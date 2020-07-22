We’ll Take All Of The Chaotic And Magical Energy We Can Get From The Recent Cosmic Collaboration Of Erykah Badu And Marc Rebillet.

It’s been awhile since we last checked in for Dallastrology, and being the sensitive sign that they are, we knew Cancers wouldn’t forgive us if we missed their time to flourish.

We come to you on the final day of Cancer season with something precious: the perhaps unexpected uniting of two North Texas music luminaries.

In case you missed it, the legendary Erykah Badu recently joined ever-viral electronic improv artist Marc Rebillet for a stop on his nationwide drive-in theater tour in Fort Worth.

Throughout much of a seven-minute clip of the set posted online, you can see Rebillet brimming with glee in what has become a sweet moment in a time so dark. Around the 3:50 mark, Badu raises her palms for a power grip as she and Rebillet lock eye contact and embrace before diving into a trade-off of vocal release. What ensues after is nothing short of glorious.

But at the risk of sounding too much like we’re narrating a Dallas music fanfic, we’ll just let you enjoy the meeting of their minds below while absorbing whatever it is that gives your sign its energy to prosper.

Hopefully we can all attain even an iota of the power reverberating between these two transcendent souls — this unrelenting universe knows we need it right now.