McKinney’s TUPPS Brewery Is Known For Taking Big Swings, But Its Latest Offering Doesn’t Quite Live Up To Its Ambitious Promises.

Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!

This week, I sipped on Imperial Pastry Sour Ale from TUPPS Brewery.

Fast Facts about Imperial Pastry Sour Ale

Style: Wild Specialty Sour

ABV: 8.6 percent

International Bitterness Units (IBUs): N/A

Color: Gold

Proper Glassware: Tulip

Availability: Cans

Overview

In the six years that TUPPS Brewery has been open in McKinney, it has gained something of a rep for its big, edgy beers.

The brewery’s “Full Grown” series of Stouts, and its “DDH” Series of double dry-hopped (hence the DDH) hazy IPAs both live in this world of big, bold beers that push the boundaries of creativity in an effort to gain both notoriety and market share in an ever more crowded craft beer landscape.

For the most part, these beers have been solid.

With that as a backdrop, we welcome a new entry from TUPPS – the Imperial Pastry Sour Ale. While this beer technically falls into the Wild Specialty Beer category of the BJCP (we will get to that in a second), that “pastry” term might be a head scratcher for you.

The idea is that the brewer is generally trying to immolate some sort of dessert with their beer. Considering that, it makes sense that the very first pastry beers were stouts, right? I’ve heard stories of brewers throwing everything from doughnuts to Pop-Tarts into their boils in the pursuit of something unique and attention-grabbing.

For this reason, pastry beers have gained a reputation as something approaching “kitchen sink” brews.

In this particular case, TUPPS is brewing with graham crackers, blueberries and lactose sugar — all in an attempt to turn your sweet tooth away from Grandma’s blueberry pie.

I guess the only question here is: Should Grandma be concerned?

Background on Wild Specialty Sour

Wild Specialty Sour is a deep category in the BJCP, coming very near the end of the style list. It feels a bit like an afterthought, tossed in to give competition organizers a way to carve sours out of a couple of earlier styles in an effort to keep the number of entrees manageable for judges.

Basically, it’s defined as sour or funky version of any fruit, herb or spice beer, or any wood-aged beer. In all cases, both the original underlying beer style and the additional flavoring should be identifiable. Balance and a pleasing harmony amongst the many disparate flavors is a must, and key to the success to any beer in this style.

Appearance

Imperial Pastry Sour Ale — and that’s a fucking mouthful, isn’t it? — pours a cloudy golden hue with a firm and frothy white foam stand. Rather than settle out, the cloudiness remains in suspension, giving this beer a bit of an ethereal look. The head shows average persistence, which is impressive for the style as it really isn’t known for long lasting foam. All in all, it’s an attractive offering.

Aroma

There is some mild funk on the nose that gives away this brew’s sour nature when first poured. Otherwise, this beer is almost bizarrely neutral. Let it warm up some, swirl it around in the glass a bit, and then the fruity character starts to come out of hiding. But it’s just a general fruity. Nothing here really screams “blueberries!” to me, and I’m not getting the grain at all.

Mouthfeel

This beer is medium-bodied with medium-high carbonation. It’s bright and snappy in the mouth, with the smooth creamy feel of a beer brewed with lactose. While the sour notes are on the biggish side, it isn’t distracting or tiring to the palate. This is also a fairly clean-drinking beer that doesn’t cling to your mouth. It finishes toward the sweet side. At 8.6 percent ABV, you might be looking for a bit of alcohol flavor or burn in your sips, but I’m not detecting any.

Flavor

TUPPS’s Imperial Pastry Sour Ale presents its first real fruity notes once it hits your mouth — but, even then, these notes are hard to pin down as anything specific. What really stands out on the tongue is the pop of bright, sour tartness, which sneaks past your lips to explode suddenly in the middle of your tongue. Finally, after swallowing and exhaling, I get some blueberries. But even those are somewhat subdued. The graham cracker notes follow this same disappointing trajectory, but with less success.

Overall Impression

I’ll be blunt: Imperial Pastry Sour Ale is not my cup of tea.

