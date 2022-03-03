A Breakdown Of How Much Money Was Spent On Booze At The Top Bars, Clubs, Restaurants, Venues And Hotels Within Dallas Proper In January 2022.

Welcome to Bar Raised, our recurring column that proves that Texans like to spend copious amounts of their income participating in the Great American Pastime. We know this because the Texas Comptroller keeps tabs on that sort of thing and makes all that info public record. Any establishment in the state that holds a Mixed Beverage license must report all sales revenue generated from the sale of liquor, beer and wine at their establishments on a monthly basis. The comptroller, in turn, puts all that info into a conveniently navigable database and then we break down Dallas’ numbers for you here.

Now that we conquered the daunting task of reviewing 2021 in alcohol sales, we can finally catch up to the new year with the first Bar Raised of 2022. Jan. saw very, very low numbers compared to the rest of the winter season ($84M in Nov. and 91M in Dec. 2021) with a measly $58M. It’s historically one of the lowest spending months, but this is the driest January — the driest month period, actually — we’ve seen since doing this series. And we have a lack of data to thank for that. While there’s typically just under 1,500 businesses reporting their numbers, Jan. only had 962, so that’s quite a bit of unreported revenue.

Still, the data is up-to-date and the usual big spenders remain in the top 20 (sans the Ritz Carlton) so we’re going to delve into the numbers despite the incomplete total. It’s a little anti-climatic, but we got places to be.

Austin favorite Green Light Social opened its Dallas location on New Years and evidently, we were fans. The place sold a little over half a million in booze during its first month and was the 6th-highest earner according to the data we have. Not too shabby for a first-timer.

This month saw a lot of past top 20-ers making a resurgence. It could be due to the missing data (not to undermine their placements) or maybe they truly had a banner month, but regardless of the cause, the individual numbers are pretty solid. Ojos Locos Sports Cantina and Hero, both sports bars, made a comeback with both last being seen in the top 20 in Nov. 2021. We’re thinking lots of Dallasites were out watching the playoffs.

Irish pub The Skellig made a reappearance since Oct. ’21 and Buck’s Cabaret was last seen in Bar Raised way back in June 2020 — maybe all the talk about SOB ordinance amendment 41a-14.3 got people inspired for that one.

Any who, onto Jan.’s numbers. Hopefully Dallas can get this data collection situation together, because with the warmer weather, rescheduled concerts and loosened mask guidelines, we anticipate a lot of business for these establishments in the coming months.

Dallas Establishments With Top Gross Alcohol Sales For January 2022:

LEVY PREMIUM FOODSERVICE, L.L.C. (American Airlines Center): $1,427,929 BOTTLED BLONDE DALLAS, LLC: $1,151,228 SC BEVERAGE COMPANY (Omni Dallas Convention Center): $725,102 NICK & SAM’S STEAK & FISH HOUSE, LTD.: $712,367 HAPPIEST HOUR, LLC: $666,974 GREEN LIGHT DTX LLC: $590,096 DFB CAPITAL LLC (Katy Trail Ice House): $584,015 MAGNOLIA DISCO CORPORATION (Roundup Saloon): $583,327 CLUB OPERATIONS LLC (Cowboy’s Red River): $579,295 FAUTE DE MIEUX CORP & 4217 OAKLAWN LTD (Biernat’s Restaurant): $517,262 OL BEVERAGE HOLDINGS, LLC (Ojos Locos Sports Cantina): $514,535 I.P.A. PUB LLC (The Skellig): $514,242 8020 VICTORY, LLC (Hero): $512,038 BOOMERJACK’S ADDISON, LLC: $479,164 BDS RESTAURANT, INC. (Baby Dolls Topless Saloon): $478,967 ESCAPADE01 LLC 397534 FUSILLI JERRY LP (Moxie’s Grill and Bar): $396,657 DALLAS FOOD & BEVERAGE, LLC (Buck’s Cabaret): $373,519 MKRDY DALLAS BEVCO LLC (The Adolphus Hotel): $343,368 HILLSTONE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. (Hillstone): $339,594

Total alcohol sales in Dallas in January 2022: $58,364,366

December 2021 total: $91,738,357