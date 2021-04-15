Trinity Forest Brewing Company’s Blonde Brew Is Remarkably Approachable And On Point For Its Style — A Stellar Gateway Option For New Craft Beer Drinkers.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week, I sipped on Trinity Forest Brewing Company’s Blonde Ale.

Fast Facts About TFBC’s Blonde Ale

Style: Blonde Ale

ABV: 5.6 percent

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 25

Color: dark gold

Proper Glassware: shaker pint

Availability: draught and cans

Overview

Making its first appearance in On Tap, the Trinity Forest Brewing Company takes its name from the Great Trinity Forest, which at roughly 6,000 acres lays claim to the title of the largest urban hardwood forest in the U.S.

Per the brewery’s website, the founders all share a love for all things outdoorsy, and naming their brewery for this under-recognized local natural wonder was their way of calling attention to this affection.

Since opening for business in August of 2019, TFBC has operated without its own brewing facility, choosing to instead to work a rotating proprietorship model with Hop & Sting Brewing Company in Grapevine. This basically means they rent space from the more-established brewery and are able to use the extra capacity that Hop & Sting has but don’t currently use. This allows TFBC to get off the ground for a fraction of the cost of building a brewery from scratch.

It’s a model that has been used with great success by a number of other relatively new Metroplex breweries.

Background On Blonde Ale

Blonde ale is relatively new style of beer – a product of the young American craft beer scene and designed as something of a replacement for lagers in a brewery’s lineup. A typical blonde is easy-drinking and void of any aggressive flavors, with a slightly sweet malt-forward profile and just enough hops to balance. The hops may be from any region of the world and present a wide variety of aromas. This style makes a great gateway beer for newer beer aficionados to move away from the less-flavorful macro-brewery American lagers into the broader, and sometimes intimidating, world of American craft beer.

Appearance

TFBCs Blonde is prototypical of the style in appearance, pouring a deep gold with a low foam stand of fine white bubbles. The body of the beer gives a visual impression of being slightly thick, but that is largely due to average clarity from a beer color we’re more used to seeing with brilliant clarity. The head has less than fair resilience and is gone pretty quickly, however. But, for as long as it lasts, this is a pretty beer.

Aroma

Soft, sweet malt leads what is a relatively mild aroma picture with this beer. As it warms, TFBCs Blonde offers up a bit more with notes of white bread and bread crust mixed with touch of floral from the hops, but it’s really more of an accent to the malt — almost like someone accidently baked a couple of flowers into a loaf of homemade bread.

Flavor

There are no surprises in this beer. When you take a swallow of TFBC Blonde, it is exactly what you expect from the style. Lots of sweet, round malt on the tongue with bread, bread crust and toast notes. That’s not to say this is a malt bomb, though. It is balanced for the most part, just leaning somewhat to the side of the grain. As it warms, the bakery flavors come to the front even more — and in a way I really enjoy.

Mouthfeel

TFBC Blonde is smooth and silky, owing to the use of some wheat in the grist. It has a medium body with medium carbonation. The carbonation has a bit more punch than I like in this style, though, and it borders on too much for me. The beer initially coats the inside of my mouth before quickly and cleanly disappearing. The finish is medium-short and clean.

Pairing

TFBC Blonde will excel with soft, creamy goat cheeses with earthy herb crusts spread on a lightly toasted baguette. I would also like this with fun summer dishes like a Caprese salad or a bruschetta on toast, all served around the pool.

Overall Impression

Blonde ale is really not my thing usually. OK, confession: I’ve never walked into a bar and ordered a blonde ale. Like, ever. And I don’t see it happening anytime soon, if I am really honest. I wasn’t kidding about the gateway beer thing above, and I’m way beyond that.

Now, having said that, I really enjoyed TFBC Blonde a whole lot more than I expected I would. It isn’t just a really solid beer for the style; it’s a really solid beer overall, and I can see picking it up this summer for a fun change of pace beer around the pool when I want to break away from pilsners, goses and wits.

If I’m poking holes in this beer, I’d like a bit more of the hops around to reign in the malt flavors. By the time I got to the bottom of my second pint, it started feeling a bit too sweet to me. But I’m not a big sweets guy with my food and beverage in general, so your mileage may vary.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Trinity Forest Brewing Company’s Blonde Ale a 7.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

