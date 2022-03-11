Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This Dark Earthy-Toned Ornery Wee Heavy Is Like A Sweet, Velvety Malt For Those Who Love Caramel And Toffee Flavors.

This week I sipped on Cannonball, an Ornery Wee Heavy from Panther Island Brewing.

Fast Facts about Cannonball, an Ornery Wee Heavy

Style: Wee Heavy

ABV: 8.2%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 20

Color: Brown

Proper Glassware: Snifter

Availability: Draught & Cans

Overview

Panther Island Brewing opened in 2014 and started canning their beer for sale at local package stores in 2017. Despite that, I think they are still one of the most overlooked breweries in the Fort Worth area. Part of that maybe that the brewery and taproom are located north of downtown and across the Trinity rather than in the brewery hotbed that is the Southside area below I-30.

Another reason might be that this brewery has one of the most interesting and unique crore beer lineup in the Metroplex featuring a Blonde Ale, an award winning Wheat Ale, a Sweet Stout, and a Wee Heavy. While none of those styles are odd by themselves, it’s more the fact that Panther Island is bucking the big hop, juice bomb IPA craze that has consumed craft beer coast to coast. At least as far as their regular core beers are concerned anyway.

This week, I took a look at Cannonball, the Wee Heavy from that core lineup and a recent addition to the shelves of my local Total Wine to pick up clues about how they are getting by without the nearly universal IPA on tap.

Background on Wee Heavy

The name Wee Heavy supposedly originated with Fowler’s Twelve Guinea Ale, which dates to 1862. “Wee” is slang for small and “heavy” means strong in Scotch/English brewing tradition so the name is sort of an oxymoron, but a cute one, yeah? BTW, if you aren’t saying “Wee Heavy” in a thick, deep Scottish accent every time you read it, you are missing half the fun.

Wee Heavy’s are usually big, boozy malt bombs calk full of caramel, toffee, and dark bread flavors and aromas. Dark fruit from the yeast is possible as well. If you catch any hop aromas they are usually faint and of an earthy, floral, or spicy nature. While it is possible to find a Wee Heavy starting at 6.5 percent, it is much more common to see them in the 8 to 10 percent range.

For more on the Wee Heavy style check our reviews of Kilt Switch and Iron Joe.

Appearance

Cannonball pours earthy brown with garnet highlights around the edges and a thin tan head that starts disappearing almost immediately. It appears mostly clear although with as dark as it is, it is necessary to tip the glass over and check the clarity through a shallower sample. Fine floating particles, brown or garnet in color, appear toward the bottom of the glass and mess up that clarity though.

Aroma

The caramel and toffee are strong with Cannonball, running roughshod over just about everything. Once the temperature rises a bit the warm tones of alcohol and dark fruit gamely compete for attention. This beer has a lovely, sweet smell to it, like some kind of decedent desert.

Flavor

All malt. Cannonball is all malt to me. Caramel with a mix of toffee, mild roastiness, and dark fruit are pretty much what this beer is all about. I can taste a bit of the bitterness but there really isn’t any flavor to it – just bitterness. The finish is mostly malt sweetness and medium in duration.

Mouthfeel

Cannonball is medium full- bodied with a smooth, velvety feel. It lacks the almost extreme thickness often found in the style but it’s still within the style guidelines and honestly more approachable without it. The carbonation level feels medium-low to me. I don’t think I can really feel the floaties I talked about in the Appearance but I’ve seen them so my mind keeps playing tricks on me so every couple of swallows I have ignore my thoughts.

Overall Impression

If you are a malted barley junky who only likes their beer shown to the hops, this is your beer. Likewise, if you are a person with broad beer tastes but maybe tired of the all-hops-all-the-time theme running riot in most local breweries, give this one a go.

I enjoyed it for the most part although it honestly makes my palate a bit tired after the first one, though that isn’t the fault of Cannonball specifically so much as Wee Heavies in general. While I like all beer, I do tend toward the middle styles for everyday drinking and the beers on the extremes have been known to wear on me a bit.

I’m not thrilled with the visual of particles in the bottom though. While it is attractive as an art form I guess, I don’t want that in my beer and I would rather this brew got a light filtering to remove it.

However, this is still a really good and mostly on point for the style for me. Give this one a try next time you want to escape the hop overload.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Panther Island Brewing Cannonball a 7.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

