The Debut EP From This Fort-Worth Alt-Rock Project Channels The Sound Of The Nineties And Is All About Growing From Past Struggles.

BOYDREAM – “Regret”

RIYL: finding yourself

What else you should know: Fort Worth-based BOYDREAM recently released a great self-titled five-track EP and it has nothing to do with the holidays. And the song is not a cover of New Order’s tune of the same name. Don’t you just love how artists can release stuff throughout the year and not have to worry about getting lost in the holiday release shuffle?

Known as a one-person project (with Esther Reynolds programming the drum tracks), BOYDREAM lists itself as “he/him/they/them.” No name is given to who to thank for these excellent tracks (including opener “Regret”), but that shouldn’t sway the enjoyment. This is some tasty emo pop-punk without a lot of promise.

There’s transparency in the lyrics, as it’s an expression of trauma in finding out who you are. “These are songs about queer love, hatred and sadness,” says the digital liner notes.

“What’s the worst that could even happen/if i make this mistake?/Now i know exactly how much damage/just one person can make” goes the opening verse of “Regret.”

The vocals sound inspired by ’90s bands on Fat Wreck and Lookout!, but that could be way off from what actually inspired them. Still, it’s a ballpark comparison, and one if you dig bands like Face to Face, Jawbreaker and Seaweed.

It might be a letdown for purists who want only bands to make records, but BOYDREAM is a strong case for becoming a full-fledged act. Besides, this was an outlet for someone to get through a traumatic experience, and having the tools to create these tunes is a great thing.