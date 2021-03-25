There’s Nothing Subtle At All About This Cheeky American IPA Produced By The West Dallas Brewery — And That’s A Good Thing.

This week, I sipped on Hops Against Humanity from Steam Theory Brewing Company.

Fast Facts about Hops Against Humanity

Style: American IPA.

ABV: 7.3 percent.

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 75.

Color: Gold-amber.

Proper Glassware: Nonic, tulip or shaker pints.

Availability: Draught and cans.

Overview

We can’t really refer to Steam Theory as new to the Dallas beer scene — it made its debut all the way back in 2018 — but the brewery isn’t exactly a household name quite yet either. Historically, theirs has been a mostly boutique operation. Sure, you can find their beer on draught in just over a dozen bars around Dallas, but most of their product is sold out of their Trinity Groves brewpub location.

So I was pleasantly surprised when I stumbled over Hops Against Humanity on the shelf at my local Central Market. It was the first time I’d seen their beer in cans anywhere. As it turns out, this offering — which, yes, is very much indeed named in honor of the “controversial” card game — is one of two brews that the board game-obsessed Steam Theory currently packages for sale in stores. (The other is its Singularity Blonde Ale.)

That it also operates as a brewpub has certainly been an advantage of sorts for the brewery throughout the pandemic; unlike many of their taproom-focused peers, Steam Theory could keep its doors open due the fact that they also served food. On the other hand, it still had to be tough for a business barely 18 months old when the world shut down a year ago.

That Steam Theory is still around as the pandemic-related restrictions loosen is a good sign that the brewery boasts a quality product and a loyal following.

Background on American IPA

American IPA is our country’s spin on an English classic. In the U.S., we tend to live by the idea that bigger is better, and our beer styles are no exception. The American IPA is the style that started the Hop Wars — a race for bigger, bolder bitterness in what seemed a bizarre attempt to separate the beer men from the beer boys. Subtle, it isn’t. Breweries in this country swapped English ingredients for American ones while dialing back the flavors created from the malt and yeast in order to punch the drinker right in the mouth with its hops. To that end, aroma is key to this style, which tickles the nose with notes of citrus, pine, resin, various fruits and floral fragrances.

Appearance

Hops Against Humanity offers up a textbook pour for an American IPA. This beer pours a rich, burnished gold-amber color that starts out a touch cloudy but clears quickly. The foam bubbles up the second you pop the tab on the can, warning the drinker that a careless pour will likely result in an overflow. Properly poured, though, this beer is beautiful, and the head sits proudly atop of it, demanding your appreciation. The mostly fine bubbles have better than average persistence too before ultimately collapsing in an irregular slump down to the beer hiding underneath.

Aroma

The smell here is everything the experienced beer drinker has come to expect from a traditional American IPA in general — and a West Coast IPA, in particular. While the pine and resin notes are the driving force here, one doesn’t have to look very far for the familiar citrusy grapefruit scents playing a firm supporting role in the action. One sniff is all it takes to confirm that, yes, this beer is exactly what it says on the can.

Flavor

As with elsewhere, this beer is all about the hops in the flavor department too. The same dominant pine and resin tastes that were so obvious in the aroma make their presence known here, too. There is also a bare minimum of bready malt under all the hops — but you nearly have to be looking for it in order to find it.

Mouthfeel

Hops Against Humanity has a medium-full body, making it a touch weighty for the style. But it still feels good in the mouth. The alcohol isn’t particularly noticeable, but the medium-high carbonation provides a mild burn up and down the sides of the tongue. The finish is medium-long and medium-dry, with almost nothing in the way of malt sweetness.

Pairing

Any good American IPA goes directly with standard pub grub, and this beer is certainly no exception to that. It would work well with so much more, too, although matching the intensity is key. I paired it up with a turkey and sausage gumbo, and that was amazing. The pine and resin complemented richness of the roux, while the hops dialed up the heat from the ground andouille sausage. The bitterness and carbonation also served to cleanse the palate between bites. I also imagine it would pair well with an aged British cheddar, or even a young goat cheese.

