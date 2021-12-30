Here Are The 21 Most-Read Stories Of This Past Year — Let’s Take A Trip Down Memory Lane & See What The Deal Is With You, The Readers.

It’s that contemplative time of the year where you look back on your accomplishments with fulfillment, while also dwelling on the things you didn’t achieve with dread. But worry not, a new year means a fresh start — though with how things have been going thus far, we’re not too sure if another full year is promised. Let’s just take it one day at a time, yeah?

As you probably already know, it’s been a big year for Central Track with our founder Pete Freedman leaving his head editing position to us, Stephanie Salas-Vega and Frances Tingle. It’s been about two months of us helming this ship completely on our own and we like to think it’s going pretty smoothly — occasional bouts of imposter syndrome aside. The best part is that it can only go up from here, so we’re looking forward to 2022 as we continue to improve our new roles of our first big-girl jobs and get even more involved with all things Dallas. That means more music, more food, more film, more nightlife, more news, more asshats — let’s get it.

Thank you so much for your continued support. Not to brag, but while the holiday season has been historically slow for readership, we hit some pretty high numbers. We want to see what exactly got you clicking.

So far, we’ve looked back on Dallas asshats, food & drink and music of 2021 and now it’s time to look inwards. Continuing the yearly tradition, here are the stories you people went crazy for, which can really tell a lot.

Central Track’s 21 Most Popular Stories Of 2021.

What it tells us about you: It’s unfortunate that the list had to start with this creep, but we’re devoted to giving you Dallas news and that means having to talk about the unsavory stuff as well. No quips about you for this one — you want to be educated on the wrongdoings of public figures and that’s a good thing.

What it tells us about you: You hate hot, humid weather — like normal people.

What it tells us about you: You do not entertain those who don’t take the pandemic seriously and will put your money where your mouth is. Good for you guys!

What it tells us about you: You love St. Vincent! And you like to creep on the personal lives of celebrities you’ve formed a parasocial relationship with. Guilty pleasure — we understand.

What it tells us about you: You pray to the Father (the city of Dallas), the Son (Sessions) and the Holy Spirit (Erykah Badu).

What it tells us about you: You’re whores for Dallas lore.

What it tells us about you: You have been scorned by tourist traps in the past. Or you love reading negative Yelp reviews as a pastime.

What it tells us about you: You could barely process that January 6 was real life and not some fever dream, and you want to be aware of the dangerous morons in your community.

What it tells us about you: You love a good circus.

What it tells us about you: You have good taste.

What it tells us about you: You care about what makes our communities so good.

What it tells us about you: Perverts.

What it tells us about you: You are not immune to romance.

What it tells us about you: You care about the business moves Dallas is making. Or you hate Uber. Whichever it is, we were surprised to see this short and sweet article make it into the top ten.

What it tells us about you: The masses love a good ol’ fashioned wacky animal story.

What it tells us about you: You feel stupid and contagious.

What it tells us about you: Again, you want to be aware of the dangerous morons in your community. Or maybe…some of you needed to check if you’re on the list?

What it tells us about you: The masses love a good ol’ fashioned wacky animal story: the reckoning.

What it tells us about you: This doesn’t as much say a lot of you guys, as it does of the power of search engine optimization.

What it tells us about you: Trauma bonding. And pretty pictures.

What it tells us about you: You appreciate Turner for the queen she always has been, the strength it takes for people to break out of abusive relationships and the roles we find Dallas playing in pop culture history.