It’s not a bad sour ale. In fact, if taken as just a sour ale, I enjoyed it. But the billing on the can makes it out to be a cornucopia of flavors designed to rival the best blueberry pies you’ve ever had, and I’m just not getting it.

This beer is missing proper balance to deliver on that promise. The tartness overshadows the fruitiness and the graham cracker flavors. I mean, it took me until the fifth can of my six-pack to even really detect those notes.

I’m also having problems finding the underlying beer style here. I’m guessing it’s loosely based on a Blonde Ale? I don’t know for sure.

For fans of sour ales, this beer is surely a fun ride. However, if you are a hardcore fruited sour drinker, move along — there’s nothing to see here.

I don’t think Grandma’s blueberry pie has much to worry about.

Score

On a scale of 1 to 10, I give TUPPS Brewery’s Imperial Pastry Sour Ale a 5.

All photos by Bob Floyd.

Previous On Tap Reviews:

• Revolver’s Sangre y Miel: 10.

• Lakewood Brewing’s Salted Caramel Temptress: 10.

• Peticolas’ Royal Scandal: 10.

• Community’s Mosaic IPA: 10.

• Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s Freak Flag: 10.

• Peticolas’ Velvet Hammer: 10.

• Collective Brewing Project’s Boysenbarrel: 10.

• Community’s Barrel-Aged Legion: 10.

• Community’s Legion: 10.

• Martin House River Horse: 9.75.

• BrainDead’s Fill in the Blancs: 9.5.

• Oak Highlands’ Freaky Deaky: 9.5.

• 903 Brewers’ Birthday Sasquatch: 9.5.

• TUPPS Brewery’s Full Grown Scallywag: 9.5.

• On Rotation’s Flocculation of Seagulls: 9.5.

• Braindead Brewing’s P-Wing: 9.5.

• Lakewood Brewing Company’s Coconut Temptress: 9.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Barrel Aged Four Swords: 9.5.

• Lakewood’s Saint Dymphna: 9.5.

• Peticolas’ Lost Epic: 9.5.

• Community’s Ascension Porter: 9.5.

• Lakewood’s Temptress: 9.5.

• Lakewood’s Goatman: 9.5.

• Community’s Public Ale: 9.5.

• Peticolas’ Thrilla in Brazilla: 9.5.

• Collective Brewing Project’s SMaSHY: 9.25

• BrainDead Brewing’s Galactic Federation of Might: 9.25

• On Rotation’s Lingonberry Sahti: 9.25.

• Martin House Brewing Company’s The Morrigan: 9.25.

• On Rotation’s Jalapeno Saison: 9.

• Woodcreek’s Bourbon Barrel Bock: 9.

• Lakewood’s Double Chocolate Temptress: 9.

• Braindead Brewing Company’s Dr. Dreipricot: 9.

• Manhattan Project’s Black Matter: 9.

• Lakewood’s Wild Manimal: 9.

• Manhattan Project Beer Company’s Necessary Evil: 9.

• Revolver’s Blood & Honey: 9.

• Funky Picnic’s Funny Accent: 9.

• Martin House’s Imperial Texan: 9.

• Division Brewing’s Smokin’ Jack-o’s: 9.

• Wild Acre’s Mondlift: 9.

• Community’s Trinity Tripel: 9.

• Outfit Brewing’s Cole: 9.

• Peticolas’ Irish Goodbye: 9.

• Four Corners’ Block Party Porter: 9.

• Bankhead Brewing Co.’s Giggle Water: 9.

• Cedar Creek’s Belgian Dubbel: 9.

• Manhattan Project’s Wise Monkeys: 9.

• Cedar Creek’s Poblano Paradise: 8.75.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest: 8.75.

• Lakewood Brewing Company IPA: 8.75.

• Small Brewpub’s Black Pepper Pils: 8.5.

• Peticolas’ Ghost Of Alfred Brown: 8.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Easy Peasy IPA: 8.5.

• Community Beer Company’s Passiflora: 8.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Oak Cliff Coffee Ale: 8.5.

• Community Beer Company’s Wit ‘N Wild: 8.5.

• Lakewood’s Rock Ryder: 8.5.

• Rahr’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Winter Warmer: 8.5.

