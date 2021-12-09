We’re Cracking Open The First Festive Beer Of The Season — Spicy, Warm And Clean, This Canned Brew Is Both Naughty And Nice.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on Snap’D from Wild Acre Brewing Company.

Fast Facts about Snap’D

Style: HSV – American Strong Ale

ABV: 8.0%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 34

Color: Dark Copper

Proper Glassware: Snifter

Availability: Draught & Cans

Overview

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and here at On Tap that means holiday beer. I know it was in the mid-60s today and could maybe reach 85 or so on Friday, but there is a Christmas tree in my house (okay, more like 11) so I’m drinking winter seasonal beer that smells like Santa may have tooted down the hall.

While looking around my local retail joint for something festive to drink, I tripped over a 6 of Snap’D Gingerbread Strong Ale from Ft Worth brewery Wild Acre. The brewery has been open since 2016 and has appeared a number of times in On Tap with fair results ranging from its core IPA Tarantula Hawk to its seasonal Oktoberfest offering Mondlift.

Let’s dig into Snap’D and see where it falls on the scale, shall we?

Background on American Strong Ale

American Strong Ale might be considered an accident as far as beer styles go. There is some pre-Prohibition history with “stock” ale, a beer that was over-hopped in order to preserve it in storage longer, but the quintessential American Strong Ale, Arrogant Bastard, was stumbled upon when someone at Stone accidentally added extra ingredients. It was a hit and the rest, as they say, is history.

American Strong Ale is a strong, bold but balanced style. It offers equal parts malty sweetness and hoppy bitterness, usually in complex ways that challenge the palate. Color can range from amber to a light brown with a low to medium head of off-white to tan. These are big brews with ABVs in the 8 to 12 percent range while IBUs run 50 to 100. Usually a holiday seasonal release in American craft breweries, this style is often suitable for aging and might be vintage-dated.

Appearance

Snap’D pours a rich, copper color, that in the right light shows off a wonderful clarity. It’s topped with a thin, off-white head that shows a somewhat expected poor persistence and leaves little in the way of lacing on the glass.

Aroma

Snap’D is spice and malt forward on the nose with ginger, bread, and caramel all fighting for your attention. Mixed in and around that framework is a ribbon of seasonal spices including hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. Swirl the glass just a bit and a fresh floral aroma suddenly rises to the top that once smelled, you can’t quite shake. In short, this smells like the kitchen of nearly everybody’s favorite Aunt or Grandma.

Flavor

Again, spice dominates on the palate, specifically the ginger and the cinnamon — backed up by lightly toasted bread. There is a slight burn to it that might be either alcohol or the cinnamon. It is just hard to tell. While there is a malt presence, like a cracker under a rich slice of cheese, it appears mostly to be here as a means of transport for the spicier notes.

Mouthfeel

Snap’D is medium bodied, smooth and moderately carbonated. For all the spiciness, this is still a relatively clean drinking beer.

Overall Impression

I enjoy this beer! To steal a phrase from some of my British friends, it does what it says on the tin – it delivers a great holiday gingerbread feel and it totally feels like Christmas to me. Usually, I’m a proponent of subtly in spicing beer. I like it to be much more complimentary but, in this case, bold works well and I think subtly would have missed the mark.

I like the choice of an American Strong Ale as the base for this too. A bold style was called for to carry off the direct aromas and flavors of the holiday. Christmas also calls for something a bit boozier and Snap’D does a fine job of this without being hot.

Where this beer runs afoul for me is the lack of hop aromas and flavors, and the overall bitterness. Sure, it can be argued that the spices fill in those gaps, at least for taste and smell, but without the bitterness, this beer is lacking balance. If I’m honest, it is also too thin, missing the full-bodied chewy nature of a true Strong Ale and falls short of the proscribed “velvety, luscious texture” called out in the BJCP.

Even so, this is a wonderful holiday beverage and I might even leave some for Santa instead of milk and cookies – if he’s a good boy this year.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I’d give Wild Acre Brewing Company Snap’D a 7.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

Previous On Tap Reviews:

• Revolver’s Sangre y Miel: 10.

