After Dropping Their Debut Album Spinnin’ On Friday, The Bastards Of Soul Brought Their Throwback Soul Sound To A Sold-Out Kessler Theater On Saturday.

All photos by Mike Brooks.

Almost exactly four years after making their live performance debut at Deep Ellum’s Twilite Lounge, the Dallas soul revivalist outfit the Bastards of Soul took to Oak Cliff’s Kessler Theater on Saturday night to celebrate the release of its debut LP, Spinnin’.

Released on Friday — just two months removed from the release of its first original singles back in November — the 10-track Spinnin’ is a tight, tasteful, cohesive and alluring compilation of Stax-nodding tunes befitting of the scene veterans/mercenaries behind it.

As the above photo set from ace Dallas photographer Mike Brooks more than capably shows, that much clearly resonated on Saturday night, too. There, the multiple Central Track Music Honors-nominated act, just a month removed from opening a sold-out Black Pumas gig at the venue last month, triumphantly returned to the Kessler in a jubilant, headlining and once again sold-out capacity — this time with the likeminded, and new-to-town, Paul & The Tall Trees handling opening duties.

Lest that weren’t enough, the Bastards kept their buzz going through this afternoon too: Mere moments ago, the band released its Paul Levatino-directed debut music for the song “The Waiting Time,” which features scenes — rather fittingly — set in the Twilite Lounge venue where the band first cut its teeth.

When it comes to Spinnin’, it seems things tend to come full circle.