Golden, Light And Clean, This West Coast Style IPA From Dallas Shows You The Brighter Side Of American IPA And Leaves You Thinking Of Summertime.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on White Rock IPA from White Rock Brewing Co.

Fast Facts about White Rock IPA

Style: American IPA

ABV: 7.4%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 48

Color: Gold

Proper Glassware: Shaker Pint

Availability: Draught & Cans-to-Go

Overview

At the south end of White Rock Lake, just off Gaston Avenue and at the end of an old but refurbished strip mall, you will find the White Rock Alehouse & Brewing Co. It’s a four-year-old brewpub operation bringing something of a suburban feel to an older part of Dallas that has an up-and-coming vibe to it. The brewhouse is just a 4-barrel set up which, while not particularly large, provides plenty for the pub.

White Rock Brewing Co. produces a varied beer menu ranging from traditional staple beers like Dave’s Perfect Pilsner and Big Thicket Blonde Ale, to funky modern beers like their chili pepper infused sour called Ohhh Mommy and Mango Cheesecake — which is brewed with mango, graham cracker, cream cheese. No matter where your tastes fall on the beer spectrum, this place has a beer for you.

Background on American IPA

I’ve called this beer an American IPA and that is true in a general sense. More specifically, it’s a West Coast IPA, which is a sub-category of American IPA but one not given any proper definition by either the BJCP or the Brewer’s Association. The roots of this style go back to the early 1970s, even before the craft beer revolution started with Anchor Brewing’s classic Liberty Ale. The name ‘West Coast IPA’ didn’t really come into mainstream use until a decade ago or so, when Green Flash Brewing Co. in San Diego released a beer officially named West Coast IPA — and then trademarked the name so no one else could use it.

A West Coast IPA is a stronger-than-average, decidedly bitter beer. While there is a malt presence, it should be well behind a pronounced hop forward balance that displays prominent American hop characteristics like pine, resin, citrus, and stone fruit. Unlike currently popular hazy IPAs where hop flavor comes from dry-hopping during fermentation, West Coast IPAs are brewed with most of hop additions in the boil, thus giving them the bitterness most associate with the style.

Appearance

White Rock IPA pours a bright, moderately clear, summertime gold color with a pure white foam stand. Most beers of this style are much closer to amber in color than this one. Not gonna lie, if I had been served this beer blind, I would have thought it an American Blonde by sight. The head shows good persistence, lasting longer than expected. It also leaves a beautiful lace on the inside of the glass as the beer is consumed. All in all, while not what I expected visually, this is a beautiful brew.

Aroma

As expected from any IPA, White Rock IPA has a bold hop aroma showcasing pine, resin, and citrus notes that swing between grapefruit and oranges. As it warms it feels like I’m getting hints of peaches. The overall impression is one of balance between darker woodsy aromas and lighter citrusy fragrances that should make any West Coast IPA fan smile.

Flavor

White Rock IPA starts out with a slight bread-y sweetness from the malt, but that is soon overtaken by pine and orange bitterness from the hops. However, rather than an overwhelming bitterness that feels like a test of will, this is an enjoyable bitterness – full of flavor and a sexy cleanliness. That same bitterness defines the medium long, medium-dry finish on this refreshing beer, encouraging the drinker to lift the glass for the next sip.

Mouthfeel

Light and bright are the words that came to mind when I took that first swallow of White Rock IPA. There is a bit of wheat in the grain bill of this beer and it works to smooth out the rough edges created by the medium-high carbonation. The body is definitely medium-light but for all that, it doesn’t sacrifice flavor.

Pairing

American IPA might be the greatest beer ever created for pub-grub style food. Burgers, pizza, loaded fries or nachos all go down great with a solid IPA. If you like your meal of the spicy side, this beer’s abundance of alpha acids from the hops will turn any heat right up to eleven. The higher carbonation level is going to clean up behind heavier, fatty burgers with cheese, leaving your mouth ready for the next bite.

Overall Impression

While I love this particular style of IPA, I am used to beers that tip the heavy end of the scale across appearance and mouthfeel. In fact, I usually describe most West Coast IPAs as heavy because brewers today tend to want to max these beers out.

White Rock IPA is just the opposite and I find I really like it that way.

This is a beer that has obviously been designed to show off the lighter side of West Coast IPA and it succeeds admirably. It’s one I can drink year-round comfortably, even in the summer, which isn’t often the case as most are just too heavy for the oppressive head of July and August in Dallas.

I almost wish for a bit more clarity in this beer, but that’s not too much of a flaw. I also wish it was easier to get as right now it’s only available at the brewery – both on tap and in convenient to-go growlers and 4-packs of cans.

However, if those are the only stones I can throw at it, it’s safe to say that White Rock IPA is worth a trip to the brewery.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give White Rock Brewing Co. White Rock IPA an 8.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

