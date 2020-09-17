The Future- And Earl Sweatshirt-Approved Dallas Rapper and Producer Passed On Wednesday Night. The Cause Of His Death Is Not Yet Known.

North Texas rapper and producer extraordinaire FXXXXY died on Wednesday night, social media posts by his friends and colleagues have confirmed.

He was 25 years old. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

FXXXXY garnered online buzz in 2016 with the release of his self-produced EP, Cartel Shawty, which which earned him Earl Sweatshirt’s cosign and collaborations with marquee rap game names such as Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Durk.

FXXXXY’s big break, however, came when he captured the attention of Atlanta rap juggernaut Future and inked a publishing deal with his Freebandz label and was named one of Okayplayer’s 18 Artists To Watch In 2018.

Later, FXXXY announced a deal with Interscope Records, which saw the 2019 release of the Dallas-area performer’s follow-up EP, Far From XXXX.

Just two weeks ago, the major label released the artist’s latest single, a track called “Paranoia / #1 Stunna.” Its music video was premiered by the taste-making outlet Complex.

There’s little doubt that FXXXXY was a rising star not just in the Dallas hip-hop scene, but in the national landscape at large thanks to a thriving grassroots fanbase.

With the news of his passing slowly leaking out on Thursday morning, respected music industry figures and local cats alike have taken to social media to pay tribute to the gone-too-soon rapper.

my heart broken . My nigga @FXXXXY214 RIP… bruh ima keep this CC shit going for u. pic.twitter.com/MGEjlRZRks — Ye Ali (@Ye_Ali) September 17, 2020

Rest In Peace fxxxxy. You had already Done huge things, but i was so excited for what u we’re gonna do. https://t.co/DsGJvz0nRm — benhixon (@ben_hixon) September 17, 2020