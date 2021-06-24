Lost your password?

After A Pandemic-Induced Year Off, Dallas’ Annual Year-End EDM Bash Returns With A Lineup Featuring DJ Snake, Above & Beyond, Illenium And More.

After a year off because of the pandemic, the biggest annual end-of-year EDM bash around is slated to make its triumphant return in 2021.

As the calendar turns to 2022 later this year, the EDM-centric Lights All Nights festival will once again return to its Dallas Market Hall climes, taking over that familiar facility for yet another sensory overload-filled two-night stand of debauchery, revelry and drop-induced euphoria.

Across December 30 and 31, this year’s 11th annual offering — listen, no one is considering 2020 on any of these counts — will see a number of festival alumni returning to partake in the festivities, and most notably the revered acts Above & Beyond, DJ Snake and Illenium.

Also included on this year’s bill: Parisian producer and singer song/writer Madeon, Philly-born dubstep DJ Subtronics, Los Angeles heaven-trap duo SLANDER, UK-born DJ and producer JOYRYDE and the fast-rising dubstep producer SVDDEN DEATH, just to name a few.

In all, more than 30 acts are slated to perform. Here’s the full lineup announced to date:

  • 1788 – L
  • 4B
  • ARMNHMR
  • Above & Beyond
  • Apashe
  • Black Tiger Sex Machine
  • Blunts & Blondes
  • Chee
  • Cheyenne Giles
  • DJ Snake
  • Devault
  • EFFIN
  • Eazybaked b2b Sumthin Sumthin
  • Grum
  • Habstrakt
  • Hellbound
  • Holly
  • Illenium
  • J. Worra
  • JESSICA AUDIFFRED
  • Jansten
  • JOYRYDE
  • Left/Right
  • Loud Luxury
  • Madeon (DJ set)
  • Nik P
  • Oddprophet
  • SLANDER
  • Subtronics
  • SVDDEN DEATH
  • Zander

Additional performers and festival details will be announced in the coming weeks, including performance schedules, vendors and more.

Two-day GA and VIP tickets will become available for sale at the festival’s website on Tuesday, June 28. Fans looking to take their year-end celebrations to the next level can contact LAN directly at [email protected] to secure VIP bottle service packages starting at $1,500.

If for some reason you can’t wait until the end of the year for your LAN fix, the festival is also hosting a smaller-scale event in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, from November 4 to 7 that will feature performances from Nina Kraviz Tchami, Tokimonsta and a DJ set from Justice among other offerings. Head here for more information about that indulgence..

Cover photo by Manuel Frayre.

No more articles