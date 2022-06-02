After A Long Week, We Cracked Into This Red IPA From Four Bullets Brewery And Let Its Malty Complexity Soothe Our Stress.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on Jack the RIPA from Four Bullets Brewery.

Fast Facts about Jack the RIPA

Style: Red IPA

ABV: 6.3%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 53

Color: Garnet

Proper Glassware: Shaker or Nonic Pint

Availability: Draught

Overview

This week I’m tired. It’s been a long couple of months and the frustrations of coordinating two jobs for eight weeks has finally caught up with me. When I get into a mood like this I want beer flavored beer. I sure as fuck don’t want to get cutesy with it and get a Pina Colada flavored IPA or a PB&J flavored stout.

I also want that beer in a taproom so that someone else pours it and someone else does the dishes. Apparently, this is hard on Tuesday in Dallas in the middle of the afternoon because most breweries are either closed or don’t open until 4.

Unless you go to Four Bullets in Richardson, that is. This is the only brewery, NOT brewpub, I know where the taproom is open 7 days a week AND open starting at 1pm on weekdays. It is also one of the few places I know where I am as likely to get beer poured by one of the owners as I am one from a beertender.

And I knew there wouldn’t be a cutesy beer in sight.

Background on Red IPA

Red IPA is the lovechild of American Amber ale and American IPA. It is a modern style designed to take the maltiness of an Amber and infuse it with the hop forward attitude and overall size of an IPA. The style allows for a more in-your-face approach to bitterness and alcohol content while still showing off strong caramel and toasted-bread features.

Appearance

Jack the RIPA is gorgeous. It pours a striking garnet color with a light tan head. The beer is brilliantly clear – nearly lager clear, in fact – and the color is attention grabbing. Surprisingly, the head was more voluminous at home from a crowler than it was at taproom but that is probably down to differences in pouring style. Retention on the head is less than optimal but not horrible.

Aroma

With a rich and complex aroma, Jack the RIPA feels a bit like proud parents pointing out the great parts each contributed to their kid with each sniff pulling my attention to one or the other – Amber or IPA. The malt, with its thick caramel and toasted bread, is what I noticed most first. Then the hops grabbed me and gave me grapefruit and lime, which was overtaken on the next sniff by the sweetness of the malt. Later, on the exhale I got hops again with pine resin.

Flavor

Jack the RIPA feels like it leans into the malt more here to me. The sweetness hits first with the caramel and toast payoff from the aroma and grainy body. In the middle, there is a bracing bitterness that is crisp but not overbearing at all. The finish is about medium with a lingering malt sweetness and slight taste of pine.

Mouthfeel

Jack the RIPA sports a medium body with medium carbonation. It has a smoothness that is complemented by a slight edginess from the carbonation and bitterness.

Pairing

Jack the RIPA is going to lean toward the BBQ side of things with food. Brisket, ribs, pulled pork – all will go really well with this. My first thought, was that I wanted some quality Korean short ribs with this.

Overall Impression

I love this beer, but I struggled giving it a numerical rating due to the Jekyll and Hyde nature of the pints of it I’ve had this week. In the taproom, the two pints I had left me wondering where the hops had gotten off to. Then at home, while writing, the one I had from a crowler fairly screamed at me that it was an IPA.

This is a great example of how a beer can be two different beverages to us depending on things like mood and physical health. On Tuesday, I was sitting in the taproom after a doctor’s appointment and coming off a long 3-day weekend spent hosting the beer tasting in the heat and dust at Scarborough Renaissance Festival. Thirty hours later, I’m better rested and hitting the end of two days off.

Which taste of this beer was the right one? The answer is both. And I loved both tastes of this beer.

I even love the play on words here. While it doesn’t stick to the poker theme Four Bullets has going, I dig the idea of a brewery that does mostly English beer creates an American style beer and names it after a notorious Englishman. And the name fits the style.

Jack the RIPA has a bit of everything for everyone who likes American beer. I would serve this to the IPA drinker and the non-IPA drinker alike. It’s great alone and as a brilliant food beer.

I think you need a little Jack the RIPA in your life.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Four Bullets Jack the RIPA an 8.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

