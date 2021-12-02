A Breakdown Of How Much Money Was Spent On Booze At The Top Bars, Clubs, Restaurants, Venues And Hotels Within Dallas Proper In October 2021.

Welcome to Bar Raised, our recurring column that proves that Texans like to spend copious amounts of their income participating in the Great American Pastime. We know this because the Texas Comptroller keeps tabs on that sort of thing and makes all that info public record. Any establishment in the state that holds a Mixed Beverage license must report all sales revenue generated from the sale of liquor, beer and wine at their establishments on a monthly basis. The comptroller, in turn, puts all that info into a conveniently navigable database and then we break down Dallas’ numbers for you here.

Welp, yesterday the CDC confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant in the U.S. We are still living through a nightmare — sorry, there’s just no better way to say it.

The second half of this year has felt more or less “normal” with businesses operating at the usual hours and people enjoying dining and nightlife again — thanks to vaccinations, but also because it’s human nature to rationalize taking a risk after hiding from it for so long. So if you’re back to business as usual, we won’t judge you — only under the condition that you’re vaccinated and not popping other’s personal bubbles.

The pandemic was not kind to Dallas bars and restaurants. We recently witnessed the demise of Deep Ellum’s Braindead Brewing, as well as Anvil Pub and Trinity Hall. And in the restaurant scene, we’ve said goodbye to Metropolitan Cafe, Cafe Gecko, Luna’s Tortillas y Hacienda, Mac’s Bar-B-Cue and Cosmic Cafe.

Despite October 2021’s alcohol sales adding up to the biggest total we’ve seen so far (quarantine sure did turn us into drunks), not all businesses could recover from the losses, unfortunately.

Without further ado, here’s the breakdown of the crazy stupid numbers of this past October.

Dallas Establishments With Top Gross Alcohol Sales For October 2021:

BOTTLED BLONDE DALLAS, LLC: $1,577,423

2. LEVY PREMIUM FOODSERVICE, L.L.C. (American Airlines Center): $1,192,039

3. HAPPIEST HOUR, LLC: &1,127,207

4. DFB CAPITAL LLC (Katy Trail Ice House): $1,021,628

5. NICK & SAM’S STEAK & FISH HOUSE, LTD.: $825,952

6. DD BEVCO, LLC (AT&T Discovery District): $790,022

7. SC BEVERAGE COMPANY (Omni Dallas Convention Center): $775,806

8. 1933 ELM, LLC (True Kitchen & Kocktails/Flair Cocktail Lounge): $698,023

9. MAGNOLIA DISCO CORPORATION (Roundup Saloon): $671,627

10. HOSPITALITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (The Ritz-Carlton): $657,552

11. BV CITIZEN DALLAS INC (Citizen Dallas): $626,847

12. FAUTE DE MIEUX CORP & 4217 OAKLAWN LTD (Biernat’s Restaurant): $557,879

13. MS ATWELL, LLC (Vidorra): $551,650

14. CLUB OPERATIONS LLC (Cowboy’s Red River): $550,923

15. OL BEVERAGE HOLDINGS, LLC (Ojos Locos Sports Cantina): $539,400

16. I.P.A. PUB LLC (The Skellig): $534,764

17. DAYS OF GOLD, LLC (Sporting Club Dallas): $528,732

18. ESCAPADE01 LLC: $521,758

19. BOOMERJACK’S ADDISON, LLC (Sidecar Social): $517,559

20. BDS RESTAURANT, INC. (Baby Dolls Topless Saloon): $514,456

Total alcohol sales in Dallas in October 2021: $94,042,496

September 2021 total: $83,240,296

