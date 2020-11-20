Thursday Marked A New Single-Day Record Of Cases, Bottled Blonde Gets A Visit From TABC And A Frisco Woman Volunteers For Pfizer Vaccine Trial.

Last week, we reported that we now have two vaccines that give us hope for an end. It’s the light at the end of the tunnel especially after Dallas County reported almost 2,000 new cases.

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Last week, we reported that there are two vaccines that give us hope for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. This is great news considering that Dallas County reported almost 2,000 new cases.

On Thursday, Dallas County reported 1,804 confirmed cases and 2 new deaths. Additionally, 56 probable cases were reported for a total of 1,860. This brings the total number of cumulative total cases in Dallas County to 113,764.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,860 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 2 Deaths

Including 56 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/HVkmzf2dnS — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) November 19, 2020

Dallas hospitals are reporting 4,622 of 5,847 available beds were occupied as of Thursday, bringing total occupancy to 79 percent. Of the 910 ICU beds, 753 were filled and 382 of Dallas’ 995 ventilators were in use.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the <a href=”https://twitter.com/CityOfDallas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@CityOfDallas</a>:<br><br>Total beds: 5847<br>Beds occupied: 4622 (79%)<br>Total ICU beds: 910<br>ICU beds occupied: 753 (83%)<br>Total ventilators: 995<br>Ventilators in use: 382 (38%)</p>— Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Johnson4Dallas/status/1329477598209073154?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>