A More Traditional Style, Bockstreet Boys Is Unassuming But Packs A Punch. This Beer Was A Happy Accident — And A Pleasant Surprise.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on Bockstreet Boys by Turning Point Beer.

Fast Facts about Bockstreet Boys

Style: Dunkles Bock

ABV: 6.8%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): N/A

Color: Amber

Proper Glassware: Willi Becher or Stein

Availability: Draught & Cans @ Brewery

Overview

I had originally started this review by asking if you ever had a day where things went sideways and your plans got screwed into an unrecognizable mess. Then I thought better of it because everyone has had those days — so instead I ask, has ever happened to you and it ended up kinda cool?

There is a long story here but I’ll cut it short and just tell you that in my rush to get out of the house to hit a brewery I’d never been to before, I left my phone on my desk. Because it’s 2022, no phone equals no GPS. I spent an hour in the suburbs north of Fort Worth trying to Zen drive to a place I’d never been, and never found it. But rather than throw in the towel, I returned to the brewery I first hit back in the “before times” of late 2019 – Turning Point Beer.

Back then, I felt it only fair to review a beer from the ultra-hip New England IPA category, a hazy style that Turning Point is best known for. This time around, I was feeling more traditional and jumped on the Bockstreet Boys bock beer when I saw it on the list. Apart from wondering if the beer would last longer than the amount of time it would take for the Cease-and-Desist order for copyright infringement to show up, it just isn’t a style I often see in North Texas taprooms so I was intrigued.

Background on Dunkles Bock

Dunkles Bock, or Single Bock, or just plain Bock if you are native Texan used to Shiner, is a traditional German lager originating out of Einbeck in Northern Germany. The style dates from somewhere between the 14th and 17th centuries but what we drink today is based on a recreation done by brewers in Munich at some point in the 17th century.

Dunkles Bocks are strong, amber colored beers that live on the malty side of the beer world. The emphasis is all about the toasty notes of Old World malted barley. These complex brews have little to no hop aroma or flavor influence. While the point of a Bock is the malt, there is bitterness enough to keep it from being cloying.

For more on the Bock style check out our reviews of Franconia Silver Star and Revolver Bock.

Appearance

From the off, Bockstreet Boys is mesmerizingly beautiful. Mine came in a curvy glass that showed off the beer to maximum effect. It pours a rich Amber color with both lighter copper and darker garnet highlights, and a thin, off-white head made up of tight, delicate bubbles. The head disappears faster than a rabbit at a magic convention, but the clarity of the beer is so attention-grabbing that I didn’t notice the first time.

Aroma

Bockstreet is mild and unassertive on the nose. What is there is centered on bready and toasty malt aromas with hints of caramel. There is nothing even vaguely hop-based about it.

Flavor

Boom! After such a low impact in the aroma department, Bockstreet surprised me with an explosion of rich malt flavors on the tongue. I was hit with toast, dark bread, caramel, and even some pecan. It is brilliantly complex and delivers in the best traditions of the style. There is no suggestion of alcohol warmth. The medium finish is to the dry side and left me with mostly the caramel and pecan.

Mouthfeel

Bockstreet has a smooth medium mouthfeel buoyed by what feels like medium carbonation that contributes a touch of real bite, especially when the beer is fresh and cold.

Overall Impression

I have to eat some crow here. I haven’t been impressed with (or complimentary of) Turning Point’s efforts outside the hazy beer world. That opinion was formed by the first trip over 2 years ago when I enjoyed the NEIPA I was reviewing but left half a glass of pilsner on the table behind me when I headed out.

Bockstreet Boys was the opposite experience entirely and I loved it! So much so that I hope it manages to stick around in some form of rotation at the brewery, maybe a regular fall/winter beer.

I had all the notes I needed for this review by the time I got to the bottom of the first round and went back for a second one where I would usually have ordered something different. I enjoyed it that much.

I would like more head on my beer and my experience might just be the result of an overly careful pour. I’d be interested in seeing if a more traditional and vigorous pour might produce a head with more staying power. I’d also like more aggressiveness on the aroma end. Bocks aren’t supposed to be this shy.

However, only a heavy handed Cease-and-Desist from an overly touchy boy band can keep me from ordering it again the next time I hit the Turning Point taproom. Lucky for me I forgot my phone, huh?

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Turning Point Beer Bockstreet Boys a 7.5.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

