It’s A Little Too Foamy, And It Might Not Fit Its West Coast IPA Billing, But There’s A Lot To Like About This Richardson Brewery’s Pine-Flavored Sipper.

This week, I sipped on All In IPA by Four Bullets Brewery.

Fast Facts about All In IPA.

Style: American IPA.

ABV: 6.6%.

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 57.

Color: Amber.

Availability: Draught and cans.

Overview.

Richardson’s Four Bullets Brewery is coming up on its fifth anniversary this summer. Since Central Track first reviewed the area brewery’s Black Jack Brown back in the fall of 2015, the company has grown in nearly every way. It acquired the space next door to its main hub in order double the size of the overall operation. It expanded its brewing portfolio from British pub-style ales to include styles from all over. And it started canning a limited number of brews for sale through package stores.

In short, this is story of a brewery taking its time and doing what makes good business sense when it makes sense to do it.

Those of you who play poker will recognize the reference to holding four aces in the brewery’s name. This goes back to one of the owners’ love of Texas Hold’em. Not wanting to stop there, the theme has been carried over to the beer with fun names like What Are the Odds, Double Down and Two Pairs. The beer reviewed here, All In IPA, follows that same format.

Background on American IPA.

The modern American IPA started in the mid-’70s with the brewing of Liberty Ale by Anchor Brewing in California. Interestingly, by today’s standards, that beer is mostly considered a pale ale and not an IPA at all — but, back then, it was huge change from what most folks thought of as beer.

An American IPA is defined by the Beer Judging Certification Program as having prominent hop character and bitterness with enough malt backbone to support the more assertive hops. It should be clean in terms of fermentation profile — meaning little to no spiciness or fruitiness from the yeast — and the finish should be on the dry-ish side.

Appearance.

The first thing you’ll notice when you open a can of All In IPA is the carbonation. This brew foams! The first couple I opened, I wrote the heavy foam off to shaking the can as it got pulled out of the sixer. However, the next couple were given ample time to settle — and yet still produced the same result.

Once poured, All In IPA is cloudy amber in color and brightly translucent around the edges of the glass. The off-white head is very persistent, too — so much so that it leaves behind a lush, sometimes thick lacing on the sides of the glass. It is also thick and rough, rising unevenly from the glass like some sort of modern sculpture, and receding the same way.

Aroma.

All In IPA has a complex aroma best described as pine resin cut with herbal shampoo. It’s not soapy, mind you – it just has the aroma of a freshly opened bottle of shampoo. Honestly, it’s fascinating. I did not expect this smell after reading “West Coast IPA” in the description.

Flavor.

Most of the flavor of All In comes from the hops with resin and some dominating pine. There is a faint bready sweetness from the malt, but this really serves as a backdrop for the woodsy flavors of the hops. It’s a bold choice to go heavy on the darker side of American hops, and it really works for this beer.

Mouthfeel.

All In IPA is a medium to medium-full bodied beer with medium carbonation. It is bracingly bitter, but right in that sweet spot for IPAs — with just enough malt sweetness to balance. The finish is semi-dry and medium short, leaving behind a bitter resinous flavor that is pleasant.

Pairing.

All In IPA will be a great companion to all the usual pub grub served at many of the beer bars around North Texas. Think burgers, pizza, nachos and loaded fries — all those guilty pleasure dishes loaded with fat and grease that aren’t fine dining in the traditional sense but are still fine dining as far as your taste buds are concerned. That said, if you want to step things up a notch, this beer will follow right along. Cheeses with stronger flavors or lots of fatty cream will go well with this. Another interesting option might be a fettucine alfredo, a rich dish with a fatty cream sauce that lacks a strong central flavor. The bitterness and alcohol in All In will cut that fatty cream, and the big hop flavors will provide the spicing for the dish. For dessert, think about a slice of carrot cake.

Overall Impression.

Four Bullets branded All In as a West Coast IPA, leading to surprise and an initially disappointment once I tried it. There are elements of that West Coast style here, but it’s missing what I consider to be a key component – there just isn’t any citrus character to this beer at all. For me, the beer fails to give me what it says on the can. That doesn’t mean I didn’t like the beer; I just disagree with the packaging.

The foaming issues also merit a few point deductions. I don’t know if the excessive foam is the product of the recipe or just over-carbonation before packaging, but a settled beer should not fill the can top with foam immediately upon opening. It also should not require two or three breaks while pouring to allow the head to settle so as not to overflow a glass.

Now that I have those points out of the way, I have to say that I really liked All In. Granted, my tastes run more toward woodsy, piney, resinous hops these days. I’m tired of getting hit upside the head with grapefruit and other forms of citrus, and I happen like my IPAs bitter.

This beer is a bit of a break from what most breweries are pushing for American IPAs right now, and I dig it.

Score.

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Four Bullets All In IPA a 6.