• Lakewood Brewing’s Salted Caramel Temptress: 10.

• Peticolas’ Royal Scandal: 10.

• Community’s Mosaic IPA: 10.

• Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s Freak Flag: 10.

• Peticolas’ Velvet Hammer: 10.

• Collective Brewing Project’s Boysenbarrel: 10.

• Community’s Barrel-Aged Legion: 10.

• Community’s Legion: 10.

• Martin House River Horse: 9.75.

• Four Bullets’ What Are the Odds: 9.5.

• BrainDead’s Fill in the Blancs: 9.5.

• Oak Highlands’ Freaky Deaky: 9.5.

• 903 Brewers’ Birthday Sasquatch: 9.5.

• TUPPS Brewery’s Full Grown Scallywag: 9.5.

• On Rotation’s Flocculation of Seagulls: 9.5.

• Braindead Brewing’s P-Wing: 9.5.

• Lakewood Brewing Company’s Coconut Temptress: 9.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Barrel Aged Four Swords: 9.5.

• Lakewood’s Saint Dymphna: 9.5.

• Peticolas’ Lost Epic: 9.5.

• Community’s Ascension Porter: 9.5.

• Lakewood’s Temptress: 9.5.

• Lakewood’s Goatman: 9.5.

• Community’s Public Ale: 9.5.

• Peticolas’ Thrilla in Brazilla: 9.5.

• Collective Brewing Project’s SMaSHY: 9.25

• BrainDead Brewing’s Galactic Federation of Might: 9.25

• On Rotation’s Lingonberry Sahti: 9.25.

• Martin House Brewing Company’s The Morrigan: 9.25.

• On Rotation’s Jalapeno Saison: 9.

• Woodcreek’s Bourbon Barrel Bock: 9.

• Peticolas’ Same Time Next Year: 9.

• Lakewood’s Double Chocolate Temptress: 9.

• Braindead Brewing Company’s Dr. Dreipricot: 9.

• Manhattan Project’s Black Matter: 9.

• Lakewood’s Wild Manimal: 9.

• Manhattan Project Beer Company’s Necessary Evil: 9.

• Revolver’s Blood & Honey: 9.

• Funky Picnic’s Funny Accent: 9.

• Martin House’s Imperial Texan: 9.

• Division Brewing’s Smokin’ Jack-o’s: 9.

• Community Beer Co.’s Medical Grade Haze: 9.

• Wild Acre’s Mondlift: 9.

• Community’s Trinity Tripel: 9.

• Outfit Brewing’s Cole: 9.

• Peticolas’ Irish Goodbye: 9.

• Four Corners’ Block Party Porter: 9.

• Bankhead Brewing Co.’s Giggle Water: 9.

• Cedar Creek’s Belgian Dubbel: 9.

• Manhattan Project’s Wise Monkeys: 9.

• Cedar Creek’s Poblano Paradise: 8.75.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest: 8.75.

• Lakewood Brewing Company IPA: 8.75.

• Small Brewpub’s Black Pepper Pils: 8.5.

• Peticolas’ Ghost Of Alfred Brown: 8.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Easy Peasy IPA: 8.5.

• Community Beer Company’s Passiflora: 8.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Oak Cliff Coffee Ale: 8.5.

• Community Beer Company’s Wit ‘N Wild: 8.5.

• Lakewood’s Rock Ryder: 8.5.

• Rahr’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Winter Warmer: 8.5.

• Lakewood’s Raspberry Temptress: 8.5.

• Peticolas’ Prime Minister: 8.25.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Winter Warmer: 8.25.

• Noble Rey Brewing’s Barampus: 8.25.

• Martin House’s Possum Kingdom Pilsner: 8.25.

• Community Beer Company’s Brett’s Get It On: 8.25.

• Bankhead Brewing Company’s Aoogah!: 8.25.

• Lakewood’s Peach Artsy Tarsty: 8.25.

• Peticolas Brewing Company’s Clandestine: 8.

• Lakewood Brewing Grand Allowance: 8.

