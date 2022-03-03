Hop & Sting Brewing Co.’s Ale Isn’t Just A Toasty And Delightful Sip — It’s Doing Some Good And Giving Back To Grapevine’s First Responders.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week I sipped on Fire Engine Red from Hop & Sting Brewing Co.

Fast Facts about

Style: American Amber/Red Ale

ABV:6.0%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 40

Color: Amber

Proper Glassware: Shaker or Tulip Pint

Availability: Draught & Cans

Overview

Over the course of the last decade or so, Craft breweries have become a force for social change and charitable work in our communities. Anyone close to craft beer knows about the big national movements like Sierra Nevada’s fundraising for victims of the Camp Fire in Northern California, or Weathered Souls Black Is Beautiful campaign benefiting minority charities just a couple years ago. Several of our local breweries participated in both of these efforts, further increasing the visibility.

However, small local breweries do the same kind of thing, targeting local institutions in our communities, on a regular basis.

One of the most active that I have found in DFW is Hop & Sting Brewing Co in Grapevine. The first beer I saw from them designed to help out is their Oktoberfest beer called Local 3113, a Märzen that benefits the firefighter’s union of the same name. Then I saw the “Goodest Dog Classic Style” series that benefits a local pet rescue and foster charity – Dallas Pets Alive!. I even reviewed Dixon’s Dunkleweizen, the first release in the series.

This week, I hit up a beer out of Hop & Sting’s core line called Fire Engine Red. This is the second beer in their firefighter series and proceeds from this beer go to “honor the men and women of Grapevine Professional Firefighters”.

Background on American Amber Ale

American Amber is a modern style that developed out of the early American Pale Ale movement. It is fairly broad in terms of characteristics allowing for everything from aggressively hopped brews that might be mistaken for IPAs to malt assertive beers that feel almost English in origin.

These beers will universally have an amber to copper-brown color and sport above average clarity with a moderate off-white head that sticks around a bit. Beers of this style should be fairly balanced aroma wise with hops and malt doing a fair job of supporting each other. Caramel, both in terms of aroma and flavor, will often be a central player in American Amber. They should be smooth, with a medium to medium-full body and medium up carbonation.

Appearance

Fire Engine Red pours brilliantly clear. The color is a deep amber reminiscent of old rust. The low head is more of a light tan to me than an off-white and shows medium persistence before receding back to a thin film across the top of the beer.

Aroma

Fire Engine Red’s aroma is direct and present without being pushy or aggressive. Malt fragrances lead, highlighted by the expected caramel, with hop aromas trailing after. Caramel and warm toast are the obvious ones to me on the malt side. A bit of citrus — I want to call it grapefruit — is all of the hops that I really get with my nose.

Flavor

Falling to the malty side, Fire Engine Red presents a profile dominated by caramel with toasted and roasted notes. There is a light American hop presence that offers a bit of citrus. The malt forward nature of this beer combined with the minimal hop presence gives it a pleasant sweetness on the finish that is obvious without being cloying and serves to reinforce the initial impression of caramel.

Mouthfeel

Fire Engine Red is just shy of medium bodied for me but that doesn’t detract from the experience. This beer is smooth with medium carbonation that nibbles delightfully around the edges of my tongue.

Pairing

Fire Engine Red is almost purpose made for red meat prepared either on the grill or in the smoker. The rich caramel flavor and light sweetness of this brew is going to work well with everything from burgers to brisket to steak. While there may be better options out there for each individual dish, this is a great all-purpose beer to just have in the fridge for those times you toss something on the grill spur of the moment.

Overall Impression

I really like this beer but then I’ve been something of an Amber kick lately. It wasn’t a style I drank much of 2 years ago but I now keep some on hand almost constantly and this beer will be joining the rotation of local Amber’s in my fridge.

I really appreciate the emphasis on the malt side of things with only the lightest of touches from the hops. I know Hop & Sting say it’s a 40 IBU beer and I don’t doubt it, but this is a great example of why that number can sometimes mean very little and shouldn’t be overly relied on when looking for a beer.

It is just a touch on the thin side for the style for me. I’d like a bit more body.

However, this is a delightful, easy-drinking amber that is suitable for pairing with a variety of foods or as a couch beer while catching a game. Best of all, picking it up sends a note of thanks back to some of our area first responders and that is always a good thing.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Hope & Sting Fire Engine Red a 7.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

