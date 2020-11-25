In The Spirit Of The Season — Even In This Dumpster Fire Of A Year — Here’s A Look At 100 Things For Which We Dallasites Can Remain Grateful.

This. Has. Been. A. Year.

Like, seriously.

As if the (still-ongoing) pandemic, a summer of civil unrest and a perceived uptick in area violence weren’t enough, we’ve also lost some real ones in 2020: Dallas stalwarts such as rapper Mo3, Power Trip frontman Riley Gale, rapper/producer FXXXXY, bluesman Lucky Peterson, comedian Clint Werth and Bill’s Records owner Bill Wisener are among the very many we’ve lost throughout this godforsaken year.

Alas, this isn’t the season for mourning or complaining. Rather, this is supposed to be the season for giving thanks.

So that’s what we’re doing with this here post. As we’ve done before in years past, we’re using this year’s Thanksgiving holiday as an excuse to tone down the negativity, to (mostly) ditch the snark and to celebrate all the things that make living in Dallas such a joy.

That’s right: We’re once again going around the proverbial table and sharing of all the Dallas things we’re thankful for this year.

Perhaps especially so in trying times such as these, it just feels like the right thing to do.