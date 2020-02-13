For The Fourth Year In A Row, Oak Cliff’s Spinster Records Is Skipping Valentine’s Day In Favor Of Celebrating The City’s Most Prominent Area Code.

Forget Valentine’s Day. Shit, forget Galentine’s Day, too. Real ones around here know that the only holiday that matters this time of the year is 214 Day.

On Friday night, Oak Cliff’s Spinster Records will be hosting its fourth annual celebration of all things Dallas-related known as 214 Day, which is of course a nod to the fact that the shorthand for February 14 (2/14) syncs up with our city’s most prominent area code.

The event — always a good time — will this year take place in a new location. Back in the fall, you may recall, Spinster moved from its old home along West Davis Street to its current address along North Bishop Avenue, right in the heart of the bustling Bishop Arts District.

Otherwise, though, the tried-and-true ingredients of this yearly bash will mostly remain the same as ever, with the record store transforming into a pop-up party venue featuring music, tattoos, fashion and booze from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

DJ Teezy will provide the music, Deep Eddy Vodka and Four Corners Brewing Company will provide free libations for attendees of drinking age, and the popular Oak Cliff streetwear brand El Chuy will sell items from its adored line — some of them even being made available for purchase for the first time as part of the festivities.

And, arguably most notably, attendees will be able to score Dallas-themed tattoos for the very affordable cost of $25 apiece as part of the offerings. For the first time ever this year, those tats will be banged out by a pair of tattooers — Alexana Segura is joining event mainstay Lucky Abrego on the task this time around — in order to keep up with demand.

Can you really call yourself a Dallasite if you don’t have the iconic Triple D logo inked onto your body somewhere? Tough to say — but, after tomorrow night, that’s an existential question you could be done with for good.

This year’s 214 Day festivities take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, February 14, at Spinster Records. Head here for more information.