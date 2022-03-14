This Dark and Sultry-Sounding Track From Harry Edohoukwa Blends Hip-Hop and Rock In A Way That Makes It Hard To Not Hit Replay.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

Harry Edohoukwa — “ZOMBiES”

RIYL: a little sexy, a little spooky.

What else you need to know: This Dallas native (who has made the move to Austin) is one among 26 local acts playing SXSW.

Described on his Spotify bio as “Chidlish Gambino meets The Doors in Jamaica,” Edohoukwa is truly providing a captivating and unique blend of hip-hop and blues rock. Today’s track — his latest release from Oct. ’21 — particularly captures the soul and energy of the aforementioned genres in a big way. It’s full of peaks of valleys, switching between smooth R&B and explosive rock complete with a chorus of backing vocals and powerful guitar riffs.

Accompanying it is a stylish music video in which Edohoukwa’s stage presence really shines. He’s theatrical yet effortless, making it a compelling watch. There’s also a good amount of spookiness, which we love — the song is about zombies after all.

“ZOMBiES” seems to tell the story of a man so powerful that others try to break him down. He sings, “Zombies, zombies / Everybody wants a piece of me cause I’m him / So put your hands where I can see them / Since everything I touch turns to gold / And every room I walk in is mine /Adorn me with most precious stones, Adore me.” It’s quite a mythological take on the pitfalls of success and being taken advantage of.

Among some singles, Edohoukwa has one 2019 album out, Fire on the Mountain, so it’s safe to say we’re due for another pretty soon. And “ZOMBiES” is surely making us hungry for more.