• HopFusion Ale Works’ Hairpin: 8

• Peticolas’ Golden Opportunity: 8

• Three Nations’ Devout (Mexican Chocolate): 8

• White Rock Brewing Co.’s White Rock IPA: 8

• Collective Brewing Project’s Cup O’ Sumpin Raspberry Lemonade: 8.

• Texas Ale Project’s Smash Experiment: 8.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Greenbelt Farmhouse Ale: 8.

• Hop & Sting Brewing Company’s Dixon’s Dunkelweizen: 8.

• Cedar Creek Brewery’s Gone A-Rye: 8.

• Panther Island’s Road Trip Snacks: 8.

• Community’s Texas Helles: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s Don Law Brown Ale: 8.

• On Rotation’s Moar Blackberry: 8.

• Franconia’s Silver Star Bock: 8

• Manhattan Project Beer Co.’s Oktoberfest: 8.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Paleta de Mango: 8.

• Peticolas Brewing Company’s Doctor’s Orders: 8.

• Hop & Sting Brewing Company’s Galactic Haze: 8.

• Lakewood’s Thread Spinner: 8.

• Bishop Cider Co.’s Sour Cherry: 8.

• Texas Ale Project 50 Ft. Jackrabbit: 8.

• Cedar Creek Brewery’s Gone A-Rye: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewing’ Nine Volt: 8.

• Texas Ale Project’s Payne Pils: 8.

• Noble Rey’s Bridesmaid’s Tears: 8.

• Collective Brewing’s Urban Funk House: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s Cannoneer: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s Sixth Floor: 8.

• Lakewood’s All Call: 8.

• Windmills Brewery’s Cole’s Porter: 8.

• Oak Highlands’ Golden Mustache: 8.

• 903 Brewers’ Crackin’ Up: 8.

• Deep Ellum’s Play Date: 8.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s 11th Anniversary Russian Imperial Stout: 8.

• Bitter Sisters’ Belgian Tripel: 8.

• Noble Rey’s SteamPunk: 8.

• 903 Brewers’ Citra On Top: 8.

• 3 Nations’ Switchyard: 8.

• TUPPS’ DDH IPA Series 16: 8.

• Bitter Sisters’ Hissy Fit: 8.

• BrainDead’s Gritz: 8.

• Community’s Barrel-Aged Inspiration : 8.

• Cedar Creek’s Fisticuffs: 8.

• Lakewood’s Punkel: 8.

• Four Corners’ El Chingon IPA: 8.

• New Main Brewing’s Thundersnow: 8.

• Martin House’s Day Break: 8.

• Deep Ellum’s GOURDzilla: 8.

• Peticolas’ The Duke (Aged 12 Months): 8.

• Deep Ellum’s Neato Bandito: 8.

• Steam Theory’s Hops Against Humanity: 8

• Revolver’s Bock: 8.

• 903 Brewers’ Sasquatch: 8.

• Peticolas’ Wintervention: 8.

• Division Brewing’s Distant Cousin: 8.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Brunch Money: 8.

• Martin House’s Salsa Verde: 8.

• Cedar Creek’s Spinning Mule Robust Porter: 8.

• Lakewood’s Holiday Bonus: 8.

• Lakewood’s Hop Trapp: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s The Woofus: 7.75

• Four Corners Brewing Company Homie Brew: 7.75.

• Community Beer Company’s Snickerdoodle: 7.75.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s High Point: 7.75.

• Cedar Creek’s Grapefruit Haze: 7.75.

• Martin House Brewing’s Big Hoppa: 7.75.

• TUPPS Full Grown Man: 7.75.

• 3 Nations American Wit: 7.75.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Dapper Apple: 7.75.

• 903 Brewers’ Kilt Switch: 7.5.

• Chimera Dirty Dog: 7.5.

• 3 Nations Brewing Company’s Imperial Milk Stout: 7.5.

• Legal Draft’s Accused Amber Lager: 7.5.

• Grapevine’s Reserve Tart Cherry Berliner Weisse: 7.5.

• Martin House’s Stars Above: 7.5.

• Odd Muse Brewing Company’s Opulence (We Has It): 7.5

• Noble Rey Brewing Company’s Frooty Tang: 7.5.

