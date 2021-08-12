The Always Audacious Fort Worth Brewery’s Salted Caramel Collaboration With Melt Ice Creams Is A Super Tasty Concoction That Barely Even Feels Like A Beer.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week, I sipped on Melted: Salted Caramel and Waffle Cone Ice Cream Ale from Martin House Brewing Company.

Fast Facts about Melted: Salted Caramel & Waffle Cone Ice Cream Ale

Style: Cream Ale

ABV: 5.2 percent

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): N/A

Color: Dark Gold

Availability: Draught & Can

Overview

After I reviewed Martin House’s Best Maid Pickle Beer for Central Track, my editors and I agreed to give this brewery a rest for a while — because, at that point, we’d reviewed its beers more than those of any other North Texas brewery.

Thing is, all that coverage is really a testament to the amazing number of seasonal and limited releases that Martin House not only produces but manages to get into cans and out onto the shelves of local stores. Also, I haven’t done all the research to 100 percent confirm this, but with a full 646 unique beers registered within the Untappd app in the Fort Worth brand’s eight years of operations, it’s likely that Martin House has produced more individual brews than any other brewery in the Metroplex since 2013.

Plus, say what you will about their many zany flavors, but Martin House is pretty creative with their marketing. And when I saw their Melted: Salted Caramel & Waffle Cone Ice Cream Ale — which I will moving forward just call “Melted Cream Ale” for short so I don’t kill my word count with the name alone — on the shelf I had to try it. As noted in a previous review of another local salted caramel beer, I’m a junkie for this flavor. So this review just had to happen, even if I’m wary of Martin House’s tendency to dial everything up to 11.

Another thing Martin House is known for is local collaborations when brewing beer, and they keep up that trend here. After having worked with pickle makers and rock bands before, they can also add local ice cream producer Melt to their list. In fact, this is actually the third collaboration between the two Fort Worth businesses, who have previously teamed up for two other “Melted” brews: Melted and Melted: Rocky Roads.

Background On Cream Ale

I’m not going to get serious about the background here because, while Melted Cream Ale is listed as a cream ale, there aren’t a lot of cream ale chrematistics here other than parts of the appearance and the mouthfeel. However, if you want more background on cream ales, check out this Central Track writeup on Shannon’s Irish Cream Ale.

Appearance

Melted Cream Ale pours a semi-opaque dark gold with a fantastically thick, light tan head. The amazing thing here is that the foam resembles a root beer float with a weighty, smooth look to it and a firmness that allows it to grow above the rim of the glass without spilling down the side. Sadly, that beautiful head only shows a medium-low persistence and is largely gone in a couple of minutes.

Aroma

Even cold, Melted Cream Ale oozes big aromas of caramel and sea salt. These are distinctly obvious while pouring the beer at arm’s length. By the time you get the glass to your nose to take a whiff, the smell nears levels of criminal assault — and that’s not a bad thing in this case. Honestly, though, theses aromas are so strong for me that the expected toasty waffle cone notes hinted at in the name are just lost, and I don’t get much else out of the beer but salted caramel.

Flavor

Melted Cream Ale again lives up to its name here, delivering all the salted caramel flavor you can ask for, but not a lot else. Again, I was looking for some toasty waffle cone as well, but it was hidden under the savory-sweet notes from the salted caramel.

Mouthfeel

Frankly, Martin House has hit it out of the park with the mouthfeel of Melted Cream Ale. Close your eyes, forget it’s a beer and this one really just fills your mouth like melted salted caramel ice cream. It is smooth, creamy and almost viscous. There is no bitterness at all, and only hints of the carbonation that I know to be there because of the rich head we already talked about. Melted Cream Ale coats everything it touches in your mouth, and it comes with a medium-long finish that, again, brings back memories of an ice cream float.

Overall Impression

I have to confess that the traditionalist in me didn’t want to try this beer, much less like it. But I do!

In fact, I really like it. And that’s in spite of the fact that I just can’t find much in the way of beer-like qualities here.

It is all the excess that I have come to expect — and to a certain degree dread — in a Martin House beer, and yet I will likely be buying more of it. Sure, it’s over the top and completely lacking in subtly. Also, I can’t really find the underlying Cream Ale part. And the same goes for the waffle cone, which is something of a shame because I believe that would go a long way in balancing this collaboration and adding in some complexity.

It might not be a traditionalist’s beer, which is why I’m going to dock it some points, But, at the end of the day, this beer largely does what it says it will on the tin, and it delivers a legit salted caramel ice cream experience this should please any ice cream lover.

Oh, and now I want to drive over to Fort Worth to give Melt ice cream a try, too. Because if it’s this good in a beer… well, damn!

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Melted: Salted Caramel & Waffle Cone Ice Cream Ale from Martin House a 6.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

