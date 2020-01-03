Catch A DJ Set From Snoop Dogg Out In The Fort, Rage Against Your Parents At Emo Nite, Protest U.S. Military Action In Iran And More.

Well, we’ve safely arrived here in 2020 — or have we? This year could bring with it an uptick in check fraud.

All week long, experts have been warning people not to simply mark “20” as the year when writing checks. The thinking is that it’s too easy for people with negative intent to simply add the year of their choosing to the end of that figure, easily marking a check date as “2019” or “2018” or so on if you don’t write year out as “2020” in full.

Huh, the more you know, I guess.

Speaking of things you should know, here are the top events taking place in and around Dallas this weekend. Enjoy yourself out there, folks.

And, like, just stop writing physical checks. It’s the year 2020, after all. Don’t waste the paper. — Pete Freedman

Friday

Snoop Dogg as DJ Snoopadelic at The Yard (Fort Worth)

Snoop will drop (that bass) like it’s hot at this Fort Worth spot tonight. — Daniel Valdez

The Molly Ringwalds at House of Blues

Dance like you’re in detention on a Saturday afternoon with this venerable ’80s cover band. — PF

The Hella Mini Tour at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

When it hits Arlington next summer, tickets to the Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will be correspondingly Hella Expensive. This show paying tribute to those three acts is a cheaper option, at least. — DV

Winter Onesie Land at Deep Ellum Art Co.

In case you still haven’t gotten enough run out of your onesie this holiday season, this electronic DJ night gives you another chance to rock it. — PF

P0GMAN at Stereo Live

This EDM show will be… slammin’. (Get it, ’90s kids?) — PF

The Lash Outs, Nonstarter and The Faps at Double Wide

No, the kids don’t dance no more — but they might pogo a bit at this all-local punk offering. — PF

Definitely Maybe and Stone Temple Posers at the Granada

An Oasis tribute and a Stone Temple Pilots tribute share this bill. Anyway, here’s “Wonderwall”. — PF

Grand Theft Auto at Three Links

Neither the video game franchise nor the EDM duo that also uses this moniker, this night will feature the Dallas-based The Cars tribute act, along with a set from the local Alanis Morrisette tribute Jagged Little Pills. — PF

Cut Throat Finches at Main At South Side (Fort Worth)

This rockin’ night in Fort Worth also features Polydogs, Dead Vinyl and Sonic Buffalo. — PF

Raised Right Men at Dan’s Silverleaf (Denton)

Denton’s best classic country tribute lays things down at its home venue. — PF

Keep On Dancing at Ruins

The latest installment of DJs Sober and Blake Ward’s Deep Ellum monthly promises to keep you on the dancefloor — so much so that it’s right in the name. — PF

Chris Holt at The Mitchell

Catch an intimate set at this Downtown Dallas cocktail lounge from the local talent who daylights as Don Henley’s touring guitarist. — PF

Kirk Holloway at Twilite Lounge

The up-and-coming local country artist plays a free show in Deep Ellum. — PF

Saturday

Emo Nite at Lizard Lounge

The monthly get-together celebrating the pop-punk (and adjacent) “scene” sounds of the early ’00s makes its return to this surprisingly fitting venue. — PF

No War With Iran Protest at Dealey Plaza

The Dallas Anti-War Committee hosts this afternoon protest to voice concerns over recent American military activity in the Middle East. — PF

Thin White Dukes at Granada Theater

It’s hard to believe that the Starman himself left our planet four years ago. But the Thin White Dukes will conjure up his Moonage Daydreams for the Granada set on this night. — DV

The Scandals TX with Noogy, Gen Why at Three Links

Ain’t no posers on this all-local punk bill. Spikes encouraged. — PF

VRYLATIN at Ruins

If you’re the type to walk around Deep Ellum and wonder why more spots aren’t blaring Bad Bunny’s latest jams, here’s your wish. — PF

Nervous Curtains, Sub-Sahara and Pollen at Double Wide

See why we named Nervous Curtains’ “Mass Amnesia” among our favorite area tracks of 2019. — PF

Antler at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios (Denton)

The venerable Denton record label Do For It Records hosts this Saturday night showcase also featuring The Me-Thinks and Hoof. — PF

Holy Roller Baby at Twilite Lounge

“Holy rock ‘n’ roll, baby!” — Batman, probably

Who’s Bad at the House of Blues

This MJ tribute act will help you remember a simpler time when Michael Jackson was only considered “Bad” in the cool way. — DV

Chris Cornell Experience at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

A Chris Cornell tribute band, a Rage Against the Machine tribute band and a Queens of the Stone Age tribute band walk into a venue. Yes, this show is presented to you by your Gen-X cousin’s CD carrying case. — DV

Josh Abbott Band at Billy Bob’s (Fort Worth)

It’s one of the bigger frontman-named bands in Texas country, folks! — PF

Grady Spencer & The Work at Dan’s Silverleaf (Denton)

Lubbock’s Spencer and Fort Worth’s The Work get together to get the job done in Denton. — PF

Meaux Green at Stereo Live

In The Godfather, Moe Greene ran Las Vegas. In the EDM world, Meaux Green gets things geaux-ing this Saturday night in Northwest Dallas. — PF

Leighton Fields at Blue Light Lounge

The local country and rock singer-songwriter, formerly of Lubbock, will take the stage at this Deep Ellum venue that also bears Lubbock ties. — PF

Sunday

Blue Water Highway and Elaina Kay at Sundown at Granada

Austin- and Dallas-based Americana acts join forces for this weekend-closing set. — PF

Dave Stone at Main at South Side (Fort Worth)

The Los Angeles comic with late-night experience brings the funny to the latest installment of the “Laugh Your MASS Off” series. — PF