The Poker-Themed Richardson Brewery Has A Winning Hand With Its Gorgeously Clear Irish Red Ale That’s Just Begging For Wider Distribution.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week, I sipped on Royal Flush Red Ale from Four Bullets Brewery.

Fast Facts about Royal Flush Irish Red Ale

Style: Irish Red Ale

ABV: 5.2 percent

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 22

Color: Deep Copper

Proper Glassware: Nonic Pint

Availability: draught & to-go growlers/crowlers at the brewery

Overview

The poker-themed Four Bullets Brewery in Richardson is one of those breweries that I worried about when the pandemic hit.

While they can a couple of their brews for distribution to retail, most of their business flows through beer faucets in area restaurants and bars, as well as their own taproom. However, like all our area breweries, they got creative and have, from all appearances when I swung by the taproom this week to pick up some beer-to-go, weathered what appears to be the worst of the storm. (Knock on wood).

I’m glad they’ve been able to stick around and play at least a few more hands. Now, let’s see what they’re holding, yeah?

Background on Irish Red Ale

What we know as Irish red ale today is something of an Irish variation of English Bitter. Irish brewers pulled back on the hops, then tossed in a bit of roasted barley to enhance the color and add the darker flavor notes. These beers range in ABV from 3.8 to 5 percent and in IBUs from 18 to 28. Beers in this style are in the amber to deep reddish-copper color spectrum, and should be clear. They have a low head that is off-white to tan in color, with an average persistence. Flavor-wise, they are something of bridge between other ambers and darker beers in that there is caramel, toffee, toast and dark bread at play, but also darker roasted elements. All in all, Irish red ales are easy drinking, enjoyable session brews.

Appearance

Royal Flush is a deep, reddish-copper color with a low, off-white foam stand. After the initial turbulence subsides, this is beer is clear and gorgeous. The head is fairly smooth, and formed of mostly fine bubbles with a scattering of larger ones thrown in randomly. Unfortunately, that head shows fairly poor persistence even for a style not generally known for long-lasting foam. That said, this might be caused by the transfer from keg to crowler at the brewery, so it might not be indicative of a freshly poured pint.

Aroma

Malt aromas abound in Royal Flush. From the first rush of slightly rough roastiness to the trailing slightly sweet caramel, this beer has a bit everything falling in the medium-dark end of the malt spectrum. It’s reminiscent of enjoying a light breakfast of caramel espresso with warm, lightly buttered toast.

Flavor

Royal Flush starts off with slightly sweet caramel and toffee flavors, then transitions into a dry, slightly herbal bitterness before finishing on a dry, roasty high.

Mouthfeel

Royal Flush comes in just under medium-bodied with medium-low carbonation — although, again, this might be due to the double pour of going from tap to crowler and then later from crowler to glass. There is an enjoyable coarseness to this brew on the tongue and cheeks. The medium-long finish has a dry, roasty feel that just begs you to take that next sip.

Overall Impression

Irish Red is somewhat broad as a style, with variations running the gamut from emphasizing the sweetness and caramel to versions that trend so much to the dry roast side that they flirt with being mistaken for a porter.

But Royal Flush strikes a fun balance somewhere in the middle with a perceptible lean towards that roasted end — and I dig that.

I really enjoyed this beer. I could see Royal Flush slipping into my daily drinker rotation if it were a bit easier to get — like, say, in cans on the shelf of my local beer retailers.

(Hey, Four Bullets, if you are reading this, that’s a hint!)

Yes, I wish the head retention were better, and that the beer carried just a touch more carbonation. But I can’t really ding it too much for that because of the already mentioned uncertainty about whether it’s natural — Four Bullets is known somewhat for its lower carbonation English pub-style approach to beer — or caused by the packaging.

Regardless, I thoroughly enjoyed Royal Flush. I’ll be hitting the brewery taproom soon to try one straight from the tap to compare.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Four Bullet’s Royal Flush a 7.5.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

