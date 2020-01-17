The Second Single Off The Forthcoming Collaborative EP From Leon Bridges And Houston Trio Khruangbin Is A Groovy Nod To 1970s Soul.

Leon Bridges & Khruangbin – “C-Side”

RIYL: Songs to add to your boot-knockin’ playlist.

What Else You Should Know: Leon Bridges’ and Houston psych-funk band Khruangbin’s latest single from their forthcoming collaborative Texas Sun EP is channeling ’70s funk-soul akin to Marvin Gaye himself.

“C-Side” marks a noticeable shift from the collaboration’s “Texas Sun” title-track, released early last month. Though we know there seems to be nothing Fort Worth’s hometown hero can’t do, the first taste of the EP was a haze of country-inspired guitar riffs paired with Bridges’ buttery-soft vocals. While the lead single was enough to leave us wanting more, both Khruangbin and Bridges sound completely at home with the doors unlocked on “C-Side.”

The track opens with heavy, chunky bass from Khruangbin’s Laura Lee before eventually arriving at a rich vibraphone run toward the song’s conclusion. (When’s the last time you listened to a song with a vibraphone? Your faves could never.) The levels of the band’s funk proficiency is on full-display in a way we hadn’t seen from this collaboration until now.

The trio’s grooving, inviting instrumentals met with verses like “Covered in all white lace/You’re the baddest in the place/So good shorty/Somebody’s gonna fall in love tonight” from Bridges make for the some good lovin’. Have fun.

Cover photo courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR.