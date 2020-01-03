Rahr & Sons’ Angry Santa Is Essentially A Super Spicy Gingerbread Cookie In The Form Of A Beer. But We Aren’t Sure Old Saint Nick Would Finish It.

This week I sipped on Angry Santa from Rahr & Sons Brewing Co.

Fast Facts about Angry Santa

Style: Winter Seasonal.

ABV: 8%

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): No IBUs.

Color: Garnet.

Availability: Seasonal – Draught and Cans.

Overview

Rahr & Sons is the oldest craft brewery in North Texas, having opened its doors in the Near Southside neighborhood of Fort Worth in 2004. In the 15-plus years since, the brewery has won awards all over the world over for its beer, and in the process, set a high bar for the North Texas breweries that have followed.

Rahr offers a diverse selection of beers throughout the year but may have the most emphasis on fall and winter style beers of any brewery in the Metroplex. In the fall it offers an award-winning Oktoberfest and a Pumpkin Ale. As the calendar moves toward Christmas and New Year’s every year, Rahr follows up with a traditional Winter Warmer, Bourbon Barrell Aged Winter Warmer and Angry Santa.

Background on Winter Seasonal

Winter Seasonal is a subcategory of the larger Spiced Beer category, and is considered a Specialty beer. Specialty beers are created by transforming a Classic beer style through the addition of ingredients outside the norm for beer or by using some alternative process to create the beer. With this in mind, it is necessary to consider the Classic or base beer style used when evaluating a Specialty beer.

Winter Seasonal beers are typically stronger ales, darker in color, and feature the required use of spices, often those traditionally associated with winter or Christmas – think allspice, ginger, cinnamon and cloves. Fermentable adjuncts like molasses, brown sugar and honey are also often used in conjunction with malted barley to add interesting flavors while raising the alcohol level. Whatever the brewer chooses to use, a harmonious balance between base beer and spicing is necessary and should produce an inviting brew made perfect for cold nights with good friends.

Appearance

Angry Santa pours a lustrous mahogany color and is brilliantly clear. The head is fabulous — off-white in color and tall and firm in the glass with excellent retention. As it recedes, it leaves a light, delicate lacing inside the glass. This is the picture-perfect winter seasonal brew.

Aroma

You expect spiced scents from a winter seasonal but Angry Santa is nearly a sucker punch in this regard — reaching out of the glass to land a hard combination on the nose worthy of a championship prize fighter. With heavy doses of ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg, this brew doesn’t smell so much like a beer as it does a well-used kitchen at Christmas producing all your favorite cookies.

Flavor

Angry Santa is a super-spicy gingerbread cookie in a liquid form. There is a great malt backbone that offers up a base flavor of bread before all spice all the time. The malt – along with some honey – offers up a faint, sweet counter to heavy spicing but honestly, you have to look for it a bit.

Mouthfeel

Angry Santa is a full-bodied beer with a medium-plus carbonation level. For the most part it is velvety smooth, with only a few rough edges from the heavy spicing. Rahr says this is a no IBU beer, and the complete lack of bitterness on the palate agrees with that assessment. The abundant spiciness clings to your mouth, giving this beer a long finish.

Pairing

The spice mix in Angry Santa is largely used for baking in the U.S., most often for holiday delights like breads, cookies and cakes, so it is no surprise that any of them would pair well with it. Other cultures, however, often use these same spices as part and parcel of everyday cooking. With that in mind, chicken curry with cinnamon and ginger should play well with Angry Santa, having the intensity to stand up to the beer, complimentary spicing and heat to offset the honey sweetness. Mediterranean, Moroccan and Spanish cuisine all use these spices as well, and thus should be considered as possible matches. Closer to home and in keeping with the holiday season, you might also consider Prime Rib or glazed ham as fun table companions for Angry Santa.

Overall Impression

I’m split on Angry Santa. On the positive side, I love the beautiful visual it gives me, especially with the longer lasting foam stand and the bit of lacing in the glass. The aromas are also just as divine. It also feels good in my mouth — it’s a comfy beer, reminding me of childhood holidays on the farm with friends and family. I want to snuggle up with it in front of the fire on a cold winter night.

On the negative side, it’s somewhat heavy handed in the spice column. I know this same aggressive use of spicing gives me the aroma I raved about above but it’s just about all I can taste when I take a swallow, and it really hangs on at the end. All of this makes it hard to find the underlying base style of Angry Santa, and it obscures the honey notes more than I’d like. In short, I find it a bit unbalanced.

Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy Angry Santa, but due to the in-your-face ginger and cinnamon in this beer, it’s very much a one-and-done kind of beer for me. And by the time I reach the bottom of my pint glass, I’m kind of ready for it to be gone.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Rahr & Sons’ Angry Santa a 6.

