aroma

Brown ales are known for being something of a caramel showcase, and Don Law is no exception. Caramel headlines this gig, which also includes support from toffee and nut aromas. To my nose, this beer is all pure malt notes, lacking any indication of hops or yeast aroma impact. And that is just fine by me,

Flavor

Don Law hits the tongue with a bit of sweetness, light bitterness and a lot of caramel and toffee. While there is clearly enough bitterness here to keep this beer out of the “malt bomb” category, the hops are not really contributing to the flavor profile, leaving the medium dark grains to carry the load.

Mouthfeel

This brown is just shy of medium-bodied, drinking lighter than its visual weight. It is clean, leaving behind only faint malt traces and dim tingly feeling at the back of the mouth. It comes with medium carbonation and finishes on the bitter side.

Overall Impression

Don Law Brown Ale, like many of Pegasus City’s brews, is a great example of an underserved, underrepresented style. While I often hear brown ale described as boring, I find Don Law to be complex in an efficient, business-like manner. This beer gets the job done — so well, in fact, that it gets noticed for making it look easy.

At 6.4 percent ABV, though, it’s bigger than the style specifies, and while I can’t really taste the alcohol, I’d rather it came in at the more-sessionable numbers specified in the BJCP guidelines. Granted, this doesn’t hurt the beer, but it makes it a little harder to knock back as many as I would like to.

So this weekend try some of the simple pleasures of life in Dallas. Maybe dust off some Robert Johnson, throw a steak on the grill and pour yourself a Don Law Brown to wash it all down.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Don Law Brown Ale from Pegasus City Brewery an 8.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

