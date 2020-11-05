Check Out Luka Doncic’s Sweet New Preston Hollow Home.

Luka Sets Down Roots: The 21-Year-Old Dallas Mavericks Star’s New 5,225-Square-Foot, Four-Bedroom, 4.5-Bathroom House Is Valued At $2.7 Million.

Soon enough, Luka Doncic will be making as much money as the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement allows the Dallas Mavericks to pay him — but, for now, the Slovenian-born superstar is taking home a guaranteed average of $7,431,120 a year (not counting any funds coming his way via endorsements) through his rookie deal.

It was only a matter of time, then, that the 21-year-old made a little investment into planting down some Dallas roots.

Last week, Dallas real estate publication Candy’s Dirt first reported the news that Doncic had done just that, buying a home valued at $2,745,350 in the ritzy Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow.

Located at 9119 Guernsey Lane, the four-bedroom, 4.5-bath, 5,225-square-foot home sits on a 0.78-acre lot is located “a five-minute drive or seven-minute bike ride to his boss Mark Cuban’s house on Deloache Avenue,” per Preston Hollow People.

Built in 1984 by mordernist architect Hardy McCullah and updated recently by JH Design + Build’s John Huffman, the house’s exterior boasts the same white brick seen at the Dallas retail destination that is the nearby NorthPark Center.

It also boasts a smart home system, ceiling heaters for outdoor patio space, a fire pit area between the living room and master bedroom, a projector for the pool area and a four-car garage with transparent doors.

Here is the home’s very flattering realtor.com listing:

“Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Preston Hollow estate area, this modern masterpiece sits on a .78 acre lot in a luxurious, serene setting that feels like an escape from the city. The majority of the living space is downstairs — showcasing an open, inviting floorplan with an incredibly efficient use of space. The oversized windows throughout the home provide picturesque views of the sleek pool and meticulously maintained backyard complete, while providing incredible natural light. The smart home system, Control4, has been recently updated to expand throughout the homes inside and outside living spaces. Other updates include a new metal roof, outdoor projector, power blinds, enhanced pool equipment, extensive landscaping upgrades, and a major overhaul of the security system and audio/video wiring. The outdoor entertaining spaces boast a drop-down movie projection screen, multiple flat screen TVs, an outdoor pavilion complete with grill and built-in heaters. No detail was overlooked on this property!”

Our take? Yeah, we’d live there, we guess.

All photos via realtor.com listing.