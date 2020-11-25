The DFW Offers A Plethora Of Thanksgiving Food Options, New Drive-Thrus Are Hitting Town, Pantera Gets Their Own Beer, And More!

Welcome to The Spread, our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.

Happy almost turkey day, everybody! If you haven’t by now, be sure to take your turkey out of the freezer as Thanksgiving is tomorrow. But, in the off chance you’re not cooking anything yourself this year, don’t worry — let others do the cooking for you.

Whether you’re impacted by the weirdness of pandemic protocols or simply have a dysfunctional family and would prefer to dine alone this Thanksgiving, just know that you have plenty of options that can help ease your holiday stress. According to The Dallas Morning News, there are 40 different places in North Texas offering Thanksgiving meals to-go. Feel free to add the diverse array of food options to your list of things to be thankful for!

Aside from having many fabulous places to eat, we should also be very thankful for drive-thrus. There are plans for three Fazoli’s drive-thrus in North Texas by 2022. If you’re unfamiliar with the Kentucky based company, it’s an Italian fast-food franchise. This not new to us entirely, though. Fazoli’s once had restaurants in Dallas some years ago but they’ve all since closed. With a new generation of Italian-American culture enthusiasts walking among us, we look forward to quick and effortless ways of bringing fettuccini alfredo and baked ziti home with us.

In case fast Italian isn’t exciting enough, how about a second Bonchon location? The Korean fried chicken chain is coming to Dallas — and so is their second location. Along with plans of relocating their headquarters to Addison, the international chain also plans on opening their second fast-casual restaurant in February 2021.

But, in case you can’t wait until next year for new restaurant openings, we’ve got you covered.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge has opened it’s third location Northwest Highway and Hillcrest Road. While some ol’ Dallasites may recall the OG Primo’s as a place to live out their youth and make goofy decisions off of cheap margaritas (you know who you are), Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge is a little bit different. Specializing in “elevated Tex-Mex”, Primo’s offers dishes like crab and avocado enchiladas as well as more traditional dishes like flautas and ceviche.

Over in Irving, Taco Canasta has soft opened with the grand opening planned for December 5. Their name is a reference to tacos de canasta, or basket tacos. Over in Mexico City, tacos de canasta are stapled street food. These tacos are steamed and kept hot in baskets and are sold by street vendors for early morning risers or really anyone looking for a warm, comforting and quick bite to eat.

Speaking of tacos, what about its faithful companion: beer?

In beer news, Pantera has teamed up Texas Ale Project for their collaborative beer Pantera Golden Ale, set to release in March 2021. Pantera Golden Ale will yield an ABV of 5.4 percent and will be “crushable with a clean finish” according to the brewery. We’re hopeful that each sip will revive memories of throwing dollar bills onto the beautiful ladies at Clubhouse all while a Danzig track plays loudly in the background. Ah, good times!

Lastly, if you’re looking for information on Carbone and their slated date to open, look again: we already reported that news back in October.