Peticolas Brewing Company’s Award-Winning Seasonal Märzen Is Almost Pretentious In How Unpretentious It Is, And We’d Drink It Year-Round If They’d Let Us.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week, I sipped on Same Time Next Year by Peticolas Brewing Company.

Fast Facts About Same Time Next Year

Style: Märzen

ABV: 7 percent

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 25

Color: Deep copper

Proper Glassware: Willi Becher

Availability: Draught and cans

Overview

There are lots of beer styles out there to review, and I consider mixing it up a must. But, dammit, it’s Märzen season, people! And that’s all I can see when I pick up beer right now!

So, while I just reviewed a Märzen from Manhattan Project Beer Co. last month, I simply could not pass on the chance to finally review this well-regarded Same Time Next Year offering from Peticolas Brewing Company, too.

Per the Peticolas website, Same Time Next Year started out as part of their R&D series, but was such a hit pre-release that it had to be added as a full-on regular seasonal release.

Let’s see about that, shall we?

Background On Märzen Beers

Märzen, as a style, is a display of malt goodness wrapped up in a beautiful amber package. It should have the clean fermentation profile of a German lager with toasty and bready flavors dominating. Bitterness should be restrained with little or no hop flavors at all. The ABV should moderate, with a range of 5.8 to 6.3 percent. For further information on Märzen — including some of the history of this classic German style — see our 2019 review of Mondlift from Wild Acre Brewing Company in Fort Worth.

Appearance

Same Time Next Year pours like a classic Märzen. It’s a deep copper — reminiscent of rust that has had time to set up on exposed metal for years. After the pour, it settles out to what I would call filmy clear color. It’s not quite hazy but also not quite clear, either. The head is a proper off-white, and foams up nicely on the pour, with bubbles in the medium to medium-fine range. Sadly, the head lacks the persistence the style calls for, and is gone in just a couple of minutes.

Aroma

If you’re looking for malt fragrances, Same Time Next Year is your huckleberry. Rich and subtle, the nose on this beer is ripe with notes of bread crust, warm dark bread and toast. None of it is going to attack your nose while its sitting on the table, though. It knows its value, and expects you work for it. So be prepared to get your nose in the glass.

Flavor

Again, if you’re looking for bold and outgoing, Same Time Next Year likely isn’t for you. This beer, as is typical of the style, has an elegance and sophistication of flavor that makes you take notice in the way that a custom-tailored suit on the right man gets your attention. It’s balanced to the malt side with a restrained, flavorless bitterness that serves to keep this from taking the malt to excess. It starts out feeling like it might go sweet on you, but finishes up dry with lingering bread and toast flavors.

Mouthfeel

Same Time Next Year is smooth. The medium carbonation produces a nice foam stand, but doesn’t really bite in the mouth. Even though this is a 7 percent beer, which is a little high for the style, there is no warming sensation to give that fact away. It has a certain creamy weight to it without being viscous, and while it coats the mouth fully, it cleans up quickly, leaving the heaviest traces down the sides of the tongue. All in all, this beer just feels good.

Pairing

Märzens are generally great food beers, and Same Time Next Year is no exception. This would be a great companion for any kind of schnitzel you have a hankering for, and would make a great stand in for the bread often served with it. Since it’s nearly Oktoberfest time, this beer also has me wanting a traditional bratwurst with some sauerkraut and stone-ground mustard.

Overall Impression

Same Time Next Year is amazing, and I love it.

It is so much of what I love about this style of beer. It is nearly pretentious in its unpretentiousness. Even with the above-normal ABV — the one place it goes a little crazy and colors outside the traditional lines — it manages to hide the heat and appear as if it were your typical Märzen.

Having said that, hiding the alcohol still doesn’t solve the problem of it being higher than the guidelines suggest. A good Märzen is, for me, an all-day beer. I want to crush a number of them in a row, and an ABV of 7 percent makes that a tougher balancing act.

I wish Same Time Next Year was closer to the “bright clarity” that is called for in the style guidelines, too.

Now, having said all that, those are small concerns, and they’re easily overlooked — something made obvious by the bronze medal it brought home at the 2019 U.S. Open Beer Championships. Really, the biggest issue I have with this beer is that Peticolas adheres to the German tradition for Märzen and only releases it in September and October, meaning I’ll have to rush out now and grab as much as I can or wait until this same time next year for it to come back.

That’s more my problem than Peticolas’, though.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Same Time Next Year from Peticolas Brewing Company a 9.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

