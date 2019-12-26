It’s Not Often We Bestow A Brew With A Perfect Score Of 10, But Lakewood Brewing’s Salted Caramel Temptress Managed To End The Year On Top.

This week we sipped on Salted Caramel Temptress from Lakewood Brewing Co.

Fast Facts about Salted Caramel Temptress

Style: Imperial/Double Milk Stout.

ABV: 9.1%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): 56

Color: Deep Brown/Black.

Availability: Limited – Draught and Bottle.

Overview

Lakewood Brewing Co. started selling beer in August of 2012 and almost immediately Temptress become a DFW classic. With variety being the spice of life, it didn’t take Lakewood long to start turning out variations of Temptress as part of its wildly successful Seduction series. Milk stouts work great as a base from which to deliver big, bold flavors and Temptress proved more than equal to the task. First was a Bourbon Barrel Aged version, which was quickly followed by the four seasonal brews: Raspberry Temptress in the spring, Mole Temptress in the summer, French Quarter Temptress in the fall and Sin Mint Temptress in the winter. Since then, Lakewood has followed the hot trends in craft beer by releasing Coconut Temptress and Peanut Butter Temptress.

This month, just in time for Christmas, Lakewood is back at it with the release of Salted Caramel Temptress. Doesn’t that name alone make your mouth water?

Background on Milk Stouts

You can find plenty of information about milk stouts in our recent reviews of Three Nations’ Devout (Mexican Chocolate) and Brutal Beerworks’ Mother Heffer, or you can check out the Central Track review of the original Temptress from 2013.

Appearance

Salted Caramel Temptress pours a deep brown – verging on black – color with mahogany highlights around the edges if you have a bit of backlight. It’s topped off with a thick foam stand of fine bubbles which are mostly uniform in size with the exception of the odd medium one thrown in for variation. While the head recedes after a couple of minutes, it never fully goes away. Instead, it forms a thick ring around the inside of the glass with a thin foam film that allows you to play peek-a-boo with the beer as it shifts across the surface. Aesthetically, this beer is gorgeous.

Aroma

As the name implies, this beer is an aromatic blitz of sea salt and caramel. There is no subtly here either — Salted Caramel Temptress is brazen and direct about what it is. There is zero roast aroma to compete with but even so it’s only semi-sweet. Deeper in there is toffee and hints of bitter chocolate, but these are window-dressing at best. This beer just smells rich and reminds one of nothing so much as a freshly opened package of Ghirardelli’s Sea Salt and Caramel Milk Chocolate Squares.

Flavor

Here, Salted Caramel Temptress delivers a bit of a surprise. There is plenty of caramel but the salt is low-key and faint rather than front and center, as one might have expected after smelling it. The caramel has an almost burnt flavor to it which could come from the roasted malt as much as anything, and it works here. There are supporting notes of coffee and toffee as well. It was a struggle to find the right word for before arriving at the realization that this beer is savory, which is not a description often used in beer reviews.

Mouthfeel

This beer is all stout in mouth — full and rich with a dark bitterness from the roasted malts. The medium carbonation brightens it up a bit, and the beer is smooth but for the bite the carbonation provides. Salted Caramel Temptress gets a bit “grippy” on the back of the tongue and cheeks, as though it wants to stay in your mouth rather than be swallowed. This leads into a medium long finish – mostly a pleasant roast bitterness – that feels good and has you wanting to take another sip. Most surprising for a 9.1 percent ABV beer is that you can’t taste the alcohol.

Pairing

Salted Caramel Temptress is a bold beer and as such can steal the show at the table if you aren’t careful. Caramel goes well with lots of different fruit flavors, so try working with those when using this beer for courses other than desserts. Roasted pork tenderloin with a Montreal rub and a balsamic plum sauce will pop with this beer. The dark sweetness of plums goes well with the caramel in the beer while the weight of the stout will tame the rub. Grilled ribs with a bourbon glaze would make a fun combo, too. Caramel goes well with bourbon, and grilling the ribs will offer some char to compliment the understated roast flavors in the beer. Dessert is going to rock with Salted Caramel Temptress. One word here – pie! Pecan pie would be brilliant, but the ultimate pairing might be apple pie. Apples and caramel are a natural together, but toss in some cinnamon and nutmeg and this combination goes to a whole new level.

Overall Impression

While not all of the offerings Lakewood has put forth in the Seduction Series have been hits for me, I’m still a big fan of the idea so of course, I was excited to see this beer announced. While I expected to like it, I didn’t expect to love it. I’ve had other salted caramel beers from excellent breweries and they always fall short in the execution of such a great flavor combination — usually by under-selling the salt and caramel. While Lakewood has a reputation for bringing the flavor to the front, I still expected this to err on the side of subtly. Never have I been so glad to be so wrong.

Salted Caramel Temptress hits all the right notes for me and manages to show off the salted caramel without hiding the base beer underneath. It is full and smooth like a milk stout should be with just enough roast. The salt and the caramel work together, balancing savory and sweet.

Word of warning though: let this beer warm up. Lakewood has a great label with lots of good information for the drinker, and at the top of the list is the serving temperature of 50 to 55 Fahrenheit — take this seriously. Let the bottle sit on the counter for 15 minutes after removing it from the fridge and then pour. Right out of the fridge this beer was solid but not amazing. Warmer – and in the right glass – makes this beer something special.

With that, I promise to get away from Milk Stouts for a while.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Lakewood’s Salted Caramel Temptress a 10.

