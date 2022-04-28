Tried And True, We Sipped On An Amber Lager From Project Brewing Co. And It Scored High With Its Smoothness, Subtlety And Bright Color.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on Red Gate from Manhattan Project Brewing Company.

Fast Facts about Red Gate

Style: Amber Lager

ABV: 5.4%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): NA

Color: Reddish Copper

Availability: Draught & Cans

Overview

Manhattan Project Beer Company has been on a steady growth trajectory since it first starting out over 5 years ago as a rotating proprietorship with another brewery. That trajectory includes opening its own facility in Trinity Groves a little over two years ago that has become a destination in its own right and a lot of interesting beer, much of which bucks the current trends in craft beer.

Sure, they have an offering of hazy beers with the now nearly obligatory double and triple NEIPAs, milkshake IPAs, and rotating hop IPAs. There is also a hip Gose on the menu with a couple of fruited versions that get released seasonally. Not to mention a fun barrel program.

Right along with these current hot styles, though, are traditional brews like a German Pilsner, a Hefeweizen, a Belgian Strong Pale Ale, and an Amber Lager called Red Gate which is what I’m drinking today. These styles aren’t making big headlines in the beer world right now. They aren’t new, bleeding-edge beers using the only the latest in hop varietals imported from Australia or New Zealand. These are tried and true styles and while many breweries are leaving them behind, Manhattan Project is succeeding with them as the core lineup.

Background on Amber Lager

When you read the BJCP Style Guidelines for International Amber Lager, you almost get the impression that it’s a style that got defined to cover a group of beers that just didn’t fit other places. Almost accidental in nature. Amber lagers are malt forward with restrained bitterness. The flavor profile is toasty bread and caramel with little or no hop contribution. In short, it is an easy-drinking, smooth, non-aggressive style.

Appearance

Living right up to the name, Red Gate is reddish copper in color with a lively brilliant clarity that is really only possible in a lager. The low head is off-white in color with a mix of bubble sizes, however it is incredibly short lived, disappearing almost entirely in the first couple of minutes after pouring.

Aroma

Red Gate is slightly sweet on the nose with lots of toasty bread goodness and a bit of caramel. No real noticeable hop aroma presence at all for me. It has that distinctive clean lager aroma that is free of a fruity or spicy fragrances leaving the malt to really step to the forefront.

Flavor

Red Gate is all malt flavor with a bit of corn-like sweetness which makes me wonder if it might be an adjunct beer. Again, it’s toasted bread and caramel. I am fighting with the lack of a listed IBU because while it is definitely malty, there is a perceived bitterness for me that serves to balance this beer. The medium-short finish is dry.

Mouthfeel

Smooth and slightly clingy are the operative words for Red Gate. It has a medium light body with less than medium carbonation that drinks easy.

Overall Impression

Red Gate is complex, nuanced, and carries a subtly that sets it apart from the big, bold aromas and flavors of New England IPAs, fruited sours, and barrel-aged anything dominating the American craft beer scene today. This is almost a throwback back beer with hints of Old World charm designed to get along with nearly everyone.

It is one of the prettiest beers I’ve seen in a while lacking only better head retention to be amazing but that technically isn’t even a flaw for the style.

Red Gate is a beer that stands equally well on its own or paired with food. It is a great “I just want a beer” beer. One I don’t have to think to much about unless I want to. It isn’t overly filling. It doesn’t fatigue my nose or palate. It isn’t overly dramatic and it certainly doesn’t demand attention.

In short, this beer isn’t trying too hard and that makes it excellent.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Manhattan Project Red Gate a 9.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

