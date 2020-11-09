[PHOTOS] DJ Sober & Friends Celebrate Trump’s Ousting.

After The Presidential Election Was Called On Saturday, Dallasites Flocked To The Fabrication Yard For An Impromptu Celebration Of 2020’s First Good News.

All photos by Karlo X. Ramos.

For the first time since February, really, the Dallas party scene finally reunited on Saturday — and all in the name of democracy.

Earlier in the day, after it was announced earlier in the day that former vice president Joe Biden had defeated the incumbent Donald Trump in the 2020 United States presidential election, cities all over the world took to the streets in celebration. Dallas was no different, as activists took to the streets of downtown to march and sing in celebration of President-elect Biden’s win:

Scenes from Downtown Dallas right now: https://t.co/R6IcZpthSr — Central Track (@Central_Track) November 7, 2020

Not to be outdone, area artists, musicians, socialites and folks just looking for a little fun got in on the action later in the day, too, as renowned party starter DJ Sober took to West Dallas’ Fabrication Yard for a little impromptu celebration all their own.

The outdoor, socially distant and masks-required gathering felt hopeful and optimistic. There was dancing, drinking and tagging — even some fireworks shooting off, to boot.

It felt like the first day of school, with some folks reuniting again for the first time in months since everything shut down in the wake of the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For a split moment, everything feel beautiful and just like… not hurt.

This is the mood today. pic.twitter.com/cT2U2P0cgP — Ben Natan (@TheBenNatan) November 7, 2020

It was, to put things simply, a vibe. Attendance hit its peak at around 10 p.m., as some 150 people spread out across the spacious field to raise a glass and cathartically let out some pent-up stress.

“The vibe here was so positive,” said one attendee, Juan Mendoza, his eyeglasses miraculously remaining fogless atop his surgical mask. “It just goes to show what a relief it is to have that presidency lifted off of our shoulders.”

So what does this all mean — not just for the future of our nation, but also the future of how we party and interact with one other?

Much like everything else that 2020 has thrown at us, we’re just going to have to wait and see.

But, foolhardy or no, it felt for just a brief moment on Saturday as if — for the first time in a long time — there was finally a sliver of hope visible on the horizon.