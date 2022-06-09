More Than Just A Beer, This American IPA Is In Partnership With The Pink Boots Society To Help Women Advance Their Brewing Careers.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on She’s Intense by Hop & Sting Brewing Co.

Fast Facts about She’s Intense

Style: American IPA

ABV: 8.3%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 30

Color: Gold

Proper Glassware: Shaker, Nonic or Tulip Pint

Availability: Draught & Cans

Overview

I try to keep these reviews light and stay out of politics. If you have been reading Central Track for long, you probably realize that is more my choice rather than something the editors encourage. This beer, however, lends itself to dipping my toes into some of the dirtier waters of the American craft beer movement.

You see, we have a diversity issue in craft beer. As a rule, it is very white and very male but for this beer let’s focus on the “male” part. Historically speaking, women have a much deeper background with brewing beer than men do. It wasn’t until beer started to be brewed commercially that men really started dominating the trade. Before that, it was very much something women did out the home for money.

The Pink Boots Society is out to change that and rather than me try to tell you what they are about, check out the link and let them tell you in their own words.

I’ve detailed before how Hop & Sting Brewing Co is all about giving something back with beers that benefit our first responders and dog shelters. It is one of the things I consider so cool about craft beer in general and Hop & Sting in particular. This beer is a bit different, though, in that the proceeds go to benefit the efforts of The Pink Boots Society.

In short, this is beer that benefits an underrepresented segment of the brewing industry itself.

Background on American IPA

American IPA is a bigger, more bitter version of Pale Ale designed to show up all the flavors of hops. As it is one of the most reviewed styles here at On Tap, I’d say if you want to know more about American IPA then you should check out our reviews of Texas Ale Project 50 ft Jackrabbit or Community Mosaic IPA.

Appearance

She’s Intense pours a slightly cloudy gold color with a low, even head that is off white. The cloudiness isn’t obtrusive, it would never be mistaken for a true hazy IPA, and after a few minutes in the glass, it settles out to the clarity of a funhouse mirror. The head is flat, lacking in firmness, and shows lower than expected persistence. If you nurse this beer long enough, the bubbles disappear altogether, not even leaving a complete ring around the glass.

Aroma

A triple dry hopped beer should bring the aroma and She’s Intense totally delivers. The nose here has a lot going on with notes of sweet candy, tropical fruit and pine resin. It has both an optimistic brightness and a slightly foreboding dankness about it. Aroma wise, this is one of the more interesting brews I’ve had lately.

Flavor

She’s Intense would have been a real surprise in my mouth if I hadn’t read the can first. The malt backbone in the beer gives the mouth on this beer a smooth, round sweetness that is rarely found in a West Coast Style IPA. Sure, there is more perceived bitterness here than in most beer styles but this is incredibly well balanced. I get more pine in my mouth than the other things I smelled but I also get a bit of bread.

Mouthfeel

She’s Intense is medium full bodied with medium carbonation. While I think there is a bit of bite from the carbonation, it might just be the bitterness. This is fairly smooth for an American IPA but it has the expected medium long finish and lightly coats the inside of my mouth without being obnoxious or getting in the way.

Overall Impression

What a fun beer!

Honestly, not what I expected when I picked it up either. The can says it clocks in at 30 IBUs which is not only lower than any American IPA I can remember drinking, but also lower than Sierra Nevada Pale Ale (38 IBU, for those of you keeping score at home!).

In a lot of ways, this beer defies categorization.

It feels and most closely tastes like a double/imperial IPA and it has the alcohol content to carry that off. But the low IBUs, both real and perceived, are half the required 60 to carry that off and the high final gravity, an indication of the residual sugar left unfermented, more akin to an American Strong Ale.

On a scale driven completely by “like” I wanna give this beer a 9 or so but that isn’t how I do these so the real score will be lower because it doesn’t conform to style. Like…at all.

On a scale of “cool”, I wanna give this beer a 10 because of the collaboration with the Pink Boots Society and because the proceeds go to support that org. While I’m not about inflating numbers just to meet some arbitrary threshold, I don’t believe there are enough women in the brewing end of beer in this country and I’m pretty sure that is an opportunity issue more than it is an issue with women wanting to do it.

I hope more brewers do beers like She’s Intense. This is a “style” I would love to see properly defined as a style and would love to see more breweries do. I also hope that more breweries follow Hop & Sting’s lead in collaboration with the ladies of Pink Boots.

Only good things can happen if they do.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Hop & Sting She’s Intense a 7.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