• Lakewood’s Raspberry Temptress: 8.5.

• Peticolas’ Prime Minister: 8.25.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Winter Warmer: 8.25.

• Noble Rey Brewing’s Barampus: 8.25.

• Martin House’s Possum Kingdom Pilsner: 8.25.

• Community Beer Company’s Brett’s Get It On: 8.25.

• Bankhead Brewing Company’s Aoogah!: 8.25.

• Lakewood’s Peach Artsy Tarsty: 8.25.

• Peticolas Brewing Company’s Clandestine: 8.

• Lakewood Brewing Grand Allowance: 8.

• HopFusion Ale Works’ Hairpin: 8

• Peticolas’ Golden Opportunity: 8

• Three Nations’ Devout (Mexican Chocolate): 8

• Collective Brewing Project’s Cup O’ Sumpin Raspberry Lemonade: 8.

• Texas Ale Project’s Smash Experiment: 8.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Greenbelt Farmhouse Ale: 8.

• Hop & Sting Brewing Company’s Dixon’s Dunkelweizen: 8.

• Cedar Creek Brewery’s Gone A-Rye: 8.

• Panther Island’s Road Trip Snacks: 8.

• Community’s Texas Helles: 8.

• On Rotation’s Moar Blackberry: 8.

• Franconia’s Silver Star Bock: 8

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Paleta de Mango: 8.

• Peticolas Brewing Company’s Doctor’s Orders: 8.

• Hop & Sting Brewing Company’s Galactic Haze: 8.

• Lakewood’s Thread Spinner: 8.

• Bishop Cider Co.’s Sour Cherry: 8.

• Texas Ale Project 50 Ft. Jackrabbit: 8.

• Cedar Creek Brewery’s Gone A-Rye: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewing’ Nine Volt: 8.

• Texas Ale Project’s Payne Pils: 8.

• Noble Rey’s Bridesmaid’s Tears: 8.

• Collective Brewing’s Urban Funk House: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s Cannoneer: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s Sixth Floor: 8.

• Lakewood’s All Call: 8.

• Oak Highlands’ Golden Mustache: 8.

• 903 Brewers’ Crackin’ Up: 8.

• Deep Ellum’s Play Date: 8.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s 11th Anniversary Russian Imperial Stout: 8.

• Bitter Sisters’ Belgian Tripel: 8.

• Noble Rey’s SteamPunk: 8.

• 903 Brewers’ Citra On Top: 8.

• 3 Nations’ Switchyard: 8.

• TUPPS’ DDH IPA Series 16: 8.

• Bitter Sisters’ Hissy Fit: 8.

• BrainDead’s Gritz: 8.

• Community’s Barrel-Aged Inspiration : 8.

• Cedar Creek’s Fisticuffs: 8.

• Lakewood’s Punkel: 8.

• Four Corners’ El Chingon IPA: 8.

• New Main Brewing’s Thundersnow: 8.

• Martin House’s Day Break: 8.

• Deep Ellum’s GOURDzilla: 8.

• Peticolas’ The Duke (Aged 12 Months): 8.

• Deep Ellum’s Neato Bandito: 8.

• Steam Theory’s Hops Against Humanity: 8

• Revolver’s Bock: 8.

• 903 Brewers’ Sasquatch: 8.

• Peticolas’ Wintervention: 8.

• Division Brewing’s Distant Cousin: 8.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Brunch Money: 8.

• Martin House’s Salsa Verde: 8.

• Cedar Creek’s Spinning Mule Robust Porter: 8.

• Lakewood’s Holiday Bonus: 8.

• Lakewood’s Hop Trapp: 8.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s The Woofus: 7.75

• Four Corners Brewing Company Homie Brew: 7.75.

• Community Beer Company’s Snickerdoodle: 7.75.

• Pegasus City Brewery’s High Point: 7.75.

• Cedar Creek’s Grapefruit Haze: 7.75.

• Martin House Brewing’s Big Hoppa: 7.75.

• TUPPS Full Grown Man: 7.75.

• 3 Nations American Wit: 7.75.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Dapper Apple: 7.75.