Overall Impression

I don’t just like Hops Against Humanity; I love it.

This is a proper IPA that demands to be recognized as such. It unapologetically revels in the pine- and resin-driven edgy bitterness, which is something I dearly miss in this age of soft, hazy IPAs that have been designed to appeal to the non-beer drinker.

If you’ve read many of my reviews in the past, you know that, in the interest of being fair, I try to mention the things that I find out of line with the style. In this case, though, there just isn’t much of anything to harp on. This is just a really well-executed beer that is enjoyable to drink.

I want more breweries to produce beer like this. In the meantime, I’ll be heading back over to Central Market to pick up all the Hops Against Humanity they have left on the shelf.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Steam Theory’s Hops Against Humanity a strong 8.

Previous On Tap Reviews:

• Revolver’s Sangre y Miel: 10.

• Lakewood Brewing’s Salted Caramel Temptress: 10.

• Peticolas’ Royal Scandal: 10.

• Community’s Mosaic IPA: 10.

• Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s Freak Flag: 10.

• Peticolas’ Velvet Hammer: 10.

• Collective Brewing Project’s Boysenbarrel: 10.

• Community’s Barrel-Aged Legion: 10.

• Community’s Legion: 10.

• Martin House River Horse: 9.75.

• BrainDead’s Fill in the Blancs: 9.5.

• Oak Highlands’ Freaky Deaky: 9.5.

• 903 Brewers’ Birthday Sasquatch: 9.5.

• TUPPS Brewery’s Full Grown Scallywag: 9.5.

• On Rotation’s Flocculation of Seagulls: 9.5.

• Braindead Brewing’s P-Wing: 9.5.

• Lakewood Brewing Company’s Coconut Temptress: 9.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Barrel Aged Four Swords: 9.5.

• Lakewood’s Saint Dymphna: 9.5.

• Peticolas’ Lost Epic: 9.5.

• Community’s Ascension Porter: 9.5.

• Lakewood’s Temptress: 9.5.

• Lakewood’s Goatman: 9.5.

• Community’s Public Ale: 9.5.

• Peticolas’ Thrilla in Brazilla: 9.5.

• Collective Brewing Project’s SMaSHY: 9.25

• BrainDead Brewing’s Galactic Federation of Might: 9.25

• On Rotation’s Lingonberry Sahti: 9.25.

• Martin House Brewing Company’s The Morrigan: 9.25.

• On Rotation’s Jalapeno Saison: 9.

• Woodcreek’s Bourbon Barrel Bock: 9.

• Braindead Brewing Company’s Dr. Dreipricot: 9.

• Lakewood’s Wild Manimal: 9.

• Manhattan Project Beer Company’s Necessary Evil: 9.

• Revolver’s Blood & Honey: 9.

• Funky Picnic’s Funny Accent: 9.

• Martin House’s Imperial Texan: 9.

• Division Brewing’s Smokin’ Jack-o’s: 9.

• Wild Acre’s Mondlift: 9.

• Community’s Trinity Tripel: 9.

• Peticolas’ Irish Goodbye: 9.

• Four Corners’ Block Party Porter: 9.

• Bankhead Brewing Co.’s Giggle Water: 9.

• Cedar Creek’s Belgian Dubbel: 9.

• Manhattan Project’s Wise Monkeys: 9.

• Cedar Creek’s Poblano Paradise: 8.75.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest: 8.75.

• Lakewood Brewing Company IPA: 8.75.

• Small Brewpub’s Black Pepper Pils: 8.5.

• Peticolas’ Ghost Of Alfred Brown: 8.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Easy Peasy IPA: 8.5.

• Community Beer Company’s Passiflora: 8.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Oak Cliff Coffee Ale: 8.5.

• Community Beer Company’s Wit ‘N Wild: 8.5.

• Lakewood’s Rock Ryder: 8.5.

• Rahr’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Winter Warmer: 8.5.

