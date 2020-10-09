A New Delivery Service In North Texas Will Send You A Monthly Package Full Of Condoms To Your Doorstep, Completely Free Of Charge.

A wise drag queen once said, “Why are they locking up the condoms? Let them steal it, they should be giving this stuff away!”

Now, a Dallas-based service is doing just that.

Powered by Prism Health North Texas (PHNTX) for its Project Connect program, the aptly named Nice Package delivery service offers free monthly orders of condoms to North Texans. Think of it similarly to those questionably prepared meal subscriptions you see influencers pretend to crave on Instagram — but, like, for smashing.

As of now, residents in Dallas, Denton, Collin, Ellis, Henderson, Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Navarro counties are eligible to sign up for the free service.

PHNTX aims to provide resources to North Texans for sexual health and wellness, including prevention of sexually transmitted infections and viruses.

Speaking of viruses: We’d be remiss to not remind you that the COVID-19 pandemic is very much still a threat, and that engaging in Netflix-and-chill behavior with strangers carries added risks beyond just STIs/HIV now. But, since we know horny Dallasites are hooking up anyway, you might as well reduce risk where you can, right?

The campaign’s endowments offer four different bundles called The Standard, The XL, The Nope to Latex and The Variety.

Who knew that grabbing a handful of the free condoms atop the bar at The Round-Up and trying to discretely shove them into your friend’s purse would one day be considered a luxury?!