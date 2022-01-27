Mildly Sweet And Well-Balanced, This Milk Stout Is Like A Mocha All Grown Up — And A Strong Introduction For Us To The Brewery.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on The Magnetic Muse from Siren Rock Brewing Co.

Fast Facts about The Magnetic Muse

Style: Milk Stout

ABV: 5.5%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 30

Color: Black/Brown

Proper Glassware: Nonic Pint

Availability: Draught and Cans

Overview

We are just a couple months shy of two years since the full impact of COVID really hit this area and the lockdowns started. I know what my last 2 years have been like and no doubt many of you can relate. Now stop and consider what it would have been like to deal with all that on top of trying to open a brand-new brewery.

The owners of Siren Rock Brewing Co in Rockwall did just that and opened last July when things were starting to look up again. Honestly, I’m pretty sure I’d have ulcers in their place.

With all that in mind, you can understand my shock at tripping over Siren Rock beer on the shelves of my local package place earlier this week. Even in optimal conditions, most craft breweries don’t hit distribution in their first six months of operation but it appears that Siren Rock has signed with Full Clip to handle the DFW area. As a sign of somewhat serious intent, there are tags on the shelf for four different offerings, although only the stout and a blonde were available when I was there.

While I’m impressed with the speed of operations at Siren Rock, will I be as impressed with the beer?

Background on Milk Stout

We have covered a number of Milk Stouts in On Tap over the years so I won’t go too deep here. In short, this is a stout brewed with lactose sugar which isn’t fermentable by yeast, so it only contributes to the flavor and mouthfeel of the beer. The lactose gives the beer a lush creaminess and a sweeter flavor that are distinctive.

For more information on milk stouts check out Central Track’s reviews of Lakewood Temptress and 3 Nations Devout.

Appearance

Magnetic Muse dispenses a solid looking brownish black with a thick tan head following a properly aggressive pour. It is opaque, even around the edges with bright backlight, which gives the beer the appearance of heft that I expect in this style. The head is full and luxurious immediately following the pour, though it didn’t really last to the end of my quick photo session which is a bit disappointing.

Aroma

Milk stouts are mild smelling stouts and Magnetic Muse delivers. There is a suppressed roastiness mixed with chocolate to it. Interspersed are mild coffee notes that I don’t get all the time. The aroma reminds me of nothing so much as an Oreo cookie, although something of a non-sweet one.

Flavor

Magnetic Muse is a well-balanced beer. The bitter from the roasted malt and sweet from the lactose sugar trade off scoring opportunities leaving me with the impression of a great team effort. The finish is medium short and shades to the sweet side. This is what an iced mocha latte wants to be when it grows up.

Mouthfeel

Smooth tops the list of descriptors for mouthfeel with Magnetic Muse. It is full-bodied and creamy without being overly thick. The carbonation level is medium low without much in the way of bite. While it fully coats the inside of my mouth and gets a little clingy, it feels good.

Overall Impression

I really like this beer. In a region that seems to have a thing for milk stout as a style, this beer may have jumped right up to the top of the list for me.

The thing I really love is the traditional approach to milk stout that Siren Rock has taken. At 5.5 percent, this falls in the sweet spot in the ABV range and is totally on point to the style. This really contrasts with most of the rest of the milk stout offerings from NTX breweries which tend to be Imperial versions, rarely dropping below 8.5 to 9 percent and sometimes hitting up near 11.

I feel like a broken record but I’d like more persistence to the foam. The more I pay attention to this one thing, the more I think it is one of the major differentiators between small and large craft. Just not sure why yet.

From this one sample, I’m thinking that Siren Rock is going to focus on quality beer brewed to traditional standards and I love that. From their website, I can see that there will also be some fun, modern styles thrown in to balance and I look forward to that as well.

All in all, great first impression.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Siren Rock The Magnetic Muse an 8.5.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

