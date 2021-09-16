The Grapevine Superstar’s Third Annual Festival Will Boast A Varied Lineup Of Rappers, Country Performers, Metal Acts And More Across Its Two-Day Run.

Promotional partner Live Nation says tickets to the 2021 version of Post Malone’s own hometown Posty Fest are already almost sold out — and that was before the organization even revealed the full lineup for the two-day affair.

As of this morning, though, the mystery is no more.

This year’s version of the event — to be hosted outside on the grounds of AT&T Stadium on October 30 and 31 after having taken last year off because of COVID-19 concerns — will feature a collection of performers as varied as the interests of the festival namesake himself.

Along with Post Malone himself and an expected array of rappers — most notably Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Rich and Jack Harlow — the lineup also includes country musician Koe Wetzel, hardcore favorites Turnstile, death metal purveyors Gatekeeper, indie-pop artist (and actor John C. Reilly’s son) LoveLeo and Def Jam-signed, Dallas-sprung R&B performer Kaash Paige.

Internet personality and streetwear impresario Kerwin Frost will serve as the festival’s host.

Additional confirmed performers include $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Tyga, iann dior, Tyla Yaweh, Flo Milli, Kenny Mason, Peach Tree Rascals, RMR and Clever.

So, no, this isn’t quite looking like your older sibling’s Posty Fest — but you might need to borrow some cash from them to get your way in the door.

The two-day general admission passes that remain available for purchase are currently running $299 a head on SeatGeek, with three-day travel packages (which include a Downtown Dallas hotel stay, a Friday night open bar event, GA or VIP festival tickets, access to an official festival after-party and festival merch) running $659 to $1,849 a person.

Wow.