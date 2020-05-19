Sure, Restaurants In Texas Are Able To Open Back Up Now, But That Doesn’t Mean You Can’t Keep Supporting Local Businesses Through Takeout.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announced plans for the second phase of reopening the state. Among the loosened restrictions in phase two of Abbott’s executive order are the permittance of restaurants and bars to open back up at 50 and 25 percent capacity, respectively.

That means some of your favorite local restaurants might be opening back up to the public. While we hope you’ll choose to support local during this, we feel it’s our responsibility to remind you that scientists agree: it’s not safe enough to reopen potentially crowded public spaces until there is a clear, consecutive 14-day downward trajectory in reported cases. This is also outlined in the White House’s official guidelines for reopening.

As with many things in life, just because it’s legal doesn’t render it automatically safe. This virus isn’t going anywhere because everyone has grown frustrated with our new way of life.

Now to put that in perspective, today Dallas County reported its highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began, with a total of 14 deaths.

So, where does that leave small businesses who have been stricken with reduced availability, and in worst cases, total closure?

Well, many of the restaurants in Dallas have adapted by offering contactless delivery and (or) curbside pickup. What’s more, since this began altering our ability to chow down on some of Dallas’ best offerings, we at Central Track have served up some of our suggestions for where to safely grab some grub.

Between gooey grilled cheese sandwiches from food trucks like Ruthie’s, mouthwatering plates of barbecue ribs from Smokey Joe’s in South Dallas and a cool treat to beat the heat from Gnome Cones up in Denton, the options seem nearly endless.

So, please, consider calling in an order to any one of the local spots on this 100+ list of local eateries while maintaining safety through social distancing. Everyone benefits that way.

And remember: Stay safe, stay home if you can and wash your damn hands.

SEE ALSO:

Cover photo via Zalat’s Facebook.