• 903 Brewers’ Kilt Switch: 7.5.

• Chimera Dirty Dog: 7.5.

• 3 Nations Brewing Company’s Imperial Milk Stout: 7.5.

• Legal Draft’s Accused Amber Lager: 7.5.

• Grapevine’s Reserve Tart Cherry Berliner Weisse: 7.5.

• Martin House’s Stars Above: 7.5.

• Noble Rey Brewing Company’s Frooty Tang: 7.5.

• Martin House Brewing’s Pretzel Stout: 7.5.

• Grapevine’s Prickly Pear Wheat Ale: 7.5.

• Texas Ale Project’s Good To Go: 7.5.

• Bitter Sisters’ Knock Out: 7.5.

• Four Corners’ Notorious O.A.T.: 7.5.

• Noble Rey Golden Rey With Raspberries and Ginger: 7.5.

• On Rotation Saved By The Belma: 7.5.

• True Vine’s Unicorn’s Revenge: 7.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Hop Seeker: 7.5.

• Four Corners’ El Super Bee: 7.5.

• Lakewood’s Hopochondria: 7.5.

• Three Nations GPA: 7.5.

• Martin House’s Rubberneck Red: 7.5.

• Lakewood’s Antigoon’s Revenge: 7.5.

• Community’s Texas Pils: 7.5.

• Lakewood’s Zomer Pils: 7.5.

• Cedar Creek’s Dankosaurus: 7.5.

• Cedar Creek Brewery Clover Kicker: 7.25.

• Noble Rey Sex In A Canoe: 7.25.

• Legal Draft Beer Company Free & Clear: 7.25.

• Oak Highlands Brewery’s Oktoberfest.: 7.25.

• Noble Rey’s European Vacation: 7

• Unlawful Assembly’s Public Dissent: 7.

• Deep Ellum Rye Pils: 7.

• Union Bear’s Amber Red Ale: 7.

• Turning Point Beer’s Silent Treatment: 7.

• Wild Acre Brewing Company’s Ranch Style: 7.

• 3 Nations Mango SMASH IPA: 7.

• Legal Draft Chief Justice Stout: 7.

• Texas Ale Project’s Pantera Golden Ale: 7.

• Legal Draft’s Black Letter Law: 7.

• Noble Rey Brewing Company’s Mother Night: 7.

• TUPPS Brewery’s Imperial Saison: 7.

• Manhattan Project’s Plutonium-239: 7.

• Panther Island Brewing’s Sweet Fang: 7.

• Backcountry’s Texas IPA: 7.

• Backcountry’s Double IPA: 7.

• Wild Acre Brewing Company’s Billy Jenkins: 7.

• Rahr’s Visionary: 7.

• Shannon Brewing’s Irish Cream Ale: 7.

• Oak Highlands’ Guava Good: 7.

• TUPPS Brewery’ Northbound 75: 7.

• Rahr & Sons’ Iron Joe: 7.

• BrainDead’s I Like Harvey IPA: 7.

• Martin House’s Turtle Power: 7.

• Three Nations Brewing Co.’s Texas Gold Chili Lime: 7.

• Collective’s Petite Golden Sour: 7.

• Shannon’s Chocolate Stout: 7.

• Trinity Forest Brewing Company’s Blonde Ale: 7.

• BrainDead’s Red Ale: 7.

• Community’s Razzy Raspberry Witbier: 7.

• Martin House’s Gateway Blonde Ale: 7.

• Bearded Eel’s Purple Unicorn: 7.

• Noble Rey’s Off The Leash: 7.

• Shannon Brewing Company’s Irish Red: 7.

• Texas Ale Project’s Somethin’ Shady: 7.

• Deep Ellum IPA: 7.

• Cedar Creek’s The Lawn Ranger: 7.

• Martin House Brewing Company’s Cellarman’s Reserve IPA (Amarillo).: 7.

• Lakewood’s Till & Toil: 7.

• Armadillo Ale Works’ Town Squared: 7.

• 903 Brewers’ The Chosen One: 7.

• 903 Brewers’ Sugar On Top: 7.

• Martin House’s Gateway XPA: 7.

