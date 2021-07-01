The Keller Brewery Looks To Score A Victory With Its Unique Spin On A Classic German Style. Should You Add It To Your Summer Rotation?

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week, I sipped on Lucha Libre Mexican Lager from Shannon Brewing Co.

Fast Facts about Lucha Libre Mexican Lager

Style: Munich Helles

ABV: 4.9 percent

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 17

Color: Gold

Proper Glassware: Mass or Willie Becher

Availability: Draught and cans

Overview

Shannon Brewing Co. is located in Keller, and it has been producing beer using the combination of its unique direct fire system and unfiltered natural spring water since 2013.

While it started out as a showcase for traditional Irish beer styles with recipes often handed down in the owner’s family, Shannon has more recently branched out into some of the more experimental styles that are lighting up the American craft beer scene and also tried their hand at some more traditional styles from outside of Ireland.

The brewery’s Lucha Libre Mexican Lager, a Munich Helles-style beer, falls squarely into this latter category — but it boasts Shannon’s own twist in that it uses Victory malt. Victory malts is known for its nutty and biscuit-y flavors, and is most often associated with darker beers like brown ales and porters.

The Lucha Libre name of this beer, of course, is taken directly from Mexican pro wrestling, which has roots in traditional freestyle wrestling but has since developed its own flamboyance through the use of colorful masks and intricate moves that are designed nearly as much for show as for anything else.

Background on Munich Helles

Munich Helles was first developed in the late 1890s or early 1900s, depending on who you believe. It’s most often credited as originating from the Spaten brewery in Munich. Originally, it was conceived as something of a Bavarian answer to Bohemian and German Pilsners. But, while incredibly popular in Bavaria, This style is seldom brewed elsewhere in Europe. Characterized by more of an emphasis on the malted barley with a grainy sweetness and smooth dry finish, its subtle hop aromas can be spicy, floral or herbal in nature, but hop bitterness is definitely restrained. This is an easy-drinking Southern German style.

Appearance

Lucha Libre is rich, golden-hued brew that pours with a solid head of paperwhite foam that, sadly, doesn’t persist very long. Early on, there is a slight cloudiness to it that clears after a few minutes and leaves behind a lovely, clear beverage. The slight ring of bubbles circling the edge after the head dissipates leaves little in the way of lace on the glass.

Aroma

The smells rising from Lucha Libre are darker than I expected in a beer of this style, with scents of toast and nuts woven in with the more traditional fresh bread aromas. I assume this is mostly due to the inclusion of Victory malt in the grain bill, but the direct fire nature of the brewhouse may also play a factor here. Whatever the reason, there is more going on here than is typical in a Helles, but it’s done in complimentary way.

Flavor

Lucha Libre is reminiscent of nut bread. It has that same grainy sweetness, as well as hints of a dark crust and toasted walnuts. Herbal and floral flavors from the hops tease around the edges too, but are so subtle that they defy any real description.

Mouthfeel

This beer is smooth, with a round, medium-body feel and medium carbonation that provides just bit of a bite. It’s a clean beer that finishes semi-dry with just a kiss of hop bitterness. The finish itself is short, leaving the palate refreshed and interested in more.

Overall Impression

I really like Lucha Libre Mexican Lager!

This is a well-executed example of a subtle beer style that is often overlooked by brewers in favor of the older and more popular Pilsner brother. I thought I might have to dock this beer some points for the out-of-character addition of the Victory malt and the out-of-style, shadowy notes — but it really works here for me! Shannon’s take on the style has a longer reach than I expected.

I’d like for the head to last longer, though; I was honestly disappointed by that considering that Victory malt is known to often improve the staying power of the foam.

All in all, though, I have to call this beer a win. While not as flamboyant as its south-of-the-border namesake, it’s certainly a bolder take on this classic style, and an offering that is sure to get added to my summer beer rotation.

I suggest you do the same.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Lucha Libre Mexican Lager from Shannon Brewing Co a 7.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

