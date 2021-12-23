This Legal Draft Co. Winter Warmer Gets A Lukewarm Rating On Our Scale For Its Imbalance — Though It Does Pair Nicely With A Hot Meal.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on Legal Holiday from Legal Draft Beer Co.

Fast Facts about Legal Holiday

Style: Winter Seasonal Beer

ABV: 8.4%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 20

Color: Brown

Proper Glassware: Snifter, Belgian Tulip

Availability: Draught & Cans

Overview

Legal Draft Beer Co has appeared in this column a number of times before but always we have tried their core brews. While a fan of a couple of those beers, notably Accused and Smash & Grab, I’ve not ever studied their seasonal or limited offerings so I thought to change that this holiday season with their Legal Holiday winter warmer.

On a side note, I love the theme this brewery has going and the creativity of word play in some of the beer names.

Background on Winter Seasonal Beer

Historically, we really don’t know where winter seasonal beer, often called winter warmers, got their start. To a degree, just as making lighter beer for the heat of the summer makes sense, so to does making heavier beer with a higher alcohol content make sense for the winter. Often these beers are spiced with traditional holiday spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove, and ginger to serve around the holidays.

Winter seasonal beer tends to be darker and more malt forward. American and Belgian styles tend to be used more as the base beers for these brews as the English and Germans don’t often uses spices in their brewing. The beers tend to be big on alcohol and low on bitterness, with ABVs starting at around 6 percent but often much higher, and IBUs on the lower end of the scale. A warmth from the alcohol in both aroma and flavor is common.

Appearance

Legal Holiday pours a comfy and clear brown with a low, light tan stand of foam. From the front this beer can look a bit on the muddy side but with a touch of backlight, this beer shows off a luscious clarity that speaks to the care and quality of the brewing. The head has low persistence and it continues to disappear until there is nothing left at all.

Aroma

One of the most malt forward beers I think I’ve ever had, Legal Holiday attacks the nose from the off with notes of caramel and dark toast. I can smell the malt sweetness in a way that is almost distracting. Swirling this beer in the glass, I stir up floral hop aromas but those soon recede back under the malt smells. Mixed in, very subtly, are the earthy spices nutmeg and clove.

Flavor

Here again, Legal Holiday leads with the malt hard. It’s all toast and sweet caramel. Not quite cloying but it is definitely trending in that direction. The spices play a more prominent role here than with the aroma though and there is a touch of hot cinnamon to go with the nutmeg and clove. It feels like the spices are fighting to balance the malt flavors but just aren’t quite up to the task at hand. There is little to no bitterness to this beer. The finish is medium sweet and medium long.

Mouthfeel

Legal Holiday has a big medium-full body with medium-low carbonation. The beer gets a little grippy with the sides of my tongue and the inside of my cheek, like it wants to take parts with it as I swallow but not so much that you think it might succeed.

Pairing

Give Legal Holiday a go with your favorite French Onion soup recipe. This honestly wasn’t something I was thinking of but rather an accidental pairing when changing the menu last minute tonight. The toast and caramel in the beer compliment the French baguette and caramelized onions perfectly, while the earthy spice notes really go with the cave aged Gruyere melted across the top. Surprisingly brilliant pairing.

Overall Impression

While I love a good winter warmer, I can’t say I love Legal Holiday. I only like it. The malt is a bit too aggressive for me and while the spices are there, they seem really shy for this style of beer.

It’s also missing the stylistically necessary warmth from the alcohol that gives this beer its name and at 8.4 percent I really feel like I should taste it.

Even so, I still enjoyed it, especially with the French Onion soup, which makes me think this might just be one of those beers that really needs food to put its best foot forward. However, being as this is designed as a holiday beer, having food around to go with should never really be a problem now, should it?

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Legal Draft’s Legal Holiday a 6.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

