Join Alan Palomo Of Neon Indian In Being Santa’s Little Helper, Succumb To Total Metal Mayhem And Turn Out The Lights All Night Long. Plus More!

Canada cut Donald Trump out of its broadcasts of the Christmas classic (no, not Die Hard) Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, and the Trumpers are hashtag triggered.

If you’ll recall, Trump delivers the scene stealing line of “down the hall and to the left,” when Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister asks where the lobby of the Plaza Hotel is. However, in light of claims of “censorship” from the ilk of Fox & Friends, a spokesperson for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said Trump has actually been edited out of the network’s showing of the film since 2014, before Trump was even running for the 2016 election.

Hey, after the Starbucks red cup scandal and the fake outrage over the use of “happy holidays” becoming a social norm, they were running out of things to be victims of, ok?

You know what’s actually outrageous? The fact that we have to pick between so many fun things going down in DFW this weekend. — Alec Spicer

Friday

Robert Earl Keen at House of Blues

In 1994, Robert Earl Keen released a song titled “Merry Christmas From the Family,” and it became one of his most notorious and celebrated works to date. Every holiday season, he plays a “Merry Christmas From the Fam-Oh-Lee” show at House of Blues, and while the human race gets further plunged into hell, we can rest easy knowing that this tradition hasn’t gone away. — GG

Santa’s Little Helper at Rubber Gloves

Neon Indian mastermind Alan Palomo will be performing at this dance party benefitting the Denton Animal Support Foundation. You can also bring your own pup to compete in the event’s trick exhibition and Best Dressed Dog competition, so start planning those high-concept canine costumes now. — DV

’80s vs. ’90s Holiday Jam at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

In this corner, the ’80s tribute act Teen Wolves. And in the other corner, the cleverly-named ’90s cover band Marilyn Hanson. Who will arise victorious at this free concert? Fortunately, you don’t have to pony up for pay-per-view to find out. — DV

Lights All Night at Dallas Market Hall

Dallas’ 10th annual EDM extravaganza has booked some heavy hitters this year, including Skrillex, Bassnectar and Porter Robinson’s Virtual Self project. — DV

The Tools at Granada Theater

The real Tool will be playing the American Airlines Center next month, but if you can’t wait that long to hear “Stinkfist,” the tribute band The Tools has got you covered. Also on the bill are tribute acts to Rage Against the Machine and Queens of the Stone Age — DV

The Grand Illusions of Rob Lake at Music Hall at Fair Park

In case you’re wondering what the difference is between a magic trick and the type of illusion that America’s Got Talent winner Rob Lake performs, let Gob Bluth explain. — DV

Saturday

Honey Folk at AllGood Cafe

This charming local folk duo is performing a special birthday gig for co-vocalist Regina DeBilio. — DV

Koe Wetzel at The Bomb Factory

You know that East Texas country music scene that Josh Abbott and William Clark Green are part of? This dude is a big name in that circuit. — GG

Lyfe Jennings at House of Blues

This R&B crooner had a couple pop crossover hits in the 2000s, particularly the moralizing “S.E.X.,” but he’s kept a more consistent profile in middle-of-the-road R&B circles since then. — DV

Bob Schneider at Granada Theater

One of the many cool things about this Austin singer-songwriter is that he posts live recordings of nearly every gig he performs on his Bandcamp. You can even check out his Granada show from exactly one year prior on December 28th, 2018, if you want a taste of what this year will hold. — DV

Metal Mayhem 2019 at Gas Monkey Live!

The heavy metal tribute acts on this bill include salutes to Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, Dio, Queensryche and Ratt. It’s as if the Trapper-Keeper sketches of a 12-year-old metalhead in 1985 have come to life and been set loose on Gas Monkey Live. — DV

Van Full of Nuns at Three Links

For those who spent their Decembers listening more to Bowling For Soup than to Mariah Carey, Van Full of Nuns has an Xmas-themed pop-punk night in store. — DV

A Hateful Holiday Showcase at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

Holiday music is still omnipresent for a couple more days, but this local death metal lineup with groups like Dispositions should help drown out the sleigh bells. — DV

Lights All Night at Dallas Market Hall

Dallas’ 10th annual EDM extravaganza has booked some heavy hitters this year, including Skrillex, Bassnectar, and Porter Robinson’s Virtual Self project. — DV

Home For The Holidays at Dallas Comedy House

These comics paid their dues in D/FW before splitting for New York and L.A., but the holiday season has brought them back for a hometown showcase. — DV

The Grand Illusions of Rob Lake at Music Hall at Fair Park

In case you’re wondering what the difference is between a magic trick and an illusion, let Gob Bluth explain. — DV

Sunday

Mannheim Steamroller at Toyota Music Factory

Believe it or not, Christmas-centric groups like these neon synth wizards don’t vanish into the eggnog ether on December 26th. — DV

The Sissy’s & Bud’s of Honky Tonk at Three Links

There’s plenty of honky-tonk troubadours in this country showcase, but none of them are actually named Sissy or Bud. The title comes from the two main characters in the ’80s John Travolta cheese-fest Urban Cowboy, which takes place at Gilley’s in Dallas. — DV

The Elf on The Shelf at Majestic Theatre

The creepy elf doll on your relatives’ mantle is now the creepy elf doll with his own musical. — DV

The Grays: 90s Disney Concert at The Kessler

“Be Prepared” for some major Disney nostalgia. Last year’s tribute show was a huge hit at Three Links, so it’s no wonder that it’s moved to the much-bigger Kessler this year. We also chatted with Kierra Gray about the show recently. — DV

New Year’s Eve Eve Eve at The Church at Lizard Lounge

New Year’s Eve is played out, Eve Eve just sounds redundant, but New Year’s Eve Eve Eve? That’s where it’s at. This antepenultimate (Yes, we did get a word-a-day calendar this year, why do you ask?) party will include complimentary champagne and feature a balloon drop at midnight. — DV

Photo by Karlo X. Ramos