• Lakewood’s Raspberry Temptress: 8.5.

• Peticolas’ Prime Minister: 8.25.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Winter Warmer: 8.25.

• Noble Rey Brewing’s Barampus: 8.25.

• Martin House’s Possum Kingdom Pilsner: 8.25.

• Community Beer Company’s Brett’s Get It On: 8.25.

• Bankhead Brewing Company’s Aoogah!: 8.25.

• Lakewood’s Peach Artsy Tarsty: 8.25.

• Peticolas Brewing Company’s Clandestine: 8.

• Lakewood Brewing Grand Allowance: 8.

• HopFusion Ale Works’ Hairpin: 8

• Peticolas’ Golden Opportunity: 8

• Three Nations’ Devout (Mexican Chocolate): 8

• Collective Brewing Project’s Cup O’ Sumpin Raspberry Lemonade: 8.

• Texas Ale Project’s Smash Experiment: 8.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Greenbelt Farmhouse Ale: 8.

• Cedar Creek Brewery’s Gone A-Rye: 8.

• Community’s Texas Helles: 8.

• On Rotation’s Moar Blackberry: 8.

• Franconia’s Silver Star Bock: 8

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Paleta de Mango: 8.

• Peticolas Brewing Company’s Doctor’s Orders: 8.

• Hop & Sting Brewing Company’s Galactic Haze: 8.

• Lakewood’s Thread Spinner: 8.

• Bishop Cider Co.’s Sour Cherry: 8.

• Texas Ale Project 50 Ft. Jackrabbit: 8.

• Cedar Creek Brewery’s Gone A-Rye: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewing’ Nine Volt: 8.

• Texas Ale Project’s Payne Pils: 8.

• Noble Rey’s Bridesmaid’s Tears: 8.

• Collective Brewing’s Urban Funk House: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s Cannoneer: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s Sixth Floor: 8.

• Lakewood’s All Call: 8.

• Oak Highlands’ Golden Mustache: 8.

• 903 Brewers’ Crackin’ Up: 8.

• Deep Ellum’s Play Date: 8.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s 11th Anniversary Russian Imperial Stout: 8.

• Bitter Sisters’ Belgian Tripel: 8.

• Noble Rey’s SteamPunk: 8.

• 903 Brewers’ Citra On Top: 8.

• TUPPS’ DDH IPA Series 16: 8.

• Bitter Sisters’ Hissy Fit: 8.

• BrainDead’s Gritz: 8.

• Community’s Barrel-Aged Inspiration : 8.

• Cedar Creek’s Fisticuffs: 8.

• Lakewood’s Punkel: 8.

• Four Corners’ El Chingon IPA: 8.

• New Main Brewing’s Thundersnow: 8.

• Martin House’s Day Break: 8.

• Deep Ellum’s GOURDzilla: 8.

• Peticolas’ The Duke (Aged 12 Months): 8.

• Deep Ellum’s Neato Bandito: 8.

• Revolver’s Bock: 8.

• 903 Brewers’ Sasquatch: 8.

• Peticolas’ Wintervention: 8.

• Division Brewing’s Distant Cousin: 8.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Brunch Money: 8.

• Martin House’s Salsa Verde: 8.

• Cedar Creek’s Spinning Mule Robust Porter: 8.

• Lakewood’s Holiday Bonus: 8.

• Lakewood’s Hop Trapp: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s The Woofus: 7.75

• Four Corners Brewing Company Homie Brew: 7.75.

• Community Beer Company’s Snickerdoodle: 7.75.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s High Point: 7.75.

• Cedar Creek’s Grapefruit Haze: 7.75.

• Martin House Brewing’s Big Hoppa: 7.75.

• TUPPS Full Grown Man: 7.75.

• 3 Nations American Wit: 7.75.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Dapper Apple: 7.75.

• 903 Brewers’ Kilt Switch: 7.5.

• Chimera Dirty Dog: 7.5.

