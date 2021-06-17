Crisp, Clean & Clear: Outfit Brewing May Be Among The Smaller Brewery Operations In Dallas-Fort Worth, But Their Kölsch Is The Best We’ve Had In The Region.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week, I sipped on Cole from Outfit Brewing.

Fast Facts about Cole

Style: Kölsch

ABV: 4.5 percent

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): none given

Color: straw

Proper Glassware: Strange.

Availability: draught (can be packaged to-go at brewery)

Overview

While very few of our area breweries can really be considered large, Outfit Brewing is a true nanobrewery.

Wait, what’s a nanobrewery? Well, let’s start with microbreweries, which are defined as any brewery that produces less than 15,000 barrels of beer annually — a classification that applies to most breweries in greater Dallas-Fort Worth. While the industry doesn’t have a formal definition for nanobreweries, the most widely accepted criteria is any brewery that produces its beers in batches of three or fewer barrels — or just over 1,000 barrels a year if a brewery were produce a batch a day, which… well, just isn’t going to happen.

Launched in 2017, Dallas’ Outfit Brewing brews beer in two- to six-barrel batches, and while they brew their beers weekly, they’re ultimately brewing fewer than 300 barrels a year. Everything they do here is a true small-batch, which makes sense considering that most of the beer Outfit produces is consumed right there on premise in the taproom and means they facie the majority of their customer base every day.

The taproom is an open, fairly spacious room, even after giving up a corner for the brewery. Food is often available on site from the Better Biscuit Company, and the patio space plays host to live music most Friday and Saturday nights.

In my experience, boutique scenarios like this tend to produce a quality product. And, after enjoying my experience with Cole, I’m ready to declare Outfit Brewing a hidden gem of the Dallas beer scene.

Background on Kölsch

The Kölsch style originates out of Cologne, a city in the Rhone River valley of Germany. While Germany is known worldwide for its lagers, Kölsch is actually an ale. Like many of the other lighter ales out there, Kölsch was designed to compete with the Pilsners coming out of Bohemia and Bavaria in the mid-1800s. It’s a style often brewed by American craft breweries because it’s a clean, approachable, lighter beer that’s cheaper to produce and faster to market than Pilsners. For more information on this wonderful German style, check out this previous Central Track review of Nine Band Brewing’s Cactus Kölsch.

Appearance

Cole pours a dark straw color — as if the straw was cut in the field and then left there through a rain storm. Once the turbulence of the pour subsides, this beer is brilliantly clear. A beautiful, firm white head forms during a rough pour and sticks around long enough to be enjoyable. Even once the full stand is gone, there’s still enough foam in the glass to count.

Aroma

Cole’s aroma is a bit aggressive for the style, and while I rather enjoy it, a purist would think it perhaps a bit too much. Floral fragrances are interlaced with more subtle notes of apple and a graininess that conjures up images of white bread and crackers. It’s all extremely pleasant and balanced; it just launches itself out of the glass at the drinker with more exuberance than tens to be the case with this usually restrained style.

Mouthfeel

Cole has that easy-drinking, medium-light body that I love in a proper Kölsch. It’s also accented by medium-high carbonation that provides a slightly bracing but refreshing bite. This beer is smooth from start to medium-finish, and it ends semi-dry. To describe it in a word: Crisp.

Flavor

Light and round, Cole has all the delicateness expected of the style. It’s more about the malt in the mouth with the lighter bread traits coming to the fore. The moderate bitterness is perfect, and brings some of the same floral notes back into play form the aromas.

Pairing

Summer. That’s it. Just: summer. This beer pairs perfectly with the season – and, rather specifically, our hot and half-humid North Texas summers. As for food? Stay on the lighter and low-intensity side, or you will lose this beer. Baked white fish and salads of all sorts including fruit salads would pair well with Cole. Soft cheeses like a good Triple Cream on a potato cracker will make a great afternoon snack partner for this beer, too.

Overall Impression

I don’t just like Cole; I love it. Truly, this beer makes me wish I lived closer to Outfit’s location at the I-35E and State Highway 183 split — because the taproom is the best place to get it. On my recent visit, I asked the staff to package some Cole up for me to take home, and I even left with some brewery merch, which is something I rarely do.

Kölsch is a tough beer to brew. Like other light styles, there just isn’t anywhere to hide off-flavors produced by lazy brewing practices or inferior ingredients. That also makes it one of the styles I personally like to use as a gauge about just how well a particular brewery produces its beer.

Outfit is, without question, doing things right.

If I really wanted to, I could pick on the assertive aroma some because it isn’t exactly to style — but, honestly, I loved that aspect of Cole, too. As a beer judge, I had to dock Cole for that, but if the brewery was to ask me what they should change about it — which, to be clear, they did not — I’d tell them nothing. Change nothing, because this is the best locally brewed Kölsch I’ve had.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Outfit Brewing’s Cole a 9.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

