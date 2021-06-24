After A Pandemic-Induced Year Off, Dallas’ Annual Year-End EDM Bash Returns With A Lineup Featuring DJ Snake, Above & Beyond, Illenium And More.

After a year off because of the pandemic, the biggest annual end-of-year EDM bash around is slated to make its triumphant return in 2021.

As the calendar turns to 2022 later this year, the EDM-centric Lights All Nights festival will once again return to its Dallas Market Hall climes, taking over that familiar facility for yet another sensory overload-filled two-night stand of debauchery, revelry and drop-induced euphoria.

Across December 30 and 31, this year’s 11th annual offering — listen, no one is considering 2020 on any of these counts — will see a number of festival alumni returning to partake in the festivities, and most notably the revered acts Above & Beyond, DJ Snake and Illenium.

Also included on this year’s bill: Parisian producer and singer song/writer Madeon, Philly-born dubstep DJ Subtronics, Los Angeles heaven-trap duo SLANDER, UK-born DJ and producer JOYRYDE and the fast-rising dubstep producer SVDDEN DEATH, just to name a few.

In all, more than 30 acts are slated to perform. Here’s the full lineup announced to date:

1788 – L

4B

ARMNHMR

Above & Beyond

Apashe

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Blunts & Blondes

Chee

Cheyenne Giles

DJ Snake

Devault

EFFIN

Eazybaked b2b Sumthin Sumthin

Grum

Habstrakt

Hellbound

Holly

Illenium

J. Worra

JESSICA AUDIFFRED

Jansten

JOYRYDE

Left/Right

Loud Luxury

Madeon (DJ set)

Nik P

Oddprophet

SLANDER

Subtronics

SVDDEN DEATH

Zander

Additional performers and festival details will be announced in the coming weeks, including performance schedules, vendors and more.

Two-day GA and VIP tickets will become available for sale at the festival’s website on Tuesday, June 28. Fans looking to take their year-end celebrations to the next level can contact LAN directly at [email protected] to secure VIP bottle service packages starting at $1,500.

If for some reason you can’t wait until the end of the year for your LAN fix, the festival is also hosting a smaller-scale event in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, from November 4 to 7 that will feature performances from Nina Kraviz Tchami, Tokimonsta and a DJ set from Justice among other offerings. Head here for more information about that indulgence..

Cover photo by Manuel Frayre.