• 3 Nations Brewing Company’s Imperial Milk Stout: 7.5.

• Legal Draft’s Accused Amber Lager: 7.5.

• Grapevine’s Reserve Tart Cherry Berliner Weisse: 7.5.

• Martin House’s Stars Above: 7.5.

• Noble Rey Brewing Company’s Frooty Tang: 7.5.

• Martin House Brewing’s Pretzel Stout: 7.5.

• Grapevine’s Prickly Pear Wheat Ale: 7.5.

• Texas Ale Project’s Good To Go: 7.5.

• Bitter Sisters’ Knock Out: 7.5.

• Four Corners’ Notorious O.A.T.: 7.5.

• Noble Rey Golden Rey With Raspberries and Ginger: 7.5.

• On Rotation Saved By The Belma: 7.5.

• True Vine’s Unicorn’s Revenge: 7.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Hop Seeker: 7.5.

• Four Corners’ El Super Bee: 7.5.

• Lakewood’s Hopochondria: 7.5.

• Three Nations GPA: 7.5.

• Martin House’s Rubberneck Red: 7.5.

• Lakewood’s Antigoon’s Revenge: 7.5.

• Community’s Texas Pils: 7.5.

• Lakewood’s Zomer Pils: 7.5.

• Cedar Creek’s Dankosaurus: 7.5.

• Cedar Creek Brewery Clover Kicker: 7.25.

• Noble Rey Sex In A Canoe: 7.25.

• Legal Draft Beer Company Free & Clear: 7.25.

• Oak Highlands Brewery’s Oktoberfest.: 7.25.

• Noble Rey’s European Vacation: 7

• Unlawful Assembly’s Public Dissent: 7.

• Deep Ellum Rye Pils: 7.

• Union Bear’s Amber Red Ale: 7.

• Turning Point Beer’s Silent Treatment: 7.

• Wild Acre Brewing Company’s Ranch Style: 7.

• 3 Nations Mango SMASH IPA: 7.

• Legal Draft Chief Justice Stout: 7.

• Texas Ale Project’s Pantera Golden Ale: 7.

• Legal Draft’s Black Letter Law: 7.

• Noble Rey Brewing Company’s Mother Night: 7.

• TUPPS Brewery’s Imperial Saison: 7.

• Manhattan Project’s Plutonium-239: 7.

• Panther Island Brewing’s Sweet Fang: 7.

• Backcountry’s Texas IPA: 7.

• Backcountry’s Double IPA: 7.

• Wild Acre Brewing Company’s Billy Jenkins: 7.

• Rahr’s Visionary: 7.

• Shannon Brewing’s Irish Cream Ale: 7.

• Oak Highlands’ Guava Good: 7.

• TUPPS Brewery’ Northbound 75: 7.

• Rahr & Sons’ Iron Joe: 7.

• BrainDead’s I Like Harvey IPA: 7.

• Martin House’s Turtle Power: 7.

• Three Nations Brewing Co.’s Texas Gold Chili Lime: 7.

• Collective’s Petite Golden Sour: 7.

• Shannon’s Chocolate Stout: 7.

• BrainDead’s Red Ale: 7.

• Community’s Razzy Raspberry Witbier: 7.

• Martin House’s Gateway Blonde Ale: 7.

• Bearded Eel’s Purple Unicorn: 7.

• Noble Rey’s Off The Leash: 7.

• Shannon Brewing Company’s Irish Red: 7.

• Texas Ale Project’s Somethin’ Shady: 7.

• Deep Ellum IPA: 7.

• Cedar Creek’s The Lawn Ranger: 7.

• Martin House Brewing Company’s Cellarman’s Reserve IPA (Amarillo).: 7.

• Lakewood’s Till & Toil: 7.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Town Squared: 7.

• 903 Brewers’ The Chosen One: 7.

• 903 Brewers’ Sugar On Top: 7.

• Martin House’s Gateway XPA: 7.

• Armadillo Ale Work’s Quakertown Stout: 7.

