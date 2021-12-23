Dirk Nowitzki Debuted As A Guest Analyst And Clearly Had As Good Of A Time As His Fans Did, Resulting In A Photo Perfect For Dallastrology.

Even if you’re one of those adamant horoscope deniers — yes, Taurus folks, we’re looking at you — we here at Central Track, since our earliest days as a website, have long chosen to believe that one’s zodiac sign really does say a lot about a person. For more Zodiac content, peep our Dallastrology archives.

Happy Capricorn SZN, Dallas. Are you feeling more down-to-Earth, disciplined and rational since the sun has moved through the sign of the sea goat?

Are we? … No comment.

At Tuesday’s Mavericks-Timberwolves game, fans were pleasantly surprised to see Dirk Nowitzki join the Mavs’ broadcast to provide commentary alongside Jeff “Skin” Wade and Mark Followill — which resulted in this delightful image for this edition of Dallastrology.

A new type of Dirk Nowitzki highlight reel 🎙🐐 Just add it to the resume. @dallasmavs | #MFFL | @swish41 pic.twitter.com/YDzSZ7ADyS — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) December 22, 2021

Of course, we’re wondering what exactly has Nowitzki so tickled, so we DM’d Wade asking what he was thinking during this moment looking at the “Big German” and what made him so elated. He couldn’t remember specifically, which we can’t fault him for, but what Wade was sure about is that it’s likely he “looked at him like that the entire evening.”

Cute.

Capricorns are all about drive, work and decision-making, so we found it appropriate to have today’s Dallastrology all about how each sign is making some tough holiday-related decisions. Despite the rationality and girl boss-nature that is associated with this Earth sign, Capricorns are still human and make some questionable choices like the rest of us. Even if one choice is healthier and more sensible, sometimes you can’t help but follow old habits and go the more questionable route.

As the year wraps up and you can’t help but listen to that devil on your shoulder a few more times, maybe at least be thoughtful about your list of resolutions, yeah?

Photo via @skinwade on Twitter.