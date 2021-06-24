After A Pandemic-Induced Year Off, Dallas’ Annual Year-End EDM Bash Returns With A Lineup Featuring DJ Snake, Above & Beyond, Illenium And More.
After a year off because of the pandemic, the biggest annual end-of-year EDM bash around is slated to make its triumphant return in 2021.
As the calendar turns to 2022 later this year, the EDM-centric Lights All Nights festival will once again return to its Dallas Market Hall climes, taking over that familiar facility for yet another sensory overload-filled two-night stand of debauchery, revelry and drop-induced euphoria.
Across December 30 and 31, this year’s 11th annual offering — listen, no one is considering 2020 on any of these counts — will see a number of festival alumni returning to partake in the festivities, and most notably the revered acts Above & Beyond, DJ Snake and Illenium.
Also included on this year’s bill: Parisian producer and singer song/writer Madeon, Philly-born dubstep DJ Subtronics, Los Angeles heaven-trap duo SLANDER, UK-born DJ and producer JOYRYDE and the fast-rising dubstep producer SVDDEN DEATH, just to name a few.
In all, more than 30 acts are slated to perform. Here’s the full lineup announced to date:
- 1788 – L
- 4B
- ARMNHMR
- Above & Beyond
- Apashe
- Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Blunts & Blondes
- Chee
- Cheyenne Giles
- DJ Snake
- Devault
- EFFIN
- Eazybaked b2b Sumthin Sumthin
- Grum
- Habstrakt
- Hellbound
- Holly
- Illenium
- J. Worra
- JESSICA AUDIFFRED
- Jansten
- JOYRYDE
- Left/Right
- Loud Luxury
- Madeon (DJ set)
- Nik P
- Oddprophet
- SLANDER
- Subtronics
- SVDDEN DEATH
- Zander
Additional performers and festival details will be announced in the coming weeks, including performance schedules, vendors and more.
Two-day GA and VIP tickets will become available for sale at the festival’s website on Tuesday, June 28. Fans looking to take their year-end celebrations to the next level can contact LAN directly at [email protected] to secure VIP bottle service packages starting at $1,500.
If for some reason you can’t wait until the end of the year for your LAN fix, the festival is also hosting a smaller-scale event in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, from November 4 to 7 that will feature performances from Nina Kraviz Tchami, Tokimonsta and a DJ set from Justice among other offerings. Head here for more information about that indulgence..
Cover photo by Manuel Frayre.