• Martin House Brewing’s Pretzel Stout: 7.5.

• Grapevine’s Prickly Pear Wheat Ale: 7.5.

• Texas Ale Project’s Good To Go: 7.5.

• Bitter Sisters’ Knock Out: 7.5.

• Four Corners’ Notorious O.A.T.: 7.5.

• Noble Rey Golden Rey With Raspberries and Ginger: 7.5.

• On Rotation Saved By The Belma: 7.5.

• True Vine’s Unicorn’s Revenge: 7.5.

• Four Bullets Brewery’s Royal Flush: 7.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Hop Seeker: 7.5.

• Four Corners’ El Super Bee: 7.5.

• TUPPS’ Full Grown Jack: 7.5.

• Lakewood’s Hopochondria: 7.5.

• Three Nations GPA: 7.5.

• Martin House’s Rubberneck Red: 7.5.

• Lakewood’s Antigoon’s Revenge: 7.5.

• Community’s Texas Pils: 7.5.

• Lakewood’s Zomer Pils: 7.5.

• Cedar Creek’s Dankosaurus: 7.5.

• Cedar Creek Brewery Clover Kicker: 7.25.

• Noble Rey Sex In A Canoe: 7.25.

• Legal Draft Beer Company Free & Clear: 7.25.

• Oak Highlands Brewery’s Oktoberfest.: 7.25.

• Noble Rey’s European Vacation: 7

• Unlawful Assembly’s Public Dissent: 7.

• Deep Ellum Rye Pils: 7.

• Union Bear’s Amber Red Ale: 7.

• Turning Point Beer’s Silent Treatment: 7.

• Wild Acre Brewing Company’s Ranch Style: 7.

• 3 Nations Mango SMASH IPA: 7.

• Legal Draft Chief Justice Stout: 7.

• Texas Ale Project’s Pantera Golden Ale: 7.

• Legal Draft’s Black Letter Law: 7.

• Noble Rey Brewing Company’s Mother Night: 7.

• TUPPS Brewery’s Imperial Saison: 7.

• Manhattan Project’s Plutonium-239: 7.

• Panther Island Brewing’s Sweet Fang: 7.

• Backcountry’s Texas IPA: 7.

• Shannon Brewing Co.’s Lucha Libre Mexican Lager: 7.

• Backcountry’s Double IPA: 7.

• Wild Acre Brewing Company’s Billy Jenkins: 7.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s Great Hall Hefe: 7.

• Rahr’s Visionary: 7.

• Shannon Brewing’s Irish Cream Ale: 7.

• Oak Highlands’ Guava Good: 7.

• TUPPS Brewery’ Northbound 75: 7.

• Rahr & Sons’ Iron Joe: 7.

• BrainDead’s I Like Harvey IPA: 7.

• Martin House’s Turtle Power: 7.

• Three Nations Brewing Co.’s Texas Gold Chili Lime: 7.

• Collective’s Petite Golden Sour: 7.

• Shannon’s Chocolate Stout: 7.

• Trinity Forest Brewing Company’s Blonde Ale: 7.

• BrainDead’s Red Ale: 7.

• Community’s Razzy Raspberry Witbier: 7.

• Martin House’s Gateway Blonde Ale: 7.

• Bearded Eel’s Purple Unicorn: 7.

• Noble Rey’s Off The Leash: 7.

• Shannon Brewing Company’s Irish Red: 7.

• Texas Ale Project’s Somethin’ Shady: 7.

• Deep Ellum IPA: 7.

• Cedar Creek’s The Lawn Ranger: 7.

• Martin House Brewing Company’s Cellarman’s Reserve IPA (Amarillo).: 7.

• Lakewood’s Till & Toil: 7.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Town Squared: 7.

• 903 Brewers’ The Chosen One: 7.

• 903 Brewers’ Sugar On Top: 7.

• Martin House’s Gateway XPA: 7.

• Armadillo Ale Work’s Quakertown Stout: 7.

• Revolver’s High Brass: 7.

• Community’s Pale Ale: 7.

• Oak Highlands’ Chump Change: 7.

• Shanning Brewing Co.’s Mór IPA: 7.

• Martin House’s River House: 7.

• Grapevine Craft Brewery’s Sir William’s Brown Ale: 7.

• Community’s Funnel Cake Ale: 7.

• Audacity’s Boss Raptor IPA: 7.

• Texas Ale Project’s Hawaiian Roadrunner: 6.75.

• Whistle Post’s Shoofly Coconut Lime Ale: 6.75.

• Community Brewing Company’s Silly Gose: 6.75

• HopFusion Ale Works’ Feisty Blonde: 6.75

• Martin House’s Queen of the Mist (Prickly Pear): 6.75.

• Armadillo Ale Works Land Yacht IPA: 6.5

• Three Nations Texas Xmas Hazelnut Ale: 6.5.

• Martin House’s The Juice: 6.5.

• Collective Brewing Project’s Mom Azacca: 6.5.

• Four Corners’ La Lechuza: 6.5.

• Revolver’s Ironhead IPA: 6.5.

• 903 Brewers’ Trot Line: 6.5.

• Four Corners’ Celebración: 6.5.

• Peticolas’ Operation Collaboration: 6.5.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Pumpkin Ale: 6.5.

• Grapevine Craft Brewery’s Nightwatch: 6.5.

• Peticolas’ The Duke: 6.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Double Brown Stout : 6.5.

• Cedar Creek’s Maui Wowie: 6.25.

• On Rotation’s Mexican Barleywine: 6.25.

• Thirsty Bro Brewing Co.’s Sweet Cherry Blonde: 6

• On Rotation’s Darjeeling Tea Session Ale: 6.

• Wild Acre’s Tarantula Hawk: 6.

• Martin House’s Kafkaesque: 6.

• TUPPS’ Cotton Mill Gold: 6.

• Martin House’s Melted: Salted Caramel & Waffle Cone Ice Cream Ale: 6.

• Brutal Beerworks’ Mother Heffer: 6.

• Four Bullets’ All In IPA: 6.

• Rabbit Hole’s Tweedleyum: 6.

• Rabbit Hole’s Off With Your Red: 6.

• Rahr & Sons’ Angry Santa: 6.

• Cedar Creek’s Elliott’s Phoned Home Pale Ale: 6

• Grapevine Craft Brewery’s Lakefire: 6

• Armadillo Ale Works’ WunderMelon: 6

• Cobra Brewing Company’s Dawn of the Dank: 6

• Deep Ellum Pale Ale: 6

• Lakewood’s Troll Toll: 5.5.

• Martin House’s Hell Below: 5.5.

• Lakewood’s La Dame Du Lac: 5.5.

• Martin House’s Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer: 5.

• TUPPS Brewery’s Imperial Pastry Sour Ale: 5.

• Woodcreek’s Lakeside Cerveza: 5.

• Legal Draft Beer Company’s Smash & Grab IPA: 5.

• Martin House Cuvee Pumpkin Latte: 5.

• Intrinsic’s Crunktoberfest: 5.

• Martin House’s Mind On My Money: 5.

• 903 Brewers’ The Land Of Milk And Honey: 5.

• Deep Ellum’s Numb Comfort: 5.

• TUPPS’ Day Off: 4.75.

• 3 Nations’ Lady Luck Horchata Ale: 4.5.

• Four Bullets’ Black Jack Brown: 4.5.

• Audacity’s Checkered Past: 4.

• Four Corners Heart O’ Texas: 4.

• Audacity’s Sunset Boulevard: 4.

• Bitter Sisters’ Hot Temper: 4.

• Shannon Brewing Company’s IPA: 4.

• Grapevine’s Monarch: 4.

• TUPPS’ Cotton Candy Shandy: 4.

• Good Neighbor Brews’ Slim Sweetness: 3.

• Good Neighbor Brews’ O’Carrol’s Irish Red: 3.

• Twin Peaks’ Dirty Blonde: 3.

• Franconia Wheat: 3.

• 903 Brewers’ Mythical Creatures: 2.5.

• Miller Lite: 1.