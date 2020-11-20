Thursday Marked A New Single-Day Record Of Cases, Bottled Blonde Gets A Visit From TABC And A Frisco Woman Volunteers For Pfizer Vaccine Trial.
There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Last week, we reported that there are two vaccines that give us hope for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. This is great news considering that Dallas County reported almost 2,000 new cases.
- On Thursday, Dallas County reported 1,804 confirmed cases and 2 new deaths. Additionally, 56 probable cases were reported for a total of 1,860. This brings the total number of cumulative total cases in Dallas County to 113,764.
- Dallas hospitals are reporting 4,622 of 5,847 available beds were occupied as of Thursday, bringing total occupancy to 79 percent. Of the 910 ICU beds, 753 were filled and 382 of Dallas’ 995 ventilators were in use.
- On Thursday, Dallas County broke another single-day record. As we stated earlier, there were 1,860 new COVID cases. Texas also set a single-day record with 12,293 new cases.
- TABC has penalized Bottled Blonde in Dallas and Houston for violating mandated pandemic protocols such as wearing a mask and social distancing. While the Dallas location received a written warning, Houston’s liquor license was revoked for 30 days. This is not the first time that Bottled Blonde has caused ire with COVID-19 violations. According to the DMN, the last few times TABC and the Dallas Code Compliance looked into Bottled Blonde, no violations were found.
- At least eight individuals from Tarrant County were diagnosed with COVID-19 after a Cowboys game. Although it is not confirmed that these individuals contracted the virus from the game, all were present at the same event. During the pandemic, the Cowboys hosted more than double any other NFL franchise with 128,760 fans. Jerry Jones said multiple times that this is possible because the AT&T Stadium can maintain social distancing and airflow.
- According to the DMN, the coronavirus pandemic is leading some companies to improve their health benefits. Telehealth and mental health are becoming focal points in healthcare policies. In a survey by Business Group on Health, a little over half of the companies are incorporating and expanding virtual health as a priority.
- Lastly, a 33-year-old Frisco mom volunteers herself for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial. While it’s not confirmed if Chrissy Brown received the real vaccine or the placebo, she’s certain she received the real thing. According to an interview with WFAA, Brown states she had flu-like symptoms after receiving the shot, but that only lasted about 14 hours.