• Armadillo Ale Work’s Quakertown Stout: 7.

• Revolver’s High Brass: 7.

• Community’s Pale Ale: 7.

• Oak Highlands’ Chump Change: 7.

• Shanning Brewing Co.’s Mór IPA: 7.

• Martin House’s River House: 7.

• Grapevine Craft Brewery’s Sir William’s Brown Ale: 7.

• Community’s Funnel Cake Ale: 7.

• Audacity’s Boss Raptor IPA: 7.

• Texas Ale Project’s Hawaiian Roadrunner: 6.75.

• Whistle Post’s Shoofly Coconut Lime Ale: 6.75.

• Community Brewing Company’s Silly Gose: 6.75

• HopFusion Ale Works’ Feisty Blonde: 6.75

• Martin House’s Queen of the Mist (Prickly Pear): 6.75.

• Armadillo Ale Works Land Yacht IPA: 6.5

• Three Nations Texas Xmas Hazelnut Ale: 6.5.

• Martin House’s The Juice: 6.5.

• Collective Brewing Project’s Mom Azacca: 6.5.

• Four Corners’ La Lechuza: 6.5.

• Revolver’s Ironhead IPA: 6.5.

• 903 Brewers’ Trot Line: 6.5.

• Four Corners’ Celebración: 6.5.

• Peticolas’ Operation Collaboration: 6.5.

• Rahr & Sons Brewing Company’s Pumpkin Ale: 6.5.

• Grapevine Craft Brewery’s Nightwatch: 6.5.

• Peticolas’ The Duke: 6.5.

• Deep Ellum’s Double Brown Stout : 6.5.

• Cedar Creek’s Maui Wowie: 6.25.

• On Rotation’s Mexican Barleywine: 6.25.

• Thirsty Bro Brewing Co.’s Sweet Cherry Blonde: 6

• On Rotation’s Darjeeling Tea Session Ale: 6.

• Wild Acre’s Tarantula Hawk: 6.

• Martin House’s Kafkaesque: 6.

• TUPPS’ Cotton Mill Gold: 6.

• Brutal Beerworks’ Mother Heffer: 6.

• Four Bullets’ All In IPA: 6.

• Rabbit Hole’s Tweedleyum: 6.

• Rabbit Hole’s Off With Your Red: 6.

• Rahr & Sons’ Angry Santa: 6.

• Cedar Creek’s Elliott’s Phoned Home Pale Ale: 6

• Grapevine Craft Brewery’s Lakefire: 6

• Armadillo Ale Works’ WunderMelon: 6

• Cobra Brewing Company’s Dawn of the Dank: 6

• Deep Ellum Pale Ale: 6

• Lakewood’s Troll Toll: 5.5.

• Martin House’s Hell Below: 5.5.

• Lakewood’s La Dame Du Lac: 5.5.

• Martin House’s Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer: 5.

• Woodcreek’s Lakeside Cerveza: 5.

• Legal Draft Beer Company’s Smash & Grab IPA: 5.

• Martin House Cuvee Pumpkin Latte: 5.

• Intrinsic’s Crunktoberfest: 5.

• Martin House’s Mind On My Money: 5.

• 903 Brewers’ The Land Of Milk And Honey: 5.

• Deep Ellum’s Numb Comfort: 5.

• TUPPS’ Day Off: 4.75.

• 3 Nations’ Lady Luck Horchata Ale: 4.5.

• Four Bullets’ Black Jack Brown: 4.5.

• Audacity’s Checkered Past: 4.

• Four Corners Heart O’ Texas: 4.

• Audacity’s Sunset Boulevard: 4.

• Bitter Sisters’ Hot Temper: 4.

• Shannon Brewing Company’s IPA: 4.

• Grapevine’s Monarch: 4.

• TUPPS’ Cotton Candy Shandy: 4.

• Good Neighbor Brews’ Slim Sweetness: 3.

• Good Neighbor Brews’ O’Carrol’s Irish Red: 3.

• Twin Peaks’ Dirty Blonde: 3.

• Franconia Wheat: 3.

• 903 Brewers’ Mythical Creatures: 2.5.

• Miller Lite: 1.