• Revolver’s High Brass: 7.

• Community’s Pale Ale: 7.

• Oak Highlands’ Chump Change: 7.

• Shanning Brewing Co.’s Mór IPA: 7.

• Martin House’s River House: 7.

• Grapevine Craft Brewery’s Sir William’s Brown Ale: 7.

• Community’s Funnel Cake Ale: 7.

• Audacity’s Boss Raptor IPA: 7.

• Texas Ale Project’s Hawaiian Roadrunner: 6.75.

• Whistle Post’s Shoofly Coconut Lime Ale: 6.75.

• Community Brewing Company’s Silly Gose: 6.75

• HopFusion Ale Works’ Feisty Blonde: 6.75

• Martin House’s Queen of the Mist (Prickly Pear): 6.75.

• Armadillo Ale Works Land Yacht IPA: 6.5

• Three Nations Texas Xmas Hazelnut Ale: 6.5.

• Martin House’s The Juice: 6.5.

• Collective Brewing Project’s Mom Azacca: 6.5.

• Four Corners’ La Lechuza: 6.5.

• Revolver’s Ironhead IPA: 6.5.

• 903 Brewers’ Trot Line: 6.5.

• Four Corners’ Celebración: 6.5.

• Peticolas’ Operation Collaboration: 6.5.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Pumpkin Ale: 6.5.

• Grapevine Craft Brewery’s Nightwatch: 6.5.

• Peticolas’ The Duke: 6.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Double Brown Stout : 6.5.

• Cedar Creek’s Maui Wowie: 6.25.

• On Rotation’s Mexican Barleywine: 6.25.

• Thirsty Bro Brewing Co.’s Sweet Cherry Blonde: 6

• On Rotation’s Darjeeling Tea Session Ale: 6.

• Wild Acre’s Tarantula Hawk: 6.

• Martin House’s Kafkaesque: 6.

• TUPPS’ Cotton Mill Gold: 6.

• Brutal Beerworks’ Mother Heffer: 6.

• Four Bullets’ All In IPA: 6.

• Rabbit Hole’s Tweedleyum: 6.

• Rabbit Hole’s Off With Your Red: 6.

• Rahr & Sons’ Angry Santa: 6.

• Cedar Creek’s Elliott’s Phoned Home Pale Ale: 6

• Grapevine Craft Brewery’s Lakefire: 6

• Armadillo Ale Works’ WunderMelon: 6

• Cobra Brewing Company’s Dawn of the Dank: 6

• Deep Ellum Pale Ale: 6

• Lakewood’s Troll Toll: 5.5.

• Martin House’s Hell Below: 5.5.

• Lakewood’s La Dame Du Lac: 5.5.

• Martin House’s Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer: 5.

• Woodcreek’s Lakeside Cerveza: 5.

• Legal Draft Beer Company’s Smash & Grab IPA: 5.

• Martin House Cuvee Pumpkin Latte: 5.

• Intrinsic’s Crunktoberfest: 5.

• Martin House’s Mind On My Money: 5.

• 903 Brewers’ The Land Of Milk And Honey: 5.

• Deep Ellum’s Numb Comfort: 5.

• TUPPS’ Day Off: 4.75.

• 3 Nations’ Lady Luck Horchata Ale: 4.5.

• Four Bullets’ Black Jack Brown: 4.5.

• Audacity’s Checkered Past: 4.

• Four Corners Heart O’ Texas: 4.

• Audacity’s Sunset Boulevard: 4.

• Shannon Brewing Company’s IPA: 4.

• Grapevine’s Monarch: 4.

• TUPPS’ Cotton Candy Shandy: 4.

• Good Neighbor Brews’ Slim Sweetness: 3.

• Good Neighbor Brews’ O’Carrol’s Irish Red: 3.

• Twin Peaks’ Dirty Blonde: 3.

• Franconia Wheat: 3.

• 903 Brewers’ Mythical Creatures: 2.5.

• Miller Lite: 1

All photos by